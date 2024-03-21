GNW-Adhoc: Idorsia thanks Guy Braunstein for his years of service as he retires

^* Guy Braunstein, currently Chief Medical Officer and member of the Idorsia

Executive Committee, to retire at the end of March 2024

Allschwil, Switzerland - March 22, 2024

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that Guy Braunstein, who has served as

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) since 2022 and Head of Global Clinical Development

and member of the Idorsia Executive Committee since the creation of Idorsia will

retire at the end of March 2024. Guy will continue to support Idorsia as an

advisor, especially in the analysis and interpretation of the data coming from

the programs that he has initiated and led during his time with the company.

Jean-Paul Clozel, MD and Chief Executive Officer of Idorsia commented:

"Over the last 15 years, Guy has made a huge contribution to Idorsia and to

Actelion before that. As Head of Global Clinical Development until 2022, Guy was

instrumental in successfully steering several drugs in several very different

indications from rare diseases and specialty indications, such as pulmonary

arterial hypertension, lysosomal disorders, and multiple sclerosis, to public

health issues including insomnia and hypertension, through to approval. In his

most recent role as Chief Medical Officer, Guy was critical in unifying the

company's quality and governance standards to ensure an uncompromisingly ethical

and scientifically rigorous approach along the lifecycle of all products in

Idorsia's pipeline. I am very happy that we can continue to benefit from Guy's

vast experience after his retirement since he will serve as an advisor to

Idorsia."

Guy Braunstein, MD, PhD, and Chief Medical Officer of Idorsia commented:

"It has been an absolute privilege to work with an outstanding team of experts

who are all dedicated to improving peoples' lives with innovative medicines. I

believe that bringing new drugs to prescribers and having a real impact on

patients is one of the most rewarding endeavors. Having worked as a

pulmonologist practitioner for a number of years, and joined the pharmaceutical

industry in 1988, I am very proud of all that we have achieved over the past 15

years of my career at Actelion and Idorsia. I am satisfied that the clinical

development is in safe hands with Alberto Gimona and, with the support of

Antonio Olivieri, that we have all the correct checks and balances in place to

ensure appropriate and safe use of Idorsia's medicinal products and medical

ethics in engagement with various stakeholders. I am therefore ready to hand the

reigns over and start my retirement. I am also very happy to stay involved in

the projects that have given me such job satisfaction over the years."

The CMO role was created in 2022 to ensure that Idorsia's approach to medical

governance and its policies and procedures are globally aligned and consistent

across Drug Discovery, Clinical Development, Pharmaceutical Development and

Global and Local Medical Affairs. From April 1(st), the CMO role will be assumed

by Antonio Olivieri, who will continue to lead the Global Medical Affairs

function of Idorsia, merging with Global Clinical Development reporting into

Alberto Gimona, Head of Global Clinical Development & Medical Affairs, and

member of the Idorsia Executive Committee.

Jean-Paul continued:

"I am very pleased that with Antonio, we already have the ideal candidate to

succeed Guy from within our ranks. Antonio joined Idorsia in 2020 and built our

Global Medical Affairs function from the ground up. In his new role as Chief

Medical Officer, Antonio will continue to ensure that we maintain our focus on

ethical excellence and communicating to the medical community about our

innovative portfolio."

