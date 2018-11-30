finanzen.net
☆ ☆ ☆ NEU: 7,5 % Deutschland Protect Aktienanleihe auf 📈 BASF AG 📈 Daimler AG 📈 SAP SE - Jetzt handeln! ☆ ☆ ☆ -w-
01.05.2019 12:45
Bewerten
(0)

GrafTech Announces Appointment of New Board Member

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) today announced its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. David Gregory as a director of the Company, effective as of April 29, 2019. Mr. Gregory was appointed as a Class II director whose term expires in 2020.

The Board of Directors also accepted the resignation of Mr. Ron A. Bloom, effective April 29, 2019. Mr. Bloom resigned to focus on other projects in his capacity as a Managing Partner and Vice Chair in Brookfields Private Equity Group.

"Mr. Gregory worked closely with GrafTech and its management since Brookfield acquired the Company in 2015, and we look forward to his continued leadership as a member of our Board, said Chairman Denis Turcotte. "We also thank Mr. Bloom for his contributions to GrafTech.

Mr. Gregory is a Senior Vice President in the Private Equity Group of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., where he is responsible for transaction origination and due diligence. Prior to joining Brookfield in 2010, Mr. Gregory was an analyst at Genuity Capital Markets. Mr. Gregory holds an Honors Business Administration degree from the University of Western Ontario.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace (or EAF) steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. GrafTech is also the only large scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, the primary raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing, which is currently in limited supply. This unique position provides competitive advantages in product quality and cost.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu GrafTech International Ltd Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
29.04.19
Ausblick: GrafTech International öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr GrafTech International News
RSS Feed
GrafTech International zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu GrafTech International Ltd Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene GrafTech International News

29.04.19Ausblick: GrafTech International öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Weitere GrafTech International News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Einfach & Individuell
HSBC: Gespanntes Warten auf die Apple-Zahlen
DZ BANK - Carrefour: Umstrukturierung nimmt Gestalt an
Bitcoin: Elliott-Wellen-Analyse könnte auf Rückgang hindeuten
Der Monat in dem die meisten DAX-Konzerne ihre Dividenden ausschütten steht vor der Tür  Das sollten Sie wissen!
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Jeden Dienstag um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
Under Armour setzt auf Millennials und eigenes Netzwerk
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX: Chance von 84 Prozent
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur GrafTech International-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

GrafTech International Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wie Politiker die Notenbanken zugrunderichten
Warum das Eigenheim für junge Leute immer häufiger ein Traum bleibt
Warum das Eigenheim für junge Leute immer häufiger ein Traum bleibt
Angriffswelle auf die Targobank  Log-in wird komplizierter
So umgehen Sie die neuen Fallen bei der Steuererklärung

News von

Großes Potenzial: Diese fünf Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Deutsche Bank und Commerzbank: Konzernumbau, neue Käufer - die Spekulationen brodeln
Silber: Achtung - Profis mehrheitlich netto short
Adyen löst Paypal bei Ebay ab: Was bedeutet das für die Aktien, was Anleger wissen sollten
Thyssenkrupp-Aktie: Erfolge bei den Sorgenkindern

News von

So viel mehr spart man für die Rente, wenn man schon ab 25 Jahren 100 Euro beiseite legt statt ab 35
Chinesischer Konzern bringt Smartpone auf den Markt: Display soll besser als beim iPhone oder Galaxy S10 sein
adidas und Nike bekommen neue Konkurrenz, die es auf ihr Kerngeschäft abgesehen hat
Die Generation Z hat einen miesen Ruf bei Bewerbungen - diese Fehler sollte man vermeiden
Ein Marktexperte erklärt, welche simplen Börsenregeln man befolgen sollte - und welche überholt sind

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht kaum bewegt in den Feiertag -- Apple schlägt Erwartungen -- Trumps klagen wohl gegen Deutsche Bank -- Lufthansa, Alphabet, AIXTRON, GM, Merck & Co. im Fokus

Trump mischt sich vor Zinssitzung in Zentralbank-Politik ein. Warren Buffett gibt Occidental Geld für Anadarko-Übernahme. Knorr-Bremse-Aktie rutscht ab: CEO scheidet per sofort aus. Moody's: Glyphosat-Vergleich über 20 Mrd. Euro wäre schwer verdaulich für Bayer. GE kommt besser als befürchtet durchs Quartal.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 17 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 17 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 17 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Ende Mai finden die Europawahlen statt. Glauben Sie, dass populistische Parteien gestärkt daraus hervorgehen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
30.04.19
DAX geht kaum bewegt in den Feiertag -- Apple schlägt Erwartungen -- Trumps klagen wohl gegen Deutsche Bank -- Lufthansa, Alphabet, AIXTRON, GM, Merck & Co. im Fokus
Webinare
12:10 Uhr
Online-Seminar: So profitieren Sie mit thematischen Aktienfonds von aktuellen Trends
Private Finanzen
12:37 Uhr
Neuregelungen und Gesetze: Das ändert sich ab Mai 2019
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Scout24 AGA12DM8
BayerBAY001
NEL ASAA0B733
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
CommerzbankCBK100
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
E.ON SEENAG99
Siemens AG723610