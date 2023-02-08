  • Suche
30.05.2023 07:04

GNW-Adhoc: Idorsia announces a change to commercial leadership

^Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

* Simon Jose to step down from his position as Chief Commercial Officer and

member of the Idorsia Executive Committee to pursue other opportunities

* Otto Schwarz will advise the management team on commercial operations

Allschwil, Switzerland - May 30, 2023

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that Simon Jose will leave his position

as Chief Commercial Officer and member of the Idorsia Executive Committee to

pursue other opportunities. Otto Schwarz has agreed to advise the management

team on commercial operations from July 1, 2023.

Jean-Paul Clozel, MD and Chief Executive Officer of Idorsia commented:

"Simon has made a significant contribution to Idorsia, establishing our

commercial organization from scratch, while preparing two products for launch in

different geographies. He leaves a solid foundation for the Idorsia team to

build on, and I wish him every success with his future."

Jean-Paul Clozel continued:

"The task ahead of us is to translate the excellent prescriber and patient

feedback, as well as the solid demand for QUVIVIQ into a global commercial

success and bring the company to sustainable profitability. Having worked with

Otto Schwarz at Actelion and as a consultant for commercialization of

daridorexant in the early days of Idorsia, I have absolute confidence that he is

the right person to provide a fresh perspective and help the management team

steer our commercialization efforts."

About Otto Schwarz

Otto is a highly accomplished industry executive with more than 35 years of

experience. He has launched multiple major specialty products on a global basis.

Most recently, Otto served as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

and a member of the Actelion Executive Committee, until the acquisition of

Actelion by Johnson & Johnson.

Prior to Actelion, Otto also served as Executive Vice-President Commercial

Operations at Nycomed, and Executive Board Member at Altana Pharma. He also

spent almost 20 years with Schering-Plough and Eli Lilly in Switzerland, Canada,

the US and Germany.

Otto Schwarz is an Austrian citizen and has a PhD in pharmaceutical chemistry

from Vienna University.

Notes to the editor

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more

opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we

will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong

scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland - a European biotech-hub - Idorsia is

specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small

molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a 20-year

heritage of drug discovery, a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the

pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from

bench to bedside, and commercial operations in Europe, Japan, and the US - the

ideal constellation for bringing innovative medicines to patients.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017

and has over 1,300 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our

ambitious targets.

For further information, please contact

Andrew C. Weiss

Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil

+41 58 844 10 10

investor.relations@idorsia.com

media.relations@idorsia.com

www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com)

The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to

the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking

terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected

to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or

"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or

intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and

research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection

therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company

and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's

existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company

with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties

and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or

achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,

performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-

looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results

may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,

estimated or expected.

Â°

