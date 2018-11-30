GrafTech Announces Appointment of New Board Member

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) today announced its Board of
Directors has appointed Mr. David Gregory as a director of the Company,
effective as of April 29, 2019. Mr. Gregory was appointed as a Class II
director whose term expires in 2020.
The Board of Directors also accepted the resignation of Mr. Ron A.
Bloom, effective April 29, 2019. Mr. Bloom resigned to focus on other
projects in his capacity as a Managing Partner and Vice Chair in
Brookfields Private Equity Group.
"Mr. Gregory worked closely with GrafTech and its management since
Brookfield acquired the Company in 2015, and we look forward to his
continued leadership as a member of our Board, said Chairman Denis
Turcotte. "We also thank Mr. Bloom for his contributions to GrafTech.
Mr. Gregory is a Senior Vice President in the Private Equity Group of
Brookfield Asset Management Inc., where he is responsible for
transaction origination and due diligence. Prior to joining Brookfield
in 2010, Mr. Gregory was an analyst at Genuity Capital Markets. Mr.
Gregory holds an Honors Business Administration degree from the
University of Western Ontario.
About GrafTech
GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high quality
graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc
furnace (or EAF) steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The
Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost graphite electrode
manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity
facilities in the world. GrafTech is also the only large scale graphite
electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into
petroleum needle coke, the primary raw material for graphite electrode
manufacturing, which is currently in limited supply. This unique
position provides competitive advantages in product quality and cost.
