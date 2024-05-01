GNW-Adhoc: Bondholders approve amended terms of the 2024 convertible bonds

^Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Bondholders approve amended terms of the 2024 convertible bonds

* The proposed amendments to the terms of the 2024 convertible bond have been

approved by the bondholders and will become binding and effective upon

approval by the higher cantonal composition authority.

Allschwil, Switzerland - May 6, 2024

Idorsia Ltd. (SIX: IDIA) today announced the positive outcome of a bondholder

meeting held at 17:30 CEST on May 6, 2024. The bondholder meeting for holders of

Idorsia's outstanding 2024 convertible bonds (ISIN: CH0426820350) (the Bonds)

was held to vote on amendments to the terms of the Bonds. 83.5% of the total

outstanding bondholders voted in favor of the amendments proposed by Idorsia -

significantly exceeding the required two thirds majority threshold.

The approved Bond terms include an amended conversion price of CHF 6.00,

extended maturity date of January 17, 2025, and the option to call the Bonds at

par, in full or in part, at any time upon giving ten trading days' notice.

The amendments to the Bond terms become binding and effective upon approval by

the higher cantonal composition authority (obere kantonale Nachlassbehörde).

Idorsia will now file this application.

A consent fee of 8,000,000 Idorsia shares will be delivered through SIX SIS once

the amendment of the Bond terms is effective.

André C. Muller, Chief Financial Officer, commented:

"On behalf of Idorsia's management and Board, I thank the bondholders for

approving the amendments we proposed. Securing the restructuring of the 2024

convertible bond gives bondholders the potential to participate in the long-term

path of Idorsia by becoming shareholders at a much lower conversion price than

originally agreed during the bond placing and gives the company the flexibility

to secure other funding avenues, avoiding potential liquidity constraints in

connection with the redemption of the Bonds."

