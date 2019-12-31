finanzen.net
16.09.2020 22:30

GrafTech Announces Release of Inaugural Sustainability Report

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) today published its inaugural Sustainability Report, highlighting progress towards a better understanding of the companys environmental, social and governance (ESG) impacts and identifying focus areas, such as employing sound corporate governance practices, promoting workforce diversity, and continuing to make tangible progress on environmental initiatives.

"This is our inaugural Sustainability Report, and we are excited to share with you our ESG performance and initiatives. With this report, we aim to provide our stakeholders and the broader community a better understanding of our sharp focus on and plans for continued improvement of our ESG programs, said David Rintoul, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The digital Report is available on GrafTechs new Sustainability website at http://www.graftech.com/sustainability.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low cost graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, a key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing. This unique position provides competitive advantages in product quality and cost.

