GNW-Adhoc: New Phase 3 data with aprocitentan for patients with resistant hypertension has been presented at the European Society of Hypertension Annual Meet...

^Allschwil, Switzerland - June 26, 2023
Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that further data for aprocitentan,
Idorsia's investigational dual endothelin receptor antagonist evaluating the
treatment of patients with resistant hypertension, were presented as an oral
presentation entitled "Effects of the dual endothelin antagonist aprocitentan on
ambulatory blood pressure indices in patients with resistant hypertension -
results from the PRECISION study" by Prof. Markus Schlaich, MD, at the European
Society of Hypertension's 32(nd) European Meeting of Hypertension and
Cardiovascular Protection.
The Phase 3 PRECISION study demonstrated both the safety and the efficacy of
aprocitentan to lower office blood pressure (BP) in patients with resistant
hypertension. The presentation focused on the effects on relevant indices of
ambulatory BP measurements (ABPM), including post-hoc analysis of patients at
high risk of cardiovascular events based on night-time BP values. Ambulatory BP,
and particularly nighttime ambulatory BP, is a better predictor of
cardiovascular outcomes than office BP.(1,2)
One aspect of ABPM is the ability to record the variation of BP during a 24-hour
period. The placebo-corrected systolic BP-lowering by aprocitentan at week 4 was
more pronounced during night-time (-5.1 and -7.4 mmHg) compared with daytime
(-3.8 and -5.3mmHg) for the 12.5 and 25mg doses, respectively. Physiologically
BP is on average 10% lower during the night, a phenomenon called "dipping".
Patients who don't achieve this 10% decrease are called "non-dippers" and are at
increased risk of cardiovascular events(3). At baseline, non-dipper (defined as
participants with average night-time decrease of less than 10%) rates were
66%, 62%, and 60% for the 12.5mg, 25mg of aprocitentan, and placebo groups,
respectively. In non-dippers, aprocitentan induced a particularly pronounced
reduction in night-time systolic BP compared with dippers for both 12.5mg (-
11.25 vs -2.79mmHg; pÂ°
