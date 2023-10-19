GNW-Adhoc: THE SHAREHOLDERS OF ROODMICROTEC ADOPT ALL RESOLUTIONS RELATED TO THE RECOMMENDED PUBLIC OFFER BY MICROTEST

^Nur in Englisch verfügbar

This is a press release by RoodMicrotec N.V. in connection with the all-cash

recommended public offer by Microtest S.p.A., an entity incorporated under

Italian law, controlled by Seven Holding 3 S.à r.l., a wholly owned subsidiary

of the private equity fund Xenon Private Equity VII SCA SICAV RAIF, for all the

issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of RoodMicrotec N.V..

This press release does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any

offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. Any offer will be made only by

means of the offer memorandum dated 31 August 2023 and approved on such date by

the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten).

This press release is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or

in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, the United States, Canada and Japan

or in any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution

would be unlawful.

THE SHAREHOLDERS OF ROODMICROTEC ADOPT ALL RESOLUTIONS RELATED TO THE

RECOMMENDED PUBLIC OFFER BY MICROTEST

Deventer, October 19, 2023 - Today, RoodMicrotec N.V. held its Extraordinary

General Meeting of Shareholders in relation to the recommended public offer by

Microtest S.p.A. for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the

capital of RoodMicrotec.

All proposed resolutions were adopted, being:

* the Post-Settlement Restructuring Resolution;

* the conditional appointment of Mr. Luca Civita as a member of the Board of

Management, with effect as per the Settlement Date;

* the conditional amendment to the articles of association of the Company as

per Settlement; and

* the conditional conversion and amendment to the articles of association of

the Company as per Delisting.

The EGM presentation as well as the voting results can be found on

RoodMicrotec's corporate website: www.roodmicrotec.com

(http://www.roodmicrotec.com)/en/investor-relations-en/annual-general-meeting

The Offer Period will expire on 27 October 2023 at 17:40 hours CEST (unless

extended). Shareholders who wish to tender their Shares should contact their

financial intermediary to obtain information about the deadline by which such

Shareholder must send instructions to the financial intermediary to accept the

Offer, as such deadline may be earlier than 27 October 2023.

More information with regard to the Offer can be found at in a subsection of

RoodMicrotec's corporate website: www.roodmicrotec.com/en/investor-relations-

en/information-about-the-public-offer-by-microtest-for-roodmicrotec-shares

(http://www.roodmicrotec.com/en/investor-relations-en/information-about-the-

public-offer-by-microtest-for-roodmicrotec-shares)

About RoodMicrotec

RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and

quality services. With more than 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and

electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well-established as a highly valued

partner for many companies worldwide. The Company provides full-turnkey ASIC

services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific

applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners,

RoodMicrotec manages the entire development and production flow of ASICs in the

target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The

turnkey solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test,

qualification, failure analysis and logistics. All services comply with the

industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aerospace,

automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors. RoodMicrotec's headquarters are

located in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and

Stuttgart, Germany

For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com

Further information

Martin Sallenhag - CEO, Arvid Ladega - CFO

Telephone: +31 570 745623 Email: investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com

(mailto:investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com) Web: www.roodmicrotec.com

This press release is published in English only. This communication contains

information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article

7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The company's managing director and CEO

Martin Sallenhag, is responsible for arranging the release of this document on

behalf of RoodMicrotec.

Â°