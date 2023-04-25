GNW-Adhoc: New Phase 3 data with aprocitentan to be presented at the European Society of Hypertension Annual Meeting 202

  • Suche
^Allschwil, Switzerland - June 23, 2023

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that further data for aprocitentan,

Idorsia's investigational dual endothelin receptor antagonist evaluating the

treatment of patients with resistant hypertension, will be presented as an oral

presentation by Prof. Markus Schlaich, MD, at the European Society of

Hypertension's 32(nd) European Meeting of Hypertension and Cardiovascular

Protection, taking place in Milan, Italy, 23-26, 2023.

The presentation is scheduled for Monday, June 26 (14:05 - 14:15 CEST) in Yellow

Hall 1, as part of the "Resistant and Uncontrolled Hypertension 2" session,

entitled "Effects of the dual endothelin antagonist aprocitentan on ambulatory

blood pressure indices in patients with resistant hypertension - results from

the PRECISION study". The presentation focuses on the effects on relevant

indices of ambulatory BP measurements (ABPM), including post-hoc analysis of

patients at high risk of cardiovascular events based on night-time BP values.

The abstract can be found in the meeting program

(https://esh2023.eu/programme/).

In May 2022, Idorsia announced positive top-line results of the Phase 3

PRECISION study with aprocitentan for the treatment of patients with resistant

hypertension. Detailed results were published in The Lancet and presented as a

Late-Breaking Science presentation during the American Heart Association (AHA)

Scientific Sessions in November 2022. More details and commentary can be found

in the dedicated press release (https://www.idorsia.com/investors/news-and-

events/media-release-details?newsId=2869821) and an investor webcast

(https://www.idorsia.com/investors/news-and-events/Apro-session-AHA-

2022) featuring Prof. Markus Schlaich, an investigator in PRECISION. A new drug

application (NDA) for aprocitentan was filed with the US FDA in December 2022,

and the market authorisation application (MAA) was submitted to the EMA at the

end January 2023.

Notes to the editor

About Prof. Markus Schlaich, MD

Markus Schlaich is a nephrologist and a European Society of Hypertension (ESH)

accredited hypertension specialist. He is a Fellow of the American Heart

Association (FAHA), the European Society of Cardiology (FESC), and the

International Society of Hypertension (ISHF). He served as an Executive

Committee of the ISH from 2018-2020 and is currently on the Management Board of

the global ISH May Measurement Month campaign. Markus is President of

Hypertension Australia and a Trustee of the Foundation for High Blood Pressure

Research.

Markus has a strong background in clinical research with a focus on the

pathophysiology of hypertension, involvement of the kidneys, and hypertension

mediated organ damage. He has a specific interest in treatment modalities

targeting the sympathetic nervous system and other relevant pathways such as the

endothelin system to improve BP control and thereby outcomes for patients with

difficult to control hypertension. For his work he received the Björn Folkow

Award from the European Society of Hypertension (ESH) and the Arthur C. Corcoran

Award from the AHA Hypertension Council, both in 2021. He has authored more than

450 articles in peer-reviewed journals and serves on the Editorial Board of

Hypertension and Journal of Hypertension. Prof. Schlaich serves as a consultant

to Idorsia.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more

opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we

will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong

scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland - a European biotech-hub - Idorsia is

specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small

molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a 20-year

heritage of drug discovery, a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the

pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from

bench to bedside, and commercial operations in Europe, Japan, and the US - the

ideal constellation for bringing innovative medicines to patients.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017

and has over 1,300 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our

ambitious targets.

For further information, please contact

Andrew C. Weiss

Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil

+41 58 844 10 10

investor.relations@idorsia.com

media.relations@idorsia.com

www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com)

The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to

the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking

terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected

to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or

"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or

intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and

research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection

therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company

and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's

existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company

with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties

and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or

achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,

performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-

looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results

may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,

estimated or expected.

Â°

