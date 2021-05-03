  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
20 Trends für 2022: Diese Börsentrends erwarten Aktienmarktanalysten für 2022. Starten Sie gut informiert ins neue Börsenjahr. Jetzt lesen!-w-
10.01.2022 22:30

GrafTech Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) will hold its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call and Webcast on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (EST). The call will be hosted by senior management to discuss unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 and current business initiatives.

These financial results will be released on Friday, February 4, 2022 before market open and will be available on our investor relations website at http://ir.graftech.com.

To participate in the conference call, please dial +1 (833) 968-2275 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or for overseas calls please dial +1 (236) 714-2979, conference ID: 8449319. Please plan to dial in approximately fifteen minutes early.

Live audio of the conference call will be available via webcast on our website or can be accessed at:
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=BAAD3E9E-ADBC-4919-AB42-7AF8F1657863

A replay of the Conference Call will be available until May 4, 2022 by dialing +1 (800) 585-8367 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or +1 (416) 621-4642 for overseas calls, conference ID: 8449319. A replay of the webcast will be available on our investor relations website until May 4, 2022.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost, ultra-high power graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large-scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, a key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing. This unique position provides us with competitive advantages in product quality and cost.

Nachrichten zu GrafTech International Ltd Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr GrafTech International News
RSS Feed
GrafTech International zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu GrafTech International Ltd Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene GrafTech International News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere GrafTech International News
Werbung

Trading-News

BioNTech und Moderna: Impfstoff-Aktien starten schwach ins Jahr 2022
Apple konsolidiert nach Rekordhoch
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Ausblick 2022: DAX 13.500, Gold 2100 und EUR/USD bei 1,25?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Fortezza Finanz - Aktienwerk: Quartalsbericht zum 31.12.2021
Vier sinnvolle Vorsätze für das Anleger-Jahr 2022
BIT Capital erweitert Angebot mit neuen Crypto-Fonds
Viel mehr Grau als Schwarz und Weiß
Nasdaq-Ausblick: Achtung Dickschiffe!
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur GrafTech International-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

GrafTech International Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Diese Aktien sind besonders unbeliebt  und jetzt lukrativ
Drei-Fonds-Lösung  das sind die perfekten Fonds für Ihren Börsen-Start
Die Legende von der Stadtflucht
Das ewige Duell BMW vs. Mercedes und eine Krypto-Kampfansage
Die Post-Pandemie-Aktien

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Anleger erhoffen sich Kursschub durch US-Bilanzsaison
DAX im Minus: Furcht vor US-Zinserhöhung belastet Europas Aktienmärkte
Interview mit Gottfried Heller: Worauf setzt der Börsenprofi 2022?
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Krypto-Aktien geben nach - Bitcoin unter Druck
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen

Heute im Fokus

DAX mit Verlusten -- US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- Cerberus verkauft Aktien von Deutsche Bank und Commerzbank -- Tilray-Bilanz überzeugt -- Bitcoin, Microsoft, VW, adidas, Netflix im Fokus

Take-Two will Zynga kaufen. BioNTech schließt Partnerschaft mit britischem Krebsspezialisten. Zeiss und Siemens Energy planen Kooperation bei 3D-Druck-Verfahren. Verdi: Rund 400 Amazon-Beschäftige in Leipzig legen Arbeit nieder. T-Mobile US übernimmt Werbedienstleister Octopus Interactive. EU-Behörde EMA prüft Zulassung von COVID-Medikament von Pfizer. Bayer erwirbt Zugang zu Gen-Editierungs-Technologie von Mammoth.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Diese Währungen verbuchten 2021 den größten Wertverlust
Die am schlechtesten performende Währungen 2021
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt
Wer ist oben angekommen?
Studie zeigt: In diesen zehn deutschen Städten sind die Nebenkosten am höchsten
Teures Wohnen
Die reichsten Amerikaner 2021
Das sind die zehn reichsten Amerikaner 2021
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX zum Jahresende 2022?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen