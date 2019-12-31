GrafTech Announces Release of Inaugural Sustainability Report

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) today published its inaugural Sustainability Report, highlighting progress towards a better understanding of the companys environmental, social and governance (ESG) impacts and identifying focus areas, such as employing sound corporate governance practices, promoting workforce diversity, and continuing to make tangible progress on environmental initiatives.

"This is our inaugural Sustainability Report, and we are excited to share with you our ESG performance and initiatives. With this report, we aim to provide our stakeholders and the broader community a better understanding of our sharp focus on and plans for continued improvement of our ESG programs, said David Rintoul, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The digital Report is available on GrafTechs new Sustainability website at http://www.graftech.com/sustainability.

