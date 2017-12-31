GlobalSCAPE,
Inc. (NYSE American: GSB)
("GlobalSCAPE or the "Company), a worldwide leader in the secure
movement and integration of data, today announced that its Board of
Directors has set the date for the Companys 2018 annual meeting of
stockholders (the "2018 Annual Meeting) as well as the record date for
stockholders eligible to vote at the meeting.
The 2018 Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, October 10, 2018, at
9:00 a.m., local time, at the Companys corporate headquarters located
at 4500 Lockhill-Selma Road, Suite 150, San Antonio, Texas 78249, or at
such other time and location to be determined by the authorized officers
and set forth in the Companys proxy statement. Stockholders of record
as of the close of business on August 17th, 2018 will be
eligible to vote at the meeting.
The items of business at the 2018 Annual meeting are:
1. The election of two directors who will serve for a term of three
years; and
2. Ratification of the appointment of Weaver and Tidwell, LLP as the
Companys independent registered public accounting firm for the year
ending December 31, 2018.
Additional information about the 2018 Annual Meeting will be contained
in the definitive proxy statement (SEC Form DEF 14A) which will be filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on or about August 20,
2018 and in the proxy materials that will be mailed to GlobalSCAPEs
stockholders on or about August 27, 2018.
