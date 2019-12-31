finanzen.net
05.08.2020 22:30

GrafTech Announces Appointment of New Board Member

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) today announced that its Board of Directors has increased its size to provide for an additional director and appointed Ms. Leslie D. Dunn as director of the Company. The Board is now comprised of nine directors, of which five are independent with the addition of Ms. Dunn, whose term expires in 2022.

"I am pleased to welcome Leslie as the newest member of our Board of Directors, said Chairman Denis Turcotte. "Her extensive corporate governance experience, along with her insight from successful business and legal careers and other board memberships, will further strengthen the skills and experience represented on our board.

Ms. Dunn is an experienced executive, legal and governance professional. Since 2007, Ms. Dunn has been an independent director of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati, chairing its Governance Committee in addition to serving on its Audit and Compensation Committees. Since 2015, she has also been a director of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB), where she serves on the Audit, Compensation, Risk Assessment, and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees. She previously served from 2012 to 2018 as an independent director of E&H Family Group, Inc., a family-owned private company that operated chains of supermarket and hardware stores in Ohio, where she served as Chair of the Compensation Committee and a member of the Finance Committee. Ms. Dunns prior board experience also includes over 15 years as a director of Telarc International Corporation, a privately-held, world leading classical and jazz recording company.

Ms. Dunn previously was the Senior Vice President of Business Development and General Counsel of Cole National Corporation, a NYSE-listed specialty retailer, from 1997 until its sale in 2004. In addition to leading the development and implementation of Coles acquisition growth strategy, she was responsible for public disclosures, investor communications and government affairs, and was the principal corporate governance advisor to its board. Prior to joining Cole, Ms. Dunn was a partner in the Business Practice Group of the Cleveland office of Jones Day, a global law firm, and previously was a partner in the corporate practice of Squire Sanders & Dempsey (now Squire Patton Boggs). Ms. Dunn received her law degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Law and received her A.B. degree from Mount Holyoke College.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace ("EAF) steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low cost graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, a key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing. This unique position provides competitive advantages in product quality and cost.

Nachrichten zu GrafTech International Ltd Registered Shs

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07:02 Uhr
Ausblick: GrafTech International zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
22.07.20
Erste Schätzungen: GrafTech International präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
09.05.20
GrafTech International: Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
05.05.20
Ausblick: GrafTech International mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
21.04.20
Erste Schätzungen: GrafTech International stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
07.02.20
GrafTech International: Was beim Unternehmen in den jüngsten Büchern steht (finanzen.net)
05.02.20
Ausblick: GrafTech International zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr GrafTech International News
RSS Feed
GrafTech International zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu GrafTech International Ltd Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene GrafTech International News

22.07.20Erste Schätzungen: GrafTech International präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Weitere GrafTech International News
Werbung

Trading-News

Jetzt investieren und Prämie sichern
Dieses Unternehmen ist das Amazon unter den Laborausstattern
Tui verschafft sich finanziellen Spielraum
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Bullen drehen auf
Vontobel: Video: Siemens Healthineers - Wie positioniert man sich durch den Mega-Zukauf?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Financial Fact: An der monetären US-Stimulierungspolitik hat sich nichts geändert.
Die 50 beliebtesten Aktien der Top-Trader
Aktien ohne Alternative
Ginmon: Wie Sie bis zu 1.000 Bonus für Ihr ETF-Depot bekommen
OSKAR mit Höchstnote im CAPITAL-Test ausgezeichnet
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur GrafTech International-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

GrafTech International Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das sind die günstigsten Elektroautos
Der Irrtum mit dem Welt-Index  so funktioniert die viel bessere Sparidee
Goldpreis knackt magische Rekordmarke
Mit diesen zehn Aktien profitieren Sie von Asiens historischem Boom
Was das 2000-Dollar-Fanal für die Zukunft des Goldes bedeutet

News von

DAX-Chartanalyse: Der Trend ist vorbei
Norwegischer Fonds verkauft Millionen Aktien von Nel Asa, aber kauft woanders zu
Newsticker Corona: Norwegen begrenzt Landgänge von Kreuzfahrtschiff-Passagieren
Goldpreis: Terminmarktprofis treten kräftig auf die Bremse
DAX im Plus: Konjunkturhoffnungen holen Europas Anleger aus der Deckung

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street schließt fester -- DAX verlässt Handel im Plus -- BMW mit Milliardenverlust -- Gewinneinbruch bei Allianz -- Commerzbank, FMC, Post, Vonovia, Disney, Beyond Meat im Fokus

NORMA wagt wegen Corona weiter keine Prognose. Nikola vergrößert Netto-Verlust erheblich. Ceconomy erwägt weitere Einsparungen - 3.500 Job auf der Kippe. Square überrascht mit Umsatzsprung. Daimler verstärkt Zusammenarbeit mit Batterielieferant CATL. LPKF erwartet im dritten Quartal weniger Umsatz und Gewinn. Munich Re: Mit schwarzen Zahlen durch die Corona-Krise.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn die Kurse steigen, denken viele Anleger vermehrt über Sicherungsmechanismen nach. Was halten Sie von Teilschutz-Zertifikaten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:15 Uhr
Wall Street schließt fester -- DAX verlässt Handel im Plus -- BMW mit Milliardenverlust -- Gewinneinbruch bei Allianz -- Commerzbank, FMC, Post, Vonovia, Disney, Beyond Meat im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:15 Uhr
Das tut sich gerade im Wasserstoff-Sektor - welche Aktien interessant sein könnten
Aktie im Fokus
22:11 Uhr
Apple-Marketingchef Phil Schiller tritt zurück - Aktie wenig bewegt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Daimler AG710000
NikolaA2P4A9
NEL ASAA0B733
BayerBAY001
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
TUITUAG00
Lufthansa AG823212
Amazon906866
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Microsoft Corp.870747