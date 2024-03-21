GNW-Adhoc: Idorsia thanks Guy Braunstein for his years of service as he retires
Werte in diesem Artikel
^* Guy Braunstein, currently Chief Medical Officer and member of the Idorsia
Executive Committee, to retire at the end of March 2024
Allschwil, Switzerland - March 22, 2024
Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that Guy Braunstein, who has served as
Chief Medical Officer (CMO) since 2022 and Head of Global Clinical Development
and member of the Idorsia Executive Committee since the creation of Idorsia will
retire at the end of March 2024. Guy will continue to support Idorsia as an
advisor, especially in the analysis and interpretation of the data coming from
the programs that he has initiated and led during his time with the company.
Jean-Paul Clozel, MD and Chief Executive Officer of Idorsia commented:
"Over the last 15 years, Guy has made a huge contribution to Idorsia and to
Actelion before that. As Head of Global Clinical Development until 2022, Guy was
instrumental in successfully steering several drugs in several very different
indications from rare diseases and specialty indications, such as pulmonary
arterial hypertension, lysosomal disorders, and multiple sclerosis, to public
health issues including insomnia and hypertension, through to approval. In his
most recent role as Chief Medical Officer, Guy was critical in unifying the
company's quality and governance standards to ensure an uncompromisingly ethical
and scientifically rigorous approach along the lifecycle of all products in
Idorsia's pipeline. I am very happy that we can continue to benefit from Guy's
vast experience after his retirement since he will serve as an advisor to
Idorsia."
Guy Braunstein, MD, PhD, and Chief Medical Officer of Idorsia commented:
"It has been an absolute privilege to work with an outstanding team of experts
who are all dedicated to improving peoples' lives with innovative medicines. I
believe that bringing new drugs to prescribers and having a real impact on
patients is one of the most rewarding endeavors. Having worked as a
pulmonologist practitioner for a number of years, and joined the pharmaceutical
industry in 1988, I am very proud of all that we have achieved over the past 15
years of my career at Actelion and Idorsia. I am satisfied that the clinical
development is in safe hands with Alberto Gimona and, with the support of
Antonio Olivieri, that we have all the correct checks and balances in place to
ensure appropriate and safe use of Idorsia's medicinal products and medical
ethics in engagement with various stakeholders. I am therefore ready to hand the
reigns over and start my retirement. I am also very happy to stay involved in
the projects that have given me such job satisfaction over the years."
The CMO role was created in 2022 to ensure that Idorsia's approach to medical
governance and its policies and procedures are globally aligned and consistent
across Drug Discovery, Clinical Development, Pharmaceutical Development and
Global and Local Medical Affairs. From April 1(st), the CMO role will be assumed
by Antonio Olivieri, who will continue to lead the Global Medical Affairs
function of Idorsia, merging with Global Clinical Development reporting into
Alberto Gimona, Head of Global Clinical Development & Medical Affairs, and
member of the Idorsia Executive Committee.
Jean-Paul continued:
"I am very pleased that with Antonio, we already have the ideal candidate to
succeed Guy from within our ranks. Antonio joined Idorsia in 2020 and built our
Global Medical Affairs function from the ground up. In his new role as Chief
Medical Officer, Antonio will continue to ensure that we maintain our focus on
ethical excellence and communicating to the medical community about our
innovative portfolio."
Notes to the editor
About Idorsia
Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more
opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we
will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong
scientific core.
Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland - a European biotech-hub - Idorsia is
specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small
molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a 20-year
heritage of drug discovery, a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the
pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from
bench to bedside, and commercial operations in Europe and North America - the
ideal constellation for bringing innovative medicines to patients.
Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017
and has over 800 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our
ambitious targets.
For further information, please contact
Andrew C. Weiss
Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil
+41 58 844 10 10
investor.relations@idorsia.com (mailto:investor.relations@idorsia.com)
media.relations@idorsia.com
www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com)
The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to
the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking
terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected
to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or
"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or
intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and
research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection
therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company
and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's
existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company
with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties
and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or
achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,
performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-
looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results
may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,
estimated or expected.
Â°
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Idorsia
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Idorsia
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Nachrichten zu Idorsia AG
Analysen zu Idorsia AG
Keine Analysen gefunden.