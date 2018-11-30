finanzen.net
14.06.2019 21:20
Bewerten
(0)

Gold Reserve Announces Completion of Return of Capital Transaction

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Gold Reserve Inc. (TSXV: GRZ) (OTCQX: GDRZF) ("Gold Reserve or the "Company) is pleased to announce today the completion of the previously announced return of capital transaction (the "Return of Capital Transaction) by way of a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement) pursuant to which Gold Reserve will return to holders (the "Shareholders) of its Class A common shares (the "Class A Shares) approximately US$75 million or approximately US$0.76 per Class A Share. The Arrangement was made effective at 12:01 (Pacific time) on June 14, 2019 (the "Effective Time). Shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 13, 2019 are entitled to receive the distribution payable pursuant to the Return of Capital Transaction.

The completion of the Return of Capital Transaction follows the approval of the Return of Capital Transaction by Shareholders at the Companys annual general and special meeting and the Companys receipt of the final order of the Alberta Court of Queens Bench, both of which were obtained on June 13, 2019.

Registered Shareholders (those generally holding shares in their name) are required to deposit certificates representing Class A Shares together with a duly completed letter of transmittal to Computershare Trust Company of Canada ("Computershare), the Companys transfer agent and depositary for the Return of Capital Transaction, in order to receive the distribution payable pursuant to the Return of Capital Transaction. Non-registered Shareholders (generally those whose shares are held in brokerage accounts) will have the distribution payable pursuant to the Return of Capital Transaction recorded in their accounts by their intermediaries and should contact their intermediaries with any questions about this process. Shareholders whose certificates representing Class A Shares were received by Computershare prior to the Effective Time are expected to receive the distribution payable pursuant to the Return of Capital Transaction on or about June 19, 2019.

Full details of the Return of Capital Transaction are described in the Companys management proxy circular and other related materials. Those documents are available without charge on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and are posted on the Companys website at www.goldreserveinc.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. federal securities laws and "forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial and territorial securities laws and state Gold Reserves and its managements intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions for the future including without limitation statements with respect to the distribution of funds payable to Shareholders pursuant to the Return of Capital Transaction and the timing for completion thereof. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies.

We caution that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risks that may cause the actual outcomes, financial results, performance, or achievements of Gold Reserve to be materially different from our estimated outcomes, future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements, including without limitation the timing for the distribution of funds payable to Shareholders pursuant to Return of Capital Transaction and the anticipated tax treatment for Shareholders of the Return of Capital Transaction. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of Gold Reserves forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of the risk factors affecting the Companys business, see the Companys Annual Information Form and Managements Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2018 which have been filed on SEDAR and are available under the Companys profile at www.sedar.com and which form part of the Companys Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 which have been filed on EDGAR and are available under the Companys profile at www.sec.gov/edgar.

Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Gold Reserve or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Gold Reserve disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements or the foregoing list of assumptions or factors, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, subject to its disclosure obligations under applicable rules promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian provincial and territorial securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Nachrichten zu Gold Reserve IncShs -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Gold Reserve A News
RSS Feed
Gold Reserve A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Gold Reserve IncShs -A-

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.11.2007Gold Reserve outperformRBC Capital Markets
08.10.2007Gold Reserve strong buyEmerging Markets Investor
01.11.2007Gold Reserve outperformRBC Capital Markets
08.10.2007Gold Reserve strong buyEmerging Markets Investor

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Gold Reserve IncShs -A- nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Gold Reserve A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Gold Reserve A News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital klärt auf: 5 Fehler bei der Geldanlage
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX und Gold - Wo sind die Impulse?
DZ BANK - DAX-Strategie: So handeln Sie die 200-Tage-Linie richtig
Was könnte den Ölpreis (Brent, WTI) stabilisieren?
Dieser technische Marathonläufer ist auf dem Weg zu seinen Allzeithochs
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Covestro & Wacker Chemie
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 15. bis 21. Juni 2019
Großinvestor drückt Adidas-Kurs
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Gold Reserve A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Gold Reserve A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließt schwächer -- Bechtle dämpft Erwartungen an Umsatzwachstum -- Broadcom, Varta, Autowerte, Rheinmetall im Fokus

CropEnergies etwas zuversichtlicher für Geschäftsjahr. Fiat Chrysler koopiert mit Engie und Enel bei Ladestationen. 1&1 Drillisch-Aktie und United Internet-Aktie von Unsicherheit geplagt. Swiss Re bringt Tochter ReAssure im Juli an Londoner Börse. Huawei: Android-Ersatz könnte "binnen Monaten" kommen. Bayer bleibt bei Glyphosat - Aber Milliarden für Alternativen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 24 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 24 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 24 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das verdienen Aufsichtsratschefs in DAX-Konzernen
Deutlich unter Vorstandsgehältern
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie an einem Investment in die Cannabis-Branche interessiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:11 Uhr
DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließt schwächer -- Bechtle dämpft Erwartungen an Umsatzwachstum -- Broadcom, Varta, Autowerte, Rheinmetall im Fokus
Karriere
22:04 Uhr
Schweden sucht "Nichtstuer" und bezahlt über 2.000 Euro im Monat auf Lebenszeit
Sonstiges
22:05 Uhr
Rechnungslegungsgremien: Bitcoin & Co. werden in 5 Jahren verschwunden sein
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Infineon AG623100
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Beyond MeatA2N7XQ
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
BASFBASF11
BayerBAY001
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
1&1 Drillisch AG554550