DAX15.919 +0,8%ESt504.341 +0,9%MSCIW2.985 +0,4%Dow34.947 ±0,0%Nas14.125 +0,1%Bitcoin34.097 -0,6%Euro1,0920 +0,1%Öl81,30 +0,8%Gold1.979 -0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 NVIDIA 918422 Microsoft 870747 Tesla A1CX3T BASF BASF11 Amazon 906866 Siemens 723610 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Deutsche Bank 514000 Allianz 840400 Apple 865985 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 NEL ASA A0B733
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich höher -- Bayer erleidet milliardenschwere Glyphosat-Niederlage in den USA -- Chef von ChatGPT-Erfinder OpenAI kehrt nicht zurück
Top News
Bayer-Aktie vorbörslich unter Druck: Bayer erleidet milliardenschwere Glyphosat-Niederlage in den USA - Studienstopp für Hoffnungsträger Asundexian
NASDAQ-Titel Microsoft-Aktie: Chef von ChatGPT-Erfinder OpenAI kehrt doch nicht zurück
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Big in Japan. Informieren Sie sich hier zum Vontobel Japan Equity Strategy Index, um an neuen Anlagemöglichkeiten teilzuhaben. -w-

GNW-Adhoc: Delisting of RoodMicrotec effective as per 18 December 2023

20.11.23 08:04 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Roodmicrotec N.V.
0,32 EUR -0,02 EUR -5,88%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

^This is a joint press release by RoodMicrotec N.V. ("RoodMicrotec") and

Microtest S.p.A. ("Microtest"). This press release is not for release,

publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or

indirectly, in any jurisdiction in which such release, publication or

distribution would be unlawful.

Vicopisano, Italy / Deventer, the Netherlands, 20 November 2023

With reference to the joint press release by RoodMicrotec and Microtest dated

13 November 2023, in connection with Microtest holding more than 95% of the

issued and outstanding shares in RoodMicrotec ("Shares") following completion of

the public offer made by Microtest for all Shares, and following their request

to Euronext Amsterdam N.V. ("Euronext") to approve the delisting of the Shares

from Euronext Amsterdam, RoodMicrotec and Microtest announce that the last

trading date of the Shares shall be on 15 December 2023 and the delisting of the

Shares from Euronext shall occur on 18 December 2023.

For more information:

Huijskens Sassen Communications

Clemens Sassen

+31 6 46 11 11 89

clemens@hscomms.nl (mailto:clemens@hscomms.nl)

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of article

7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Â°

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Roodmicrotec

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Roodmicrotec

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Nachrichten zu Roodmicrotec N.V.

DatumMeistgelesen