GNW-Adhoc: Invitation to Idorsia's HY 2023 Financial Results webcast and conference call

18.07.23 17:49 Uhr
^Idorsia will publish its half year financial results 2023 on Tuesday July

25, 2023, at 07:00 CEST.

An investor conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the results on

the same day.

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Time: 15:00 CEST / 14:00 BST / 09:00 EDT

The call will start with presentations by senior management, followed by a Q&A

session.

To support your preparations, the consensus estimates can be found under:

www.idorsia.com/consensus-estimate (http://www.idorsia.com/consensus-estimate).

Dial-in procedure:

1) Participants are required to register in advance of the conference

(link already open for registration) using the link provided below. Upon

registration, each participant will be provided with participant dial in

numbers, and a unique personal PIN.

2) In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, participants will

need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at

the point of registering. Participants may also use the Call Me feature instead

of dialing the nearest dial in number.

Online Registration: LINK

(https://che01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fregister.veve

nt.com%2Fregister%2FBI237ea27d2a104f599355e4a7f07dd8d9&data=05%7C01%7Candrea.bar

kmann%40idorsia.com%7C73285c88f0504d52b6fe08db717788e9%7Cbb9214bf0cb941fdbd55d0c

1c3eda110%7C0%7C0%7C638228530422772217%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwM

DAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=HTlY1RGY

lOjBn5J5RCmGSjF2YPL3JvwyU9MnhvoB1%2BU%3D&reserved=0)

Webcast: Participants should go to the Idorsia website www.idorsia.com

(http://www.idorsia.com) 10-15 minutes before the conference is due to start.

Replay: A replay of the investor webcast will be available through

www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com) approximately 60 minutes after the call

has ended.

Kind regards,

Andrew C. Weiss

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

