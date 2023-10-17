GNW-Adhoc: Invitation to Idorsia's Nine-Month 2023 Financial Reporting webcast and conference call
^Idorsia will publish its Nine-Month Financial Reporting 2023 on Tuesday October
24, 2023, at 07:00 CEST.
An investor conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the results on
the same day.
Date: Tuesday, October 24, 2023
Time: 15:00 CEST / 14:00 BST / 09:00 EDT
The call will start with presentations by senior management, followed by a Q&A
session.
To support your preparations, the consensus estimates can be found under:
www.idorsia.com/consensus-estimate (http://www.idorsia.com/consensus-estimate).
Dial-in procedure:
1) Participants are required to register in advance of the conference
(link already open for registration) using the link provided below. Upon
registration, each participant will be provided with participant dial in
numbers, and a unique personal PIN.
2) In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, participants will
need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at
the point of registering. Participants may also use the Call Me feature instead
of dialing the nearest dial in number.
Online Registration: LINK
(https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb2e64fd2468a439882ad7ed73d80e144)
Webcast: Participants should go to the Idorsia website www.idorsia.com
(http://www.idorsia.com) 10-15 minutes before the conference is due to start.
Replay: A replay of the investor webcast will be available through
www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com) approximately 60 minutes after the call
has ended.
Kind regards,
Andrew C. Weiss
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
