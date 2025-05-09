GNW-News: Alvotech erweitert seine Kapazitäten in den Bereichen Montage und Verpackung mit der Akquisition von Ivers-Lee in der Schweiz

^REYKJAVIK, ISLAND UND BURGDORF, SCHWEIZ (9. JULI 2025) - Alvotech (NASDAQ:

ALVO), ein globales Biotech-Unternehmen, das sich auf die Entwicklung und

Herstellung von Biosimilars für Patienten weltweit spezialisiert hat, gab heute

die Erweiterung seiner Kapazitäten für Montage und Verpackung durch die

Übernahme der Ivers-Lee Gruppe ("Ivers-Lee") bekannt, einem Familienunternehmen

in Burgdorf, Schweiz, das sich auf die Bereitstellung hochwertiger Montage- und

Verpackungsdienstleistungen für den Pharmabereich spezialisiert hat. Während

Ivers-Lee eine eigenständige juristische Person bleiben wird, werden seine

Aktivitäten in den Geschäftsbereich Technical Operations von Alvotech

integriert, um die ehrgeizigen Wachstumspläne von Alvotech zu unterstützen.

"Ivers-Lee ist seit mehreren Jahren ein bevorzugter Partner von Alvotech in den

Bereichen Montage und Verpackung. Wir kennen und vertrauen uns sehr gut, da wir

eng zusammengearbeitet haben. Während sich Alvotech auf die Markteinführung von

drei neuen Biosimilars im Jahr 2025 und das Umsatzwachstum auf den globalen

Märkten vorbereitet, bietet die Integration von Ivers-Lee in unsere Einheit

Technical Operations zusätzliche Flexibilität und Kapazität, um die gestiegene

weltweite Nachfrage nach unseren Biosimilars zu befriedigen und gleichzeitig das

höchste Qualitäts- und Serviceniveau beizubehalten", sagte Robert Wessman,

Gründer, Vorsitzender und CEO von Alvotech.

Ivers-Lee wurde 1947 in Burgdorf, Schweiz, gegründet, um innovative

Verpackungsdienstleistungen für den Pharmasektor anzubieten. Neben dem Standort

in Burgdorf betreibt Ivers-Lee auch eine strategische Geschäftseinheit in

Lörrach, Deutschland.

Geschäftsführer Peter Schüpbach, Enkel des Ivers-Lee-Gründers, bleibt

Geschäftsführer und Mitglied des Verwaltungsrats der Ivers-Lee Gruppe. Darüber

hinaus wird er nach der Übernahme Teil des Technical Operations Senior

Leadership Teams von Alvotech sein.

"Alvotech bietet der Ivers-Lee Gruppe Finanzkraft und Entwicklungsmöglichkeiten

in einem Wachstumsmarkt, den wir als Gründerfamilie nicht bieten können. Dieser

Wandel bringt Stabilität sowohl für das Unternehmen als auch für seine

Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter", so Peter Schüpbach.

Der Ivers-Lee-Standort in Burgdorf ist GMP-lizenziert und von der FDA

zugelassen. Zu den Fähigkeiten, die in die Geschäftstätigkeit von Alvotech

integriert werden, gehören die Montage und Verpackung von Autoinjektoren,

vorgefüllten Spritzen und Sicherheitsvorrichtungen sowie die Verpackung von

Fläschchen. Ivers-Lee verfügt über einen internationalen Kundenstamm und wird

auch weiterhin andere bestehende Kunden betreuen und CMO-Dienstleistungen,

einschliesslich Blister- und Stickpack-Aktivitäten, sowie von der Einheit in

Lörrach erbrachte klinische Versorgung und QP-Dienstleistungen anbieten.

Über Alvotech

Alvotech ist ein von Robert Wessman gegründetes Biotech-Unternehmen, das sich

ausschließlich auf die Entwicklung und Herstellung von Biosimilars für Patienten

weltweit konzentriert. Alvotech strebt danach, ein weltweit führendes

Unternehmen im Bereich der Biosimilars zu sein, indem es qualitativ hochwertige,

kosteneffiziente Produkte und Dienstleistungen liefert, die durch einen

vollständig integrierten Ansatz und umfassende interne Fähigkeiten ermöglicht

werden. Zwei Biosimilars, Humira® (Adalimumab) und Stelara® (Ustekinumab), sind

bereits zugelassen und werden in mehreren globalen Märkten vermarktet. Die

aktuelle Entwicklungspipeline umfasst neun offengelegte Biosimilar-Kandidaten

zur Behandlung von Autoimmunerkrankungen, Augenerkrankungen, Osteoporose,

Atemwegserkrankungen und Krebs. Alvotech hat ein Netzwerk strategischer

Handelspartnerschaften aufgebaut, um eine globale Reichweite zu bieten und

lokales Know-how in Märkten wie den Vereinigten Staaten, Europa, Japan, China

und anderen asiatischen Ländern sowie großen Teilen Südamerikas, Afrikas und des

Nahen Ostens zu nutzen. Zu den Geschäftspartnern von Alvotech gehören Teva

Pharmaceuticals, eine US-Tochtergesellschaft von Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Ltd. (USA), STADA Arzneimittel AG (EU), Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd (Japan), Advanz

Pharma (EWR, Großbritannien, Schweiz, Kanada, Australien und Neuseeland), Dr.

Reddy's (EWR, Großbritannien und USA), Biogaran (FR), Cipla/Cipla Gulf/Cipla Med

Pro (Australien, Neuseeland, Südafrika/Afrika), JAMP Pharma Corporation

(Kanada), Yangtze River Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), DKSH (Taiwan,

Hongkong, Kambodscha, Malaysia, Singapur, Indonesien, Indien, Bangladesch und

Pakistan), YAS Holding LLC (Naher Osten und Nordafrika), Abdi Ibrahim (Türkei),

Kamada Ltd. (Israel), Mega Labs, Stein, Libbs, Tuteur und Saval (Lateinamerika)

und Lotus Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Thailand, Vietnam, Philippinen und

Südkorea). Jede kommerzielle Partnerschaft deckt eine einzigartige Reihe von

Produkten und Gebieten ab. Sofern nicht ausdrücklich darin festgelegt, lehnt

Alvotech die Verantwortung für den Inhalt der regelmäßigen Einreichungen,

Offenlegungen und sonstigen Berichte ab, die von seinen Partnern zur Verfügung

gestellt werden. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter

https://www.alvotech.com. Keine der Informationen auf der Alvotech-Website ist

als Teil dieser Pressemitteilung zu betrachten.

Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie bitte unser Investorenportal

(https://investors.alvotech.com)und unsere Website (https://alvotech.com) oder

folgen Sie uns in den sozialen Medien auf LinkedIn

(https://linkedin.com/company/alvotechpr), Facebook

(https://www.facebook.com/alvotechpr), Instagram

(https://www.instagram.com/alvotechlife/) und YouTube

(https://www.youtube.com/@alvotech_).

Alvotech Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication may be considered "forward-looking

statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future

events or the future financial operating performance of Alvotech and may

include, for example, Alvotech's expectations regarding competitive advantages,

business prospects and opportunities including pipeline product development,

future plans and intentions, results, level of activities, performance, goals or

achievements or other future events, regulatory submissions, review and

interactions, the potential approval and commercial launch of its product

candidates, the timing of regulatory approval, and market launches. In some

cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may",

"should", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe",

"predict", "potential", "aim" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or

variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are

subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual

results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-

looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates

and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Alvotech and its

management, are inherently uncertain and are inherently subject to risks,

variability, and contingencies, many of which are beyond Alvotech's control.

Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current

expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability to successfully

integrate the operations of its subsidiaries with its core operations, including

Ivers Lee; (2) the ability to maintain stock exchange listing standards; (3)

changes in applicable laws or regulations; (4) the possibility that Alvotech may

be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors;

(5) Alvotech's estimates of expenses and profitability; (6) Alvotech's ability

to develop, manufacture and commercialize the products and product candidates in

its pipeline; (7) actions of regulatory authorities, which may affect the

initiation, timing and progress of clinical studies or future regulatory

approvals or marketing authorizations; (8) the ability of Alvotech or its

partners to respond to inspection findings and resolve deficiencies to the

satisfaction of the regulators; (9) the ability of Alvotech or its partners to

enroll and retain patients in clinical studies; (10) the ability of Alvotech or

its partners to gain approval from regulators for planned clinical studies,

study plans or sites; (11) the ability of Alvotech's partners to conduct,

supervise and monitor existing and potential future clinical studies, which may

impact development timelines and plans; (12) Alvotech's ability to obtain and

maintain regulatory approval or authorizations of its products, including the

timing or likelihood of expansion into additional markets or geographies; (13)

the success of Alvotech's current and future collaborations, joint ventures,

partnerships or licensing arrangements; (14) Alvotech's ability, and that of its

commercial partners, to execute their commercialization strategy for approved

products; (15) Alvotech's ability to manufacture sufficient commercial supply of

its approved products; (16) the outcome of ongoing and future litigation

regarding Alvotech's products and product candidates; (17) the impact of

worsening macroeconomic conditions, including rising inflation and interest

rates and general market conditions, conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East and

other global geopolitical tension, on the Company's business, financial

position, strategy and anticipated milestones; and (18) other risks and

uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in documents that Alvotech may from

time to time file or furnish with the SEC. There may be additional risks that

Alvotech does not presently know or that Alvotech currently believes are

immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained

in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this communication should be

regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements

set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of

such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue

reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are

made. Alvotech does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking

statements or to inform the recipient of any matters of which any of them

becomes aware of which may affect any matter referred to in this communication.

Alvotech disclaims any and all liability for any loss or damage (whether

foreseeable or not) suffered or incurred by any person or entity as a result of

anything contained or omitted from this communication and such liability is

expressly disclaimed. The recipient agrees that it shall not seek to sue or

otherwise hold Alvotech or any of its directors, officers, employees,

affiliates, agents, advisors, or representatives liable in any respect for the

provision of this communication, the information contained in this

communication, or the omission of any information from this communication.

ALVOTECH INVESTOR RELATIONS UND GLOBALE KOMMUNIKATION

Benedikt Stefansson, Vizepräsident

alvotech.ir@alvotech.com (mailto:alvotech.ir@alvotech.com)

SCHWEIZER MEDIENKONTAKT

Peter Schüpbach, Geschäftsführer Ivers-Lee

p.schuepbach@iverslee.com (mailto:p.schuepbach@iverslee.com)

