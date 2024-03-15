GNW-Adhoc: Idorsia and Viatris successfully close the transaction for the global research and development collaboration
Werte in diesem Artikel
^Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Allschwil, Switzerland - March 18, 2024
Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that it has successfully closed the
transaction with Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS), a global healthcare company, for
the global research and development collaboration, focused on the development
and commercialization of two innovative compounds, selatogrel and cenerimod,
discovered by Idorsia.
The upfront consideration of USD 350 million has now been fully paid by Viatris
to Idorsia.
Further details will be provided with the combined Full Year 2023 and First
Quarter 2024 financial reporting on April 25(th).
The selatogrel and cenerimod programs will be discussed at an upcoming R&D day
of our partner Viatris.
Notes to the editor
About Viatris
Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a global healthcare company uniquely positioned
to bridge the traditional divide between generics and brands, combining the best
of both to more holistically address healthcare needs globally. With a mission
to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, we provide
access at scale, currently supplying high-quality medicines to approximately 1
billion patients around the world annually and touching all of life's moments,
from birth to the end of life, acute conditions to chronic diseases. With our
exceptionally extensive and diverse portfolio of medicines, a one-of-a-kind
global supply chain designed to reach more people when and where they need them,
and the scientific expertise to address some of the world's most enduring health
challenges, access takes on deep meaning at Viatris. We are headquartered in the
U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn
more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn,
Instagram, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).
About Idorsia
Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more
opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we
will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong
scientific core.
Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland - a European biotech-hub - Idorsia is
specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small
molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a 20-year
heritage of drug discovery, a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the
pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from
bench to bedside, and commercial operations in Europe and North America - the
ideal constellation for bringing innovative medicines to patients.
Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017
and has over 800 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our
ambitious targets.
For further information, please contact
Andrew C. Weiss
Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil
+41 58 844 10 10
investor.relations@idorsia.com (mailto:investor.relations@idorsia.com)
media.relations@idorsia.com (mailto:media.relations@idorsia.com)
www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com)
The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to
the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking
terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected
to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or
"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or
intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and
research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection
therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company
and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's
existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company
with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties
and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or
achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,
performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-
looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results
may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,
estimated or expected.
Â°
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Idorsia
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Idorsia
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Nachrichten zu Idorsia AG
Analysen zu Idorsia AG
Keine Analysen gefunden.