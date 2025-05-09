GNW-News: Alvotech erweitert seine Kapazitäten in den Bereichen Montage und Verpackung mit der Akquisition von Ivers-Lee in der Schweiz
^REYKJAVIK, ISLAND UND BURGDORF, SCHWEIZ (9. JULI 2025) - Alvotech (NASDAQ:
ALVO), ein globales Biotech-Unternehmen, das sich auf die Entwicklung und
Herstellung von Biosimilars für Patienten weltweit spezialisiert hat, gab heute
die Erweiterung seiner Kapazitäten für Montage und Verpackung durch die
Übernahme der Ivers-Lee Gruppe ("Ivers-Lee") bekannt, einem Familienunternehmen
in Burgdorf, Schweiz, das sich auf die Bereitstellung hochwertiger Montage- und
Verpackungsdienstleistungen für den Pharmabereich spezialisiert hat. Während
Ivers-Lee eine eigenständige juristische Person bleiben wird, werden seine
Aktivitäten in den Geschäftsbereich Technical Operations von Alvotech
integriert, um die ehrgeizigen Wachstumspläne von Alvotech zu unterstützen.
"Ivers-Lee ist seit mehreren Jahren ein bevorzugter Partner von Alvotech in den
Bereichen Montage und Verpackung. Wir kennen und vertrauen uns sehr gut, da wir
eng zusammengearbeitet haben. Während sich Alvotech auf die Markteinführung von
drei neuen Biosimilars im Jahr 2025 und das Umsatzwachstum auf den globalen
Märkten vorbereitet, bietet die Integration von Ivers-Lee in unsere Einheit
Technical Operations zusätzliche Flexibilität und Kapazität, um die gestiegene
weltweite Nachfrage nach unseren Biosimilars zu befriedigen und gleichzeitig das
höchste Qualitäts- und Serviceniveau beizubehalten", sagte Robert Wessman,
Gründer, Vorsitzender und CEO von Alvotech.
Ivers-Lee wurde 1947 in Burgdorf, Schweiz, gegründet, um innovative
Verpackungsdienstleistungen für den Pharmasektor anzubieten. Neben dem Standort
in Burgdorf betreibt Ivers-Lee auch eine strategische Geschäftseinheit in
Lörrach, Deutschland.
Geschäftsführer Peter Schüpbach, Enkel des Ivers-Lee-Gründers, bleibt
Geschäftsführer und Mitglied des Verwaltungsrats der Ivers-Lee Gruppe. Darüber
hinaus wird er nach der Übernahme Teil des Technical Operations Senior
Leadership Teams von Alvotech sein.
"Alvotech bietet der Ivers-Lee Gruppe Finanzkraft und Entwicklungsmöglichkeiten
in einem Wachstumsmarkt, den wir als Gründerfamilie nicht bieten können. Dieser
Wandel bringt Stabilität sowohl für das Unternehmen als auch für seine
Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter", so Peter Schüpbach.
Der Ivers-Lee-Standort in Burgdorf ist GMP-lizenziert und von der FDA
zugelassen. Zu den Fähigkeiten, die in die Geschäftstätigkeit von Alvotech
integriert werden, gehören die Montage und Verpackung von Autoinjektoren,
vorgefüllten Spritzen und Sicherheitsvorrichtungen sowie die Verpackung von
Fläschchen. Ivers-Lee verfügt über einen internationalen Kundenstamm und wird
auch weiterhin andere bestehende Kunden betreuen und CMO-Dienstleistungen,
einschliesslich Blister- und Stickpack-Aktivitäten, sowie von der Einheit in
Lörrach erbrachte klinische Versorgung und QP-Dienstleistungen anbieten.
Über Alvotech
Alvotech ist ein von Robert Wessman gegründetes Biotech-Unternehmen, das sich
ausschließlich auf die Entwicklung und Herstellung von Biosimilars für Patienten
weltweit konzentriert. Alvotech strebt danach, ein weltweit führendes
Unternehmen im Bereich der Biosimilars zu sein, indem es qualitativ hochwertige,
kosteneffiziente Produkte und Dienstleistungen liefert, die durch einen
vollständig integrierten Ansatz und umfassende interne Fähigkeiten ermöglicht
werden. Zwei Biosimilars, Humira® (Adalimumab) und Stelara® (Ustekinumab), sind
bereits zugelassen und werden in mehreren globalen Märkten vermarktet. Die
aktuelle Entwicklungspipeline umfasst neun offengelegte Biosimilar-Kandidaten
zur Behandlung von Autoimmunerkrankungen, Augenerkrankungen, Osteoporose,
Atemwegserkrankungen und Krebs. Alvotech hat ein Netzwerk strategischer
Handelspartnerschaften aufgebaut, um eine globale Reichweite zu bieten und
lokales Know-how in Märkten wie den Vereinigten Staaten, Europa, Japan, China
und anderen asiatischen Ländern sowie großen Teilen Südamerikas, Afrikas und des
Nahen Ostens zu nutzen. Zu den Geschäftspartnern von Alvotech gehören Teva
Pharmaceuticals, eine US-Tochtergesellschaft von Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Ltd. (USA), STADA Arzneimittel AG (EU), Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd (Japan), Advanz
Pharma (EWR, Großbritannien, Schweiz, Kanada, Australien und Neuseeland), Dr.
Reddy's (EWR, Großbritannien und USA), Biogaran (FR), Cipla/Cipla Gulf/Cipla Med
Pro (Australien, Neuseeland, Südafrika/Afrika), JAMP Pharma Corporation
(Kanada), Yangtze River Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), DKSH (Taiwan,
Hongkong, Kambodscha, Malaysia, Singapur, Indonesien, Indien, Bangladesch und
Pakistan), YAS Holding LLC (Naher Osten und Nordafrika), Abdi Ibrahim (Türkei),
Kamada Ltd. (Israel), Mega Labs, Stein, Libbs, Tuteur und Saval (Lateinamerika)
und Lotus Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Thailand, Vietnam, Philippinen und
Südkorea). Jede kommerzielle Partnerschaft deckt eine einzigartige Reihe von
Produkten und Gebieten ab. Sofern nicht ausdrücklich darin festgelegt, lehnt
Alvotech die Verantwortung für den Inhalt der regelmäßigen Einreichungen,
Offenlegungen und sonstigen Berichte ab, die von seinen Partnern zur Verfügung
gestellt werden. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
https://www.alvotech.com. Keine der Informationen auf der Alvotech-Website ist
als Teil dieser Pressemitteilung zu betrachten.
Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie bitte unser Investorenportal
(https://investors.alvotech.com)und unsere Website (https://alvotech.com) oder
folgen Sie uns in den sozialen Medien auf LinkedIn
(https://linkedin.com/company/alvotechpr), Facebook
(https://www.facebook.com/alvotechpr), Instagram
(https://www.instagram.com/alvotechlife/) und YouTube
(https://www.youtube.com/@alvotech_).
Alvotech Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this communication may be considered "forward-looking
statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future
events or the future financial operating performance of Alvotech and may
include, for example, Alvotech's expectations regarding competitive advantages,
business prospects and opportunities including pipeline product development,
future plans and intentions, results, level of activities, performance, goals or
achievements or other future events, regulatory submissions, review and
interactions, the potential approval and commercial launch of its product
candidates, the timing of regulatory approval, and market launches. In some
cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may",
"should", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe",
"predict", "potential", "aim" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or
variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are
subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual
results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-
looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates
and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Alvotech and its
management, are inherently uncertain and are inherently subject to risks,
variability, and contingencies, many of which are beyond Alvotech's control.
Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current
expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability to successfully
integrate the operations of its subsidiaries with its core operations, including
Ivers Lee; (2) the ability to maintain stock exchange listing standards; (3)
changes in applicable laws or regulations; (4) the possibility that Alvotech may
be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors;
(5) Alvotech's estimates of expenses and profitability; (6) Alvotech's ability
to develop, manufacture and commercialize the products and product candidates in
its pipeline; (7) actions of regulatory authorities, which may affect the
initiation, timing and progress of clinical studies or future regulatory
approvals or marketing authorizations; (8) the ability of Alvotech or its
partners to respond to inspection findings and resolve deficiencies to the
satisfaction of the regulators; (9) the ability of Alvotech or its partners to
enroll and retain patients in clinical studies; (10) the ability of Alvotech or
its partners to gain approval from regulators for planned clinical studies,
study plans or sites; (11) the ability of Alvotech's partners to conduct,
supervise and monitor existing and potential future clinical studies, which may
impact development timelines and plans; (12) Alvotech's ability to obtain and
maintain regulatory approval or authorizations of its products, including the
timing or likelihood of expansion into additional markets or geographies; (13)
the success of Alvotech's current and future collaborations, joint ventures,
partnerships or licensing arrangements; (14) Alvotech's ability, and that of its
commercial partners, to execute their commercialization strategy for approved
products; (15) Alvotech's ability to manufacture sufficient commercial supply of
its approved products; (16) the outcome of ongoing and future litigation
regarding Alvotech's products and product candidates; (17) the impact of
worsening macroeconomic conditions, including rising inflation and interest
rates and general market conditions, conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East and
other global geopolitical tension, on the Company's business, financial
position, strategy and anticipated milestones; and (18) other risks and
uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in documents that Alvotech may from
time to time file or furnish with the SEC. There may be additional risks that
Alvotech does not presently know or that Alvotech currently believes are
immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained
in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this communication should be
regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements
set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of
such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue
reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are
made. Alvotech does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking
statements or to inform the recipient of any matters of which any of them
becomes aware of which may affect any matter referred to in this communication.
Alvotech disclaims any and all liability for any loss or damage (whether
foreseeable or not) suffered or incurred by any person or entity as a result of
anything contained or omitted from this communication and such liability is
expressly disclaimed. The recipient agrees that it shall not seek to sue or
otherwise hold Alvotech or any of its directors, officers, employees,
affiliates, agents, advisors, or representatives liable in any respect for the
provision of this communication, the information contained in this
communication, or the omission of any information from this communication.
ALVOTECH INVESTOR RELATIONS UND GLOBALE KOMMUNIKATION
Benedikt Stefansson, Vizepräsident
alvotech.ir@alvotech.com (mailto:alvotech.ir@alvotech.com)
SCHWEIZER MEDIENKONTAKT
Peter Schüpbach, Geschäftsführer Ivers-Lee
p.schuepbach@iverslee.com (mailto:p.schuepbach@iverslee.com)
