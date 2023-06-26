GNW-Adhoc: Idorsia announces its insomnia medication, QUVIVIQ (daridorexant), is now covered by CVS
Werte in diesem Artikel
^Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
* The approximately 20 million US lives covered by CVS will now have easier
and more affordable access to QUVIVIQ
Allschwil, Switzerland & Radnor, PA, United States - July 10, 2023
Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals US Inc. today announced
that, effective immediately, CVS is covering QUVIVIQ(®) (daridorexant) CIV on
the Performance Drug List (PDL). Approximately 20 million people are enrolled in
this CVS plan, providing increased access to QUVIVIQ for the millions of adults
who can benefit from this latest prescription insomnia therapy. QUVIVIQ is now
covered by two of the largest insurance plans in the US, Express Scripts and
CVS, and several associated regional plans, as well as TRICARE, the healthcare
program for active and retired US military personnel and their families.
QUVIVIQ was approved in January 2022 for the treatment of adult patients with
insomnia, characterized by difficulties with sleep onset and/or sleep
maintenance.(1) It is a dual orexin receptor antagonist (DORA), which blocks the
binding of the wake-promoting neuropeptides orexins and is thought to turn down
overactive wakefulness, as opposed to treatments that generally sedate the
brain. Since availability of the product in May 2022, QUVIVIQ has quickly gained
traction with patients and physicians, and more than 180,000 prescriptions have
been dispensed to date.
Sleep is overwhelmingly seen as the third pillar of health, alongside diet and
exercise. Poor quality or insufficient sleep can affect many aspects of the
daily lives of people with trouble sleeping including the ability to
concentrate, mood and energy levels.(2)
Patty Torr, Idorsia US President and General Manager, commented:
"Millions of Americans with insomnia are not getting enough nightly sleep. With
CVS adding QUVIVIQ to their national formulary, insomnia patients will now have
affordable access to this latest prescription medication, helping them get the
sleep they need."
In the long-term, insomnia is associated with numerous serious health
conditions, such as psychiatric disorders, cardiovascular disease, type 2
diabetes, substance abuse and dementia.(3,4,)(5)
For more information about QUVIVIQ, see the Full Prescribing Information
(https://www.idorsia.us/documents/us/label/Quviviq_PI.pdf) and Medication Guide
(https://www.idorsia.us/documents/us/label/Quviviq_MG.pdf)
Important Safety Information
QUVIVIQ is a prescription medicine for adults who have trouble falling asleep or
staying asleep (insomnia).
Do not take QUVIVIQ if you fall asleep often at unexpected times (narcolepsy).
QUVIVIQ may cause serious side effects, including:
* Decreased awareness and alertness. The morning after you take QUVIVIQ, your
ability to drive safely and think clearly may be decreased. You may also
have sleepiness during the day.
* Do not take more QUVIVIQ than prescribed.
* Do not take QUVIVIQ unless you are able to stay in bed for at least 7 hours
before you must be active again.
* Take QUVIVIQ at night within 30 minutes before going to bed.
QUVIVIQ is a federally controlled substance because it can be abused or lead to
dependence.
Before taking QUVIVIQ, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical
conditions, including if you:
* have a history of depression, mental illness, or suicidal thoughts or
actions; drug or alcohol abuse or addiction; a sudden onset of muscle
weakness (cataplexy); daytime sleepiness
* have lung or breathing problems, including sleep apnea
* have liver problems
* are pregnant or plan to become pregnant
* are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed
Tell your healthcare provider about all of the medicines you take, including
prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements
* Taking QUVIVIQ with certain medicines can cause serious side effects.
QUVIVIQ may affect the way other medicines work and other medicines may
affect the way QUVIVIQ works.
* Do not take QUVIVIQ with other medicines that can make you sleepy unless
instructed by your healthcare provider.
What should I avoid while taking QUVIVIQ?
* Do not drink alcohol while taking QUVIVIQ. It can increase the effects of
alcohol, which can be dangerous.
* Do not drive, operate heavy machinery, do anything dangerous, or do other
activities that require clear thinking if you do not feel fully awake, or
you have taken QUVIVIQ and have less than a full night of sleep (at least 7
hours), or if you have taken more QUVIVIQ than prescribed.
QUVIVIQ may cause other serious side effects, including:
* Worsening depression and suicidal thoughts. Call your healthcare provider
right away if you have any worsening depression or thoughts of suicide or
dying.
* Temporary inability to move or talk (sleep paralysis) for up to several
minutes, or hallucinations while you are going to sleep or waking up.
* Complex sleep behaviors such as sleep-walking, sleep-driving, preparing and
eating food, making phone calls, having sex or doing other activities while
not fully awake that you may not remember the next morning. Stop taking
QUVIVIQ and call your healthcare provider right away if you experience a
complex sleep behavior.
The most common side effects of QUVIVIQ are headache and sleepiness.
These are not the only side effects of QUVIVIQ. Call your doctor for advice
about side effects.
You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the
FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch (http://www.fda.gov/medwatch%20or%20call%201-
800-FDA-108) or call 1-800-FDA-108 (http://www.fda.gov/medwatch%20or%20call%201-
800-FDA-108)
Notes to the editor
About Insomnia
According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th
edition (DSM-5(®)), insomnia is defined as a combination of difficulty obtaining
sufficient sleep and dissatisfaction with sleep combined with a significant
negative impact on daytime functioning. Chronic insomnia is defined as
difficulty initiating and/or maintaining sleep on at least three nights per week
for at least three months, despite adequate opportunity to sleep.
Insomnia is a condition of overactive brain activity during sleep, and studies
have shown that areas of the brain associated with wakefulness remain more
active during sleep in patients with insomnia.
Insomnia is the most common sleep disorder, affecting more than 25 million
adults in the US.(6) Poor quality or insufficient sleep can affect many aspects
of the daily lives of people with trouble sleeping including the ability to
concentrate, mood and energy levels.(2) In the long-term, insomnia is associated
with numerous serious health conditions, such as psychiatric disorders,
cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, substance abuse and dementia.(3,)(4,5)
References
1. QUVIVIQ Prescribing Information. Idorsia Pharmaceuticals US Inc. Jan/2022.
2. Ustinov Y, Lichstein KL, Wal GS, Taylor DJ, Riedel BW, Bush AJ. Association
between report of insomnia and daytime functioning. Sleep Med. 2010
Jan;11(1):65-8. doi: 10.1016/j.sleep.2009.07.009. Epub 2009 Sep 23.
3. Olfson M, Wall M, Liu SM, Morin CM, Blanco C. Insomnia and Impaired Quality
of Life in the United States. J Clin Psychiatry. 2018 Sep
11;79(5):17m12020. doi: 10.4088/JCP.17m12020.
4. Doghramji K. The epidemiology and diagnosis of insomnia. Am J Manag Care.
2006 May;12(8 Suppl): S214-20. PMID: 16686591.
5. de Almondes KM, Costa MV, Malloy-Diniz LF, Diniz BS. Insomnia and risk of
dementia in older adults: Systematic review and meta-analysis. J Psychiatr
Res. 2016 Jun;77:109-15. doi: 10.1016/j.jpsychires.2016.02.021. Epub 2016
Mar 8. PMID: 27017287.
6. Bhaskar S, Hemavathy D, Prasad S. Prevalence of chronic insomnia in adult
patients and its correlation with medical comorbidities. J Family Med Prim
Care. 2016;5(4):780-784. doi:10.4103/2249-4863.201153.
About Idorsia US
Idorsia US, an affiliate of Idorsia, is reaching out for more - we have more
ideas, we see more opportunities, and we want to help more patients. To achieve
this, we will help develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company,
with a strong scientific core. With commercial operations based outside of
Philadelphia, PA, one of densest communities of life sciences talent in the
world, we are helping to realize the company's ambition of bringing innovative
medicines from bench to bedside. Our goal is to build a commercial footprint
that will deliver Idorsia's deep pipeline of products from its R&D engine to the
US market - with the potential to change the lives of many patients.
About Idorsia
Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more
opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we
will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong
scientific core.
Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland - a European biotech-hub - Idorsia is
specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small
molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a 20-year
heritage of drug discovery, a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the
pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from
bench to bedside, and commercial operations in Europe, Japan, and the US - the
ideal constellation for bringing innovative medicines to patients.
Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017
and has over 1,300 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our
ambitious targets.
For further information, please contact
US Media
Christopher Clark
Senior Director, US Head of Communications
Idorsia Pharmaceuticals US, 100 Matsonford Road, Radnor, PA 19087
+1 (215) 421 4887
christopher.clark@idorsia.com
www.idorsia.us (https://www.idorsia.us/)
Global Investors & Media
Andrew C. Weiss
Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil
+41 58 844 10 10
investor.relations@idorsia.com (mailto:investor.relations@idorsia.com)
media.relations@idorsia.com (mailto:media.relations@idorsia.com)
www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com)
The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to
the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking
terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected
to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or
"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or
intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and
research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection
therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company
and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's
existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company
with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties
and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or
achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,
performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-
looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results
may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,
estimated or expected.
Â°
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Idorsia AG
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Idorsia AG
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Nachrichten zu Idorsia AG
Analysen zu Idorsia AG
Keine Analysen gefunden.