GNW-Adhoc: Invitation to Idorsia's Q1 2023 Financial Results webcast and conference call

^Idorsia will publish its first quarter financial results 2023 on Tuesday April

25, 2023, at 07:00 CEST.

An investor conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the results on

the same day.

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Time: 13:00 CEST / 12:00 BST / 07:00 EDT

The call will start with presentations by senior management, followed by a Q&A

session.

To support your preparations, the consensus estimates can be found under:

www.idorsia.com/consensus-estimate (http://www.idorsia.com/consensus-estimate).

Dial-in procedure:

1) Participants are required to register in advance of the conference

(link already open for registration) using the link provided below. Upon

registration, each participant will be provided with participant dial in

numbers, and a unique personal PIN.

2) In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, participants will

need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at

the point of registering. Participants may also use the Call Me feature instead

of dialing the nearest dial in number.

Online Registration: LINK

(https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1575feff4dd540a6872fcacf7a629297)

Webcast: Participants should go to the Idorsia website www.idorsia.com

(http://www.idorsia.com) 10-15 minutes before the conference is due to start.

Replay: A replay of the investor webcast will be available through

www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com) approximately 60 minutes after the call

has ended.

Kind regards,

Andrew C. Weiss

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Â°