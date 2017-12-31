Gold Reserve Provides Mineral Resource and Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment on Siembra Minera Project

Gold Reserve Inc. (TSX.V: GRZ) (OTCQX: GDRZF) ("Gold Reserve or the
"Company) is pleased to provide the results of a Preliminary Economic
Assessment ("PEA) of the Siembra Minera Gold Copper Project (the
"Project") in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of
Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").
The Project is a gold-copper-silver deposit located in the Kilometre 88
mining district of Bolivar State in southeast Venezuela, and is owned
45% by the Company and 55% by the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela
("Venezuela"). The Project is expected to be a conventional truck and
shovel open pit mining operation, utilizing hydraulic shovels and
236-tonne trucks as the primary mining equipment. The overall Project
contemplates two plants: a smaller 15,000 tonne per day ("tpd")
cyanidation plant (the "Small Plant") and a larger 140,000 tpd flotation
plant (the "Large Plant"). The Small Plant is designed to recover gold
from oxide saprolite and sulfide saprolite that contains low
concentrations of copper and the Large Plant is designed to process hard
rock material containing higher concentrations of copper as well as
gold. The overall mine life is estimated to be 45 years after achieving
commercial production of the Large Plant.
The Project is expected to begin with the Small Plant, which is
estimated to take two years for detail design and construction while
providing a platform for establishing the Project's operations and
management group in advance of the Large Plant operation. The Small
Plant, related mining equipment, initial tailings dam and infrastructure
cost estimate is $295 million. It is expected to start producing gold at
the end of a two-year construction period and generate approximately $40
million in annual cash flow. The Large Plant is expected to take an
estimated four years for the completion of a final feasibility study,
detail design and construction. Production is expected to begin
approximately two years after completion of construction of the Small
Plant. All amounts are in U.S. dollars.
|
|
|
|
Initial Capital Cost estimate1
|
|
$2.6 billion
|
Working Capital
|
|
$195 million
|
Total Life of Mine Capital estimate
|
|
$4.7 billion
|
Estimated Production Cost (Net of by-product credits (NBP)) 2
|
|
$428/ Ounce
|
Estimated Life of Mine Sustaining Capital Cost and Reclamation Cost
|
|
$56/ Ounce
|
All-In Sustaining Cost (NBP)
|
|
$483/ Ounce
|
Estimated Average Annual Gold Production (Years 3-18)
|
|
1.229 million Ounces
|
Estimated Average Annual Copper Production (Years 3-18)
|
|
77 million Lbs.
|
1
|
|
Includes both process plants, mining equipment, tailings dam and
infrastructure requirements
|
2
|
|
Utilizing $1,300 per ounce gold and $3.00 per pound copper
|
|
|
|
|
Project Economic Summary (utilizing $1,300/ ounce gold and
$3.00/ pound copper)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-Tax
|
|
After-Tax
|
Undiscounted Cash Flows (Mine Life)
|
|
$28.16 billion
|
|
$20.22 billion
|
Cash Flow (Annually)1
|
|
$1.1 billion
|
|
$0.9 billion
|
Rate of Return (ROR):
|
|
36.8%
|
|
31.1%
|
Net Present Value (NPV 5%):
|
|
$11.2 billion
|
|
$8.1 billion
|
Net Present Value (NPV 10%):
|
|
$5.53 billion
|
|
$3.93 billion
|
Capital Payback
|
|
3.8 years
|
|
4.1 years
|
1 First 10 years with Large Plant (Years 3-12)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold
(Ounces)
|
|
Copper
(Pounds)
|
|
Silver
(Ounces)
|
Average Life of Mine Annual Sales (45 Years)
|
|
836,000
|
|
71 million
|
|
369,000
|
Life of Mine Sales
|
|
37,600,000
|
|
3,198 million
|
|
16,600,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All-In Sustaining Average Cost (AISC)1
|
|
$483/ Ounce
|
|
|
|
|
1 Net of a $262/ ounce copper and silver by-product
credit (NBP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Venezuela Minister of the People's Power for Ecological Mining
Development Victor Cano stated, "This study is a confirmation of the
tremendous economic value of the Mixed Company Ecosocialista Siembra
Minera, S.A. mining project to the Venezuelan nation and our people. We
look forward to the continued development of the project in an
environmentally and socially responsible manner."
Gold Reserve President Doug Belanger added, "This study confirms that
the Siembra Minera Project is one of the largest gold-copper deposits in
the world with some of the lowest project operating costs for such a
large project."
Gold Reserve is also pleased to report that the Company has recently
transferred an additional $30 million from its trust account in
Venezuela to its bank account in North America.
The project resource estimates are shown in the following tables:
|
|
Mineral Resource on the Siembra Mineral Project as of December
31, 2017
|
|
|
Tonnes
(millions)
|
|
Grade
Au oz/t
|
|
Grade
Cu %
|
|
Gold
Ounces
(millions)
|
|
Copper
Tonnes
(000s)
|
|
Copper
Lbs
(millions)
|
Measured
|
|
10
|
|
1.02
|
|
0.18
|
|
318
|
|
17
|
|
38
|
Indicated
|
|
1,174
|
|
0.70
|
|
0.10
|
|
26.504
|
|
1,202
|
|
2,649
|
Total M&I
|
|
1,184
|
|
0.70
|
|
0.10
|
|
26.822
|
|
1,219
|
|
2,687
|
Inferred
|
|
1,291
|
|
0.61
|
|
0.08
|
|
25.389
|
|
1,044
|
|
2,300
|
Notes:
|
1.
|
|
CIM (2014) definitions were followed for Mineral Resources.
|
2.
|
|
Mineral Resources are estimated at an NSR cut-off value of US$7.20
per tonne for oxide-saprolite material and US$5.00 per tonne for
sulphide-saprolite and fresh rock material.
|
3.
|
|
Mineral Resources are constrained by a preliminary pit shell created
using the Whittle software package.
|
4.
|
|
Mineral Resources are estimated using a long-term gold price of
US$1,300 per ounce, and a copper price of US$3.00 per pound.
|
5.
|
|
Bulk density varies by material type.
|
6.
|
|
Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have
demonstrated economic viability.
|
7.
|
|
Numbers may not add due to rounding.
|
|
|
An economic ultimate pit design was based on operating cost estimates,
plant metal recoveries, net smelter return, royalties and taxes. The pit
design was centered on maximizing the Project Net Present Value and a
mine plan was developed based on the mineral resource potentially
mineable by open pit methods within the design.
|
|
Mineable Resource with Economic Parameters based on $1300/oz Au
and $3.00/lb Cu
|
|
|
Tonnes
(millions)
|
|
Grade
Au oz/t
|
|
Grade
Cu %
|
|
Gold
Ounces
(millions)
|
|
Copper
Tonnes
(000s)
|
|
Copper
Lbs
(millions)
|
Measured
|
|
10
|
|
1.02
|
|
0.18
|
|
318
|
|
17
|
|
38
|
Indicated
|
|
1,095
|
|
0.72
|
|
0.10
|
|
25.409
|
|
1,126
|
|
2,482
|
Total M&I
|
|
1,105
|
|
0.72
|
|
0.10
|
|
25.727
|
|
1,143
|
|
2,520
|
Inferred
|
|
900
|
|
0.68
|
|
0.08
|
|
19.692
|
|
709
|
|
1,564
|
Notes: As on the table above.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Projected metal recoveries from the respective process plants are:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Process Plant & Material Type
|
|
% Au Recovery
|
|
|
% Cu Recovery
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CIP LEACH PLANT (SMALL PLANT)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oxide Saprolite
|
|
98.0
|
|
|
0
|
Sulphide Saprolite low Cu
|
|
86.8
|
|
|
0
|
Hard Rock low Cu
|
|
87.6
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FLOTATION PLANT (LARGE PLANT)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sulfide Saprolite high Cu
|
|
83.2
|
|
|
54.5
|
Hard Rock low Cu
|
|
83.2
|
|
|
55.5
|
Hard Rock high Cu
|
|
83.2
|
|
|
87.0
|
Note: The hard rock and sulphide saprolite was divided into high
copper and low copper using a 0.02% Cu threshold.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Years 1 Through 10
|
|
|
Years 11 Through 45
|
Production Plan
|
|
Tpd
|
|
Mtpa
|
|
|
Tpd
|
|
Mtpa
|
Leach Plant (Small Plant)1
|
|
15,000
|
|
5.8
|
|
|
35,000
|
|
58
|
Flotation Plant (Large Plant)
|
|
140,000
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
105,0002
|
|
36.75
|
1
|
|
The leach plant will be expanded by Year 11 to accommodate the
higher tonnage of material.
|
2
|
|
Feed to the flotation plant reduced to approximately 105,000 tpd
and increased for oxide leach plant to 35,000 tpd to account for
reduced higher grade copper hard rock available to blend into
flotation plant. Low grade copper hard rock material will be
ground in the existing milling circuit and processed in the leach
plant.
|
|
|
KEY ECONOMIC PARAMETERS:
Mineral Resources are estimated at an NSR cut-off value of US$7.20 per
tonne for oxide-saprolite material and US$5.00 per tonne for
sulphide-saprolite and fresh rock material.
|
|
|
|
DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL COST SUMMARY
|
|
|
|
DESCRIPTION
|
|
Total $ M
|
Direct Costs
|
|
|
Mining
|
|
$
|
436.6
|
Processing
|
|
|
923.5
|
Engineering & Geology
|
|
|
15.9
|
ARD Plant
|
|
|
2.3
|
Site Infrastructure
|
|
|
111.8
|
Total Direct Costs
|
|
|
1,490.1
|
Indirect Costs
|
|
|
Construction Indirects
|
|
|
312.3
|
Owner's Cost
|
|
|
310.4
|
Total Indirect Costs
|
|
|
622.7
|
Contingency
|
|
|
457.8
|
Total
|
|
$
|
2,570.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS COMPOSITION
|
|
|
|
|
|
Item
|
|
$M
|
|
$/ oz Au
|
Site Costs
|
|
|
|
|
Mining
|
|
$
|
5,791
|
|
|
$
|
154
|
|
Process
|
|
|
9,881
|
|
|
|
263
|
|
G & A
|
|
|
2,654
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
Other Infrastructure
|
|
|
289
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
Total Site Costs
|
|
|
18,614
|
|
|
|
495
|
|
Offsite Costs
|
|
|
|
|
Transportation
|
|
|
728
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
Off-site Treatment
|
|
|
1,077
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
Total Off-site Costs
|
|
|
1,805
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
Direct Cash Costs
|
|
|
20,419
|
|
|
|
542
|
|
Ag and Cu By-Product Credit
|
|
|
(9,875
|
)
|
|
|
(262
|
)
|
Total Direct Cash Costs (NBP)
|
|
|
10,543
|
|
|
|
280
|
|
NSR Royalty
|
|
|
3,263
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
Special Advantages Tax
|
|
|
1,710
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
STI Contributions
|
|
|
588
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
Total Indirect Cash Costs
|
|
|
5,561
|
|
|
|
148
|
|
Total Production Costs
|
|
|
16,104
|
|
|
|
428
|
|
Sustaining Capital Cost
|
|
|
1,942
|
|
|
|
52
|
|
Closure/Reclamation Capital
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Corporate G&A
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Off-mine Exploration
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total Sustaining Costs
|
|
|
2,092
|
|
|
|
56
|
|
Total All-in Sustaining Costs
|
|
$
|
18,196
|
|
|
$
|
483
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING COST SUMMARY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Description
|
|
LoM Cost $/t milled
|
Mining (1.36/t mined)
|
|
$ 2.89
|
Process
|
|
4.93
|
G&A
|
|
1.32
|
Other Infrastructure
|
|
0.14
|
Direct Operating Costs
|
|
9.29
|
Concentrate Freight
|
|
0.36
|
Off-site Costs
|
|
0.54
|
Total Before Royalties/Taxes
|
|
10.19
|
Royalties/Production Taxes
|
|
2.77
|
Total
|
|
$ 12.96
|
|
|
The next phase of the Projects development is the detail design work
for the Small Plant and related facilities in order to implement fast
track development and production. In addition, we expect to initiate the
feasibility study on the Large Plant and concurrent detailed engineering.
Proposals are currently being evaluated for a drilling program that is
expected to commence in 2018 which will support the overall project
development activities, water management wells, and test areas where
additional resource potential is evident. Siembra Minera has also now
established local management offices in Caracas and Puerto Ordaz.
The PEA will be available to the public at www.sedar.com
and www.sec.gov,
as well as the Companys website at www.goldreserveinc.com
within 45 days of the date of this release.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider
(as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange)
accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Further information regarding the Company can be located at www.goldreserveinc.com,
www.sec.gov
and www.sedar.com.
Technical Disclosure
The scientific and technical information contained in this release,
including resource estimates, pit design, mine plan, flowsheet design,
design criteria, project layout, infrastructure requirements, capital
and operating estimates was prepared by Roscoe Postle Associates, Inc.,
Samuel Engineering Inc., Tierra Group International, Ltd, and AATA
International, Inc. The Qualified Persons (as defined in NI 43-101) in
respect of the PEA who have reviewed, verified and approved such
information are Richard J. Lambert, P.E., P.Eng., José Texidor Carlsson,
P.Geo., Grant A. Malensek, P.Eng., Hugo Miranda, C.P., and Kathleen A.
Altman, Ph.D., P.E., each of whom is independent of the Company.
Mineral resource estimates reported herein have been classified as
Measured, Indicated or Inferred based on the confidence of the input
data, geological interpretation and grade estimation parameters. The
Company is not currently aware of any known factors that are reasonably
likely to have a negative material impact on the Companys mineral
resources. The mineral resource estimates were prepared in accordance
with NI 43-101 and classifications adopted by the CIM Council.
Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated
economic viability. The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes
inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative
geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that
would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no
certainty that the PEA will be realized.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning
of applicable U.S. federal securities laws and "forward-looking
information within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial and
territorial securities laws and state Gold Reserves and its
managements intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions for
the future including without limitation statements with respect to the
price of copper and gold; the estimation of mineral resources; the
timing and amount of estimated future production; capital expenditures
and related funding, operating costs, and projected cash flows; the
continued evaluation of the Project and the economic analysis provided
in the PEA, including the timeline and estimated capital required and
the assessment of financial and strategic options; the expectation of
meeting production targets; costs of production; estimated mine life;
and net present values associated with the Project. Forward-looking
statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and
assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this
time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and
competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Generally, these
forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of
forward-looking terminology such as "plans, "expects, "is expected,
"guidance, "scheduled, "estimates, "forecasts, "intends,
"anticipates, "believes, or variations or comparable language of such
words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results
"may, "could, "would, "should, "might or "will be taken, "occur
or "be achieved or the negative connotation thereof.
We caution that such forward-looking statements involve known and
unknown risks, uncertainties and other risks that may cause the actual
outcomes, financial results, performance, or achievements of Gold
Reserve to be materially different from our estimated outcomes, future
results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by those
forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the risk that
the development of the Siembra Minera Project may not proceed as
anticipated; risks associated with the uncertainty of mineral resource
estimates; volatility of metal prices; the Companys ability to obtain
financing as and when required and on reasonable terms; ability to
obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for
its activities in a timely manner; adequate infrastructure, energy and
other inputs; shortages or cost increases in necessary equipment,
supplies and labour; production meeting expectations and being
consistent with estimates; plant, equipment and processes operating as
anticipated; social unrest and political or economic instability in the
jurisdiction in which the Project is located; changes in national and
local government legislation, regulation, and taxation; un-appealable
judicial decisions; environmental and other regulatory compliance;
reliance upon third parties; the risk of unexpected litigation; as well
as other factors identified in Gold Reserves filings with applicable
securities regulatory authorities. This list is not exhaustive of the
factors that may affect any of Gold Reserves forward-looking
statements. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on
forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral
forward-looking statements attributable to Gold Reserve or persons
acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this
notice. Gold Reserve disclaims any intent or obligation to update
publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements or the
foregoing list of assumptions or factors, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise, subject to its disclosure
obligations under applicable rules promulgated by the Securities and
Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian provincial and territorial
securities laws.
The terms "mineral resource," "measured mineral resource," "indicated
mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" are defined in and
required to be disclosed by NI 43-101. However, these terms are not
defined terms under SEC Industry Guide 7 and normally are not permitted
to be used in reports and registration statements filed with the SEC.
Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the
mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into
reserves. "Inferred mineral resources have a great amount of
uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their
economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any
part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher
category.
Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral
resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility
studies, except in rare cases, and such estimates are not part of the
SEC industry Guide 7.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319006306/en/