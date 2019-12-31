finanzen.net
14.04.2020 22:30

GrafTech Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) plans to host its First Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). The call will be hosted by senior management to discuss financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 and current business initiatives.

These financial results will be released on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 before market open and will be available on our investor relations website at http://ir.graftech.com.

To participate in the conference call, please dial +1 (866) 521-4909 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or for overseas calls please dial +1 (647) 427-2311, conference ID: 5548947 at approximately 9:50 a.m. (EDT).

Live audio of the conference call will be available via webcast on our website or at https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=9A351A20-561F-4872-B325-628F8F6330CD.

A replay of the Conference Call will be available until August 6, 2020 by dialing +1 (800) 585-8367 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or +1 (416) 621-4642 for overseas calls, conference ID: 5548947. A replay of the webcast will be available on our investor relations website until August 6, 2020.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace ("EAF) steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low cost graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, a key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing. This unique position provides competitive advantages in product quality and cost.

Nachrichten zu GrafTech International Ltd Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr GrafTech International News
RSS Feed
GrafTech International zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu GrafTech International Ltd Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene GrafTech International News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere GrafTech International News
Werbung

Inside

Mit ETFs am Kapitalmarkt investieren
Infineon: Mit der Neuaufstellung gut gerüstet in die Zukunft
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Aufwärtswelle
Rocket Internet zündet nicht
Vontobel: Video: Teslas große Stunde?
Solidvest x Markus Koch: Marktkommentar April 2020
Diese 10 Aktien kaufen Top-Trader
S&P500  Kurslücke bei 2300 Punkten im Fokus
DZ BANK - Aufwärtswelle nimmt Bollinger Band ins Visier
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur GrafTech International-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

GrafTech International Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das Schlimmste haben wir hinter uns
Welche Spiegelreflexkamera für Einsteiger passt zu mir?
So finden Sie die richtige Fitness-Smartwatch
So können Sie von steigenden Ölpreisen profitieren
Ölförderstaaten verringern Fördermenge deutlich

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX beendet den Tag höher -- Kräftige Gewinne an der Wall Street -- adidas erhält KfW-Förderung -- Tesla profitiert von Hochstufung -- Amazon: Rekordhoch -- JPMorgan, Vonovia, Renault, VW im Fokus

Fitch stuft Daimler ab. IWF: Großer Lockdown lässt Weltwirtschaft 2020 um 3% schrumpfen. Gewinn von Wells Fargo bricht ein. BASF spendet mehr als 100 Millionen Atemschutzmasken. Ufo: Staat soll sich an Condor und Lufthansa beteiligen. Glaxosmithkline und Sanofi kooperieren bei Covid-19-Impfstoff. SAP-Aktie von Tech-Rally getragen - Deutsche Bank empfiehlt Kauf.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 15 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 15 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 15 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind sie für eine rasche Lockerung der drastischen Beschränkungen zum Schutz vor dem Coronavirus?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:06 Uhr
DAX beendet den Tag höher -- Kräftige Gewinne an der Wall Street -- adidas erhält KfW-Förderung -- Tesla profitiert von Hochstufung -- Amazon: Rekordhoch -- JPMorgan, Vonovia, Renault, VW im Fokus
Sonstiges
23:07 Uhr
Rohstoffhandel - wie Anleger in Rohstoffe investieren können
Sonstiges
23:11 Uhr
Nur heute und morgen: OSKAR-ETF-Sparplan starten. 25 Euro Bonus mit Code: "AltersvorsorgeJetzt"
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Microsoft Corp.870747
Wirecard AG747206
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Lufthansa AG823212
Daimler AG710000
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Allianz840400
NEL ASAA0B733
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2