  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
14.01.2021 22:43

GrafTech Announces Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Existing Stockholder

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.01. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) ("GrafTech or the "Company) today announced that an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Brookfield Business Partners LP, members of the Brookfield consortium that has a majority ownership interest in GrafTech, intends, subject to market conditions, to offer 20,000,000 shares of GrafTech common stock in an underwritten secondary offering. The selling stockholder will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering. GrafTech is not offering any shares of common stock in the offering.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as the sole underwriter for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) (File No. 333-232190) and a preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering to be filed by GrafTech with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC) to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus included in that registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement and the other documents GrafTech has filed with the SEC and incorporated by reference into that registration statement for more complete information about GrafTech, its common stock and the offering. You may obtain a copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement, the prospectus included in the registration statement and the documents incorporated by reference therein, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement for this offering may also be obtained, when available, by contacting Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. The offering of the common stock will be made only by means of the prospectus and related prospectus supplement.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals.

Special note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and related discussions may contain forward-looking statements that reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as "will, "may, "plan, "estimate, "project, "believe, "anticipate, "expect, "foresee, "intend, "should, "would, "could, "target, "goal, "continue to, "positioned to, "are confident or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon our historical performance and on our current plans, estimates and expectations considering information currently available to us. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us that the future plans, estimates, or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. Our expectations and targets are not predictions of actual performance and historically our performance has deviated, often significantly, from our expectations and targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business, prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. We believe that these factors include, but are not limited to: the finalization of our financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020, which may differ from our current expectations and any preliminary estimated financial information provided; the ultimate impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has on our business, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows; the cyclical nature of our business and the selling prices of our products may lead to periods of reduced profitability and net losses in the future; the possibility that we may be unable to implement our business strategies, including our ability to secure and maintain longer-term customer contracts, in an effective manner; the risks and uncertainties associated with litigation, arbitration, and like disputes, including the recently filed stockholder litigation and disputes related to contractual commitments; the possibility that global graphite electrode overcapacity may adversely affect graphite electrode prices; pricing for graphite electrodes has historically been cyclical and the price of graphite electrodes may continue to decline in the future; the sensitivity of our business and operating results to economic conditions and the possibility others may not be able to fulfill their obligations to us in a timely fashion or at all; our dependence on the global steel industry generally and the electric arc furnace steel industry in particular; the competitiveness of the graphite electrode industry; our dependence on the supply of petroleum needle coke; our dependence on supplies of raw materials (in addition to petroleum needle coke) and energy; the possibility that our manufacturing operations are subject to hazards; changes in, or more stringent enforcement of, health, safety and environmental regulations applicable to our manufacturing operations and facilities; the legal, compliance, economic, social and political risks associated with our substantial operations in multiple countries; the possibility that fluctuation of foreign currency exchange rates could materially harm our financial results; the possibility that our results of operations could deteriorate if our manufacturing operations were substantially disrupted for an extended period, including as a result of equipment failure, climate change, regulatory issues, natural disasters, public health crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, political crises or other catastrophic events; our dependence on third parties for certain construction, maintenance, engineering, transportation, warehousing and logistics services; the possibility that we are unable to recruit or retain key management and plant operating personnel or successfully negotiate with the representatives of our employees, including labor unions; the possibility that we may divest or acquire businesses, which could require significant management attention or disrupt our business; the sensitivity of goodwill on our balance sheet to changes in the market; the possibility that we are subject to information technology systems failures, cybersecurity attacks, network disruptions and breaches of data security; our dependence on protecting our intellectual property; the possibility that third parties may claim that our products or processes infringe their intellectual property rights; the possibility that significant changes in our jurisdictional earnings mix or in the tax laws of those jurisdictions could adversely affect our business; the possibility that our indebtedness could limit our financial and operating activities or that our cash flows may not be sufficient to service our indebtedness; the possibility that restrictive covenants in our financing agreements could restrict or limit our operations; the fact that borrowings under certain of our existing financing agreements subjects us to interest rate risk; the possibility of a lowering or withdrawal of the ratings assigned to our debt; the possibility that disruptions in the capital and credit markets could adversely affect our results of operations, cash flows and financial condition, or those of our customers and suppliers; the possibility that highly concentrated ownership of our common stock may prevent minority stockholders from influencing significant corporate decisions; the possibility that we may not pay cash dividends on our common stock in the future; the fact that certain of our stockholders have the right to engage or invest in the same or similar businesses as us; the possibility that the market price of our common stock could be negatively affected by sales of substantial amounts of our common stock in the public markets, including by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and its affiliates; the fact that certain provisions of our Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation and our Amended and Restated By-Laws could hinder, delay or prevent a change of control; the fact that the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware will be the exclusive forum for substantially all disputes between us and our stockholders; and the potential loss of our status as a "controlled company within the meaning of the New York Stock Exchange corporate governance standards as a result of sales of our common stock by affiliates of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. in this offering or otherwise, in which case we would no longer qualify for exemptions from certain corporate governance requirements.

These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements, including the Risk Factors sections included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020, and other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, except as required by law, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu GrafTech International Ltd Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr GrafTech International News
RSS Feed
GrafTech International zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu GrafTech International Ltd Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene GrafTech International News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere GrafTech International News
Werbung

Trading-News

Scalable Capital | Online-Live-Seminar am Dienstag, den 19. Januar 2021
EuropeFX: Der Muntermacher an der Börse
Vontobel: Impfhersteller und Tech Unternehmen an den Börsen gefragt
US Aktien (S&P 500 Index): Berichtssaison Ausblick
VW mit Softwareproblemen - Aktie mit neuem Schwung
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Nio: Tesla-Konkurrent aus China rockt die Börse
Die Grundlagen des Value Investing
Sicherheit und Rendite in einem, das geht! (Werbung)
Theorie und Praxis
ETF-Replikation: Besser physisch oder synthetisch?
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur GrafTech International-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

GrafTech International Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

CES-Highlight  So funktioniert der Fernseher to go
Die Pandemie entfremdet die Deutschen vom Bargeld
Jahrhundertchance Wasserstoff  so können auch Sie noch dabei sein
Der wahre Wert des Bitcoin
Rente mit 63  Diesen teuren Denkfehler müssen Sie vermeiden

News von

Wasserstoff Newsblog: JP Morgan nennt in einer Studie den besten Brennstoffzellen-Hersteller
Steuerzahler aufgepasst! Abgabe der Steuererklärung 2019 voraussichtlich später möglich
Commerzbank-Aktie bricht den Abwärtstrend: Jetzt positionieren
Acht deutsche Top-Aktien-Favoriten für das Jahr 2021 von Warburg Research
Siemens Energy und Siemens Gamesa entern Wasserstoffmarkt

Heute im Fokus

US-Börsen schließen nach Höchstständen im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Bitcoin kratzt an der 40.000-Dollar-Marke -- Aphria überzeugt mit Zahlen -- Delta, Tesla, PayPal im Fokus

Snapchat sperrt Trump dauerhaft - "Im Interesse der öffentlichen Sicherheit". Preiserhöhung bei Netflix - Basistarif bleibt gleich. Alphabet-Chef: Hunderte Videos seit Sturm auf Kapitol entfernt. Google schließt Fitbit-Übernahme ab. Chipmangel trifft weitere Autowerke. Kartellamt kann schärfer gegen Digitalkonzerne vorgehen. Corona-Krise treibt Online-Möbelhändler Westwing an. Abgas-Streit: Toyota zahlt 180 Millionen Dollar Strafe in USA.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Das sind die teuersten Filmproduktionen der Welt
Das sind die teuersten Kinofilme der US-amerikanischen Filmbranche
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Das sind die teuersten Filmproduktionen der Welt
Das sind die teuersten Kinofilme der US-amerikanischen Filmbranche
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Dezember 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Demokraten planen ein Amtsenthebungsverfahren gegen Donald Trump. Macht dies Ihrer Meinung nach noch Sinn?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen