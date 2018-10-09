finanzen.net
Gold Reserve Receives Transfer from Venezuela

Gold Reserve Inc. (TSX.V: GRZ) (OTC: GDRZF) ("Gold Reserve or the "Company) is pleased to provide an update on the transfer of funds from BANDES Bank associated with the Companys Settlement Agreement with Venezuela.

US $14.9 million has been transferred by BANDES Bank to the Companys bank account in North America, leaving approximately US$22 million remaining in the Companys trust account in Venezuela. Venezuelas monthly payment obligations, pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, are in arrears by approximately US $206.5 million excluding the amount remaining in the Trust Account. The Company and Venezuela continue to work on satisfying the unpaid amounts.

Further information regarding the Company can be located at www.goldreserveinc.com, www.sec.gov, and www.sedar.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. federal securities laws and "forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial and territorial securities laws and state Gold Reserves and its managements intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions for the future including without limitation statements with respect to future payments under the Settlement Agreement. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies.

We caution that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risks that may cause the actual outcomes, financial results, performance, or achievements of Gold Reserve to be materially different from our estimated outcomes, future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements, including without limitation the risks that payments due under the Settlement Agreement continue to be delayed, the Company may not receive future payments due under such agreement, the Company may not be able to repatriate payments that are received, and the imposition of further sanctions by the U.S., Canada or other jurisdictions that may negatively impact our ability to freely transfer funds from Venezuela or our ability to do business in Venezuela.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of Gold Reserves forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of the risk factors affecting the Companys business, including without limitation the effect of sanctions imposed by the governments of the United States and Canada against dealings with certain Venezuelan entities and individuals, see the Companys Annual Information Form and Managements Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2017 which have been filed on SEDAR and are available under the Companys profile at www.sedar.com and which form part of the Companys Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 which have been filed on EDGAR and are available under the Companys profile at www.sec.gov/edgar.

Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Gold Reserve or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Gold Reserve disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements or the foregoing list of assumptions or factors, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, subject to its disclosure obligations under applicable rules promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian provincial and territorial securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

