07.10.2019
GrafTech Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) plans to host its Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (EST). The call will be hosted by senior management to discuss financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 and current business initiatives.

These financial results will be released on Thursday, November 7, 2019 before market open and will be available on our investor relations website at http://ir.graftech.com.

To participate in the conference call, please dial +1 (866) 521-4909 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or for overseas calls please dial +1 (647) 427-2311, conference ID: 9087454 at approximately 9:50 a.m. (EST).

Live audio of the conference call will be available via webcast on our website or can be accessed at:

http://event.on24.com/r.htm?e=2104528&s=1&k=220D05C5E9FB7FFA1166777F03681113

A replay of the Conference Call will be available until February 7, 2020 by dialing +1 (800) 585-8367 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or +1 (416) 621-4642 for overseas calls, conference ID: 9087454. A replay of the webcast will be available on our investor relations website until February 7, 2020.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace (or EAF) steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. GrafTech is also the only large scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, the primary raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing, which is currently in limited supply. This unique position provides competitive advantages in product quality and cost.

