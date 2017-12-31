GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSE American: GSB) ("GlobalSCAPE or the "Company), a worldwide leader in the secure movement and integration of data, today announced that its Board of Directors has set the date for the Companys 2018 annual meeting of stockholders (the "2018 Annual Meeting) as well as the record date for stockholders eligible to vote at the meeting.

The 2018 Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, October 10, 2018, at 9:00 a.m., local time, at the Companys corporate headquarters located at 4500 Lockhill-Selma Road, Suite 150, San Antonio, Texas 78249, or at such other time and location to be determined by the authorized officers and set forth in the Companys proxy statement. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 17th, 2018 will be eligible to vote at the meeting.

The items of business at the 2018 Annual meeting are:

1. The election of two directors who will serve for a term of three years; and

2. Ratification of the appointment of Weaver and Tidwell, LLP as the Companys independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2018.

Additional information about the 2018 Annual Meeting will be contained in the definitive proxy statement (SEC Form DEF 14A) which will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on or about August 20, 2018 and in the proxy materials that will be mailed to GlobalSCAPEs stockholders on or about August 27, 2018.

About GlobalSCAPE

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSE American: GSB) is a pioneer in securing and automating the movement and integration of data seamlessly in, around and outside your business, between people and places, in and out of the cloud. GlobalScape provides technology that automates your work and secures your data, while giving visibility to those who need it. GlobalSCAPE makes business flow brilliantly. For more information, visit http://www.GlobalSCAPE.com or follow the blog and Twitter updates.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words "would, "exceed, "should, "anticipates, "believe, "expect, and variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Companys current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 14, 2018; the discovery of additional information relevant to the internal investigation; the conclusions of the Companys Audit Committee (and the timing of the conclusions) concerning matters relating to the internal investigation; the possibility that additional errors relevant to the recently completed restatement may be identified; pending litigation and other proceedings and the possibility of further legal proceedings adverse to GlobalSCAPE resulting from the restatement or related matters; and the costs associated with the restatement and the investigation.

