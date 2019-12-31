finanzen.net
Aktienhandel ohne Kaufprovision, ohne Depotgebühr - jetzt bei eToro kostenlos anmelden und investieren! eToro - die führende Social Trading Plattform-w-
08.07.2020 22:30

GrafTech Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) plans to host its Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). The call will be hosted by senior management to discuss financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 and current business initiatives.

These financial results will be released on Thursday, August 6, 2020 before market open and will be available on our investor relations website at http://ir.graftech.com.

To participate in the conference call, please dial +1 (866) 521-4909 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or for overseas calls please dial +1 (647) 427-2311, conference ID: 2644789. Please plan to dial-in approximately fifteen minutes early.

Live audio of the conference call will be available via webcast on our website or at https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=429CF6C3-E5C0-4F63-8E16-E32F7FDAD07E.

A replay of the Conference Call will be available until November 6, 2020 by dialing +1 (800) 585-8367 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or +1 (416) 621-4642 for overseas calls, conference ID: 2644789. A replay of the webcast will be available on our investor relations website until November 6, 2020.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low cost graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, a key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing. This unique position provides competitive advantages in product quality and cost.

Nachrichten zu GrafTech International Ltd Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr GrafTech International News
RSS Feed
GrafTech International zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu GrafTech International Ltd Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene GrafTech International News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere GrafTech International News
Werbung

Trading-News

Nie war ETF-Investieren einfacher
DZ BANK - Adyen: Wirecard-Debakel beflügelt Konkurrenz
Vontobel: Zukunftstechnologie 5G - Thomas Rappold: "Wird für unsere Wettbewerbsfähigkeit entscheidend sein!"
Dieses Tech-Unternehmen ist auf dem Weg zu neuen Rekordhöhen
Uber kauft Essenslieferdienst zu - Aktie zieht an
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die Geldschwemme und die Börse
Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Hamburger Fischmarkt
Oskar: Herausforderungen beim ETF-Kauf
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur GrafTech International-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

GrafTech International Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Mit diesen Aktien profitieren Sie vom Tech-Boom
Bei diesen Policen sollten Sie nicht knausern
Sommerangebote - Amazon lockt mit bis zu 40 Prozent Rabatt
Der eigene Schreibtisch ist Geschichte
Das ist die Formel gegen Altersarmut

News von

Neues Limit: So viel Geld können Kunden vom Konto jetzt sofort überweisen
Steuern: Immer mehr Rentner müssen ihre Bezüge versteuern - Was sie dazu wissen sollten
Nikola-Aktie fällt stark: Chef vermutet Angriffe von Tesla-Fans
Ballard Power-Aktie steigt auf höchsten Stand seit 17 Jahren: Der Grund
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Kurskapriolen bei Wirecard halten an

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht unter 12.500 Punkten aus dem Handel -- Dow Jones schließt höher -- US-Behörden ermitteln angeblich gegen Wirecard -- Daimler, Commerzbank, Deutsche Post, Delivery Hero, VW, TRATON im Fokus

EZB-Chefin Lagarde: Achten genau auf Wirtschaftsentwicklung. SAP macht Ex-Topmanager von Cisco zum Strategiechef. Walgreens will in USA Ärztezentren bauen. Alstom unterstreicht Bedeutung von Fusion mit Bombardier. Auch VW-Tochter Seat steckt weitere Milliarden in E-Mobilität. Boeing-Aktie volatil: Einigung mit Angehörigen der Opfer des ersten 737-Max-Absturzes. Apple beliefert freie Werkstätten in Europa mit Original-Ersatzteilen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Deutschland debattiert über ein Ende der coronabedingten Maskenpflicht im Handel. Wie ist Ihre Meinung dazu?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:22 Uhr
DAX geht unter 12.500 Punkten aus dem Handel -- Dow Jones schließt höher -- US-Behörden ermitteln angeblich gegen Wirecard -- Daimler, Commerzbank, Deutsche Post, Delivery Hero, VW, TRATON im Fokus
Ausland
22:43 Uhr
Tesla nimmt Designvorschläge für sein chinesisches Elektroauto entgegen
Aktie im Fokus
22:35 Uhr
Wirecard-Aktie nachbörslich im Sinkflug: Wirecard jetzt wohl auch im Visier der US-Behörden
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
TeslaA1CX3T
BayerBAY001
Lufthansa AG823212
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
Amazon906866
NikolaA2P4A9
CommerzbankCBK100
Allianz840400
Deutsche Telekom AG555750