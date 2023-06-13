GNW-Adhoc: UPDATE ON INTENDED ALL-CASH PUBLIC OFFER BY MICROTEST FOR ALL ROODMICROTEC SHARES

^This is a joint press release by RoodMicrotec N.V. ("RoodMicrotec" and, together

UPDATE ON INTENDED ALL-CASH PUBLIC OFFER BY MICROTEST FOR ALL ROODMICROTEC

SHARES

Vicopisano, Italy / Deventer, the Netherlands - 6 July 2023

Reference is made to the joint press release by Microtest and RoodMicrotec dated

13 June 2023 in respect of the conditional agreement on the Offer at an offer

price of EUR 0.35 (cum dividend) per issued and outstanding ordinary share in

the capital of RoodMicrotec.

Microtest and RoodMicrotec hereby provide a joint update on the Offer in

accordance with the provisions of Section 7, paragraph 1 sub a of the Decree,

which require a public announcement including a status update regarding an

intended public offer within four weeks following its initial announcement.

Microtest and RoodMicrotec confirm that they are making good progress on the

preparations for the Offer. A request for review and approval of the Offer

Memorandum in relation to the Offer will be submitted to the AFM during the

course of this week.

For more information:

Huijskens Sassen Communications

Clemens Sassen

+31 6 46 11 11 89

clemens@hscomms.nl (mailto:clemens@hscomms.nl)

About RoodMicrotec

With more than 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics

industry, RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply

and quality services. RoodMicrotec is a highly valued partner for many companies

worldwide and offers specifically tailored turnkey solutions for each single

customer's requirements. The turnkey services include project management, wafer

test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis, and logistics. All

services provided by RoodMicrotec meet the high quality standards of the

automotive, industrial, healthcare, and high reliability aerospace sectors.

RoodMicrotec is headquartered in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units

in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.

For more information, please visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com.

About Microtest

Microtest is a well-reputed player both in designing and manufacturing automated

test equipment and in providing testing services. It is an entity incorporated

under Italian law, controlled by Seven Holding 3 S.à r.l., a wholly owned

subsidiary of the private equity fund Xenon, a leading mid-cap private equity

fund with 33+ years of experience and 175+ investments ("Xenon").

The current CEOs, Giuseppe Amelio and Moreno Lupi, have been leading Microtest

since its foundation in 1999 in Altopascio (Lucca). Over time, Microtest has

become a technological partner of some of the world's leading microchip

manufacturers, skilled in developing innovative solutions, thanks to a solid

engineering team and good production flexibility. In 2004, Microtest started

designing and producing Automatic Test Equipment (the systems used in the

semiconductor industry for electronic components and wafter testing) for several

applications such as avionics and cars' electronic modules, radar and wireless

communications for defence and medical devices. A few years later, Microtest

broadened its scope by also offering "test house" services, furthermore enhanced

with a direct presence in the Far East following the opening of a subsidiary in

Malaysia in 2018. In April 2022, Xenon acquired a majority stake in Microtest,

spurring its international expansion strategy. Microtest reached more than 30

million in revenues in 2022, with an Ebitda margin above 38%. Microtest

commercial network and customer service are spread over the US, Europe, and

Asia. In 2023 Microtest acquired Test Inspire, a highly innovative Dutch company

focused on Automatic Testing Equipment.

For more information, please visit https://www.microtest.net.

