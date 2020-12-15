  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Wasserstoff - Energieträger der Zukunft? Erfahren Sie jetzt, wie Sie in diese Zukunftstechnologie investieren könnten!-w-
15.12.2020 04:04

GrafTech Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Existing Stockholders

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.12. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) ("GrafTech or the "Company) today announced that affiliates of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Brookfield Business Partners LP, members of the Brookfield consortium that has a majority ownership interest in GrafTech, priced an offering of 8,500,000 shares of GrafTech common stock in an underwritten secondary offering. This represents an increase of 1,500,000 shares over the amount previously announced. The selling stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering. GrafTech is not offering any shares of common stock in the offering.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as the sole underwriter for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) (File No. 333-232190) and a prospectus supplement relating to the offering to be filed by GrafTech with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC) to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus included in that registration statement, the prospectus supplement and the other documents GrafTech has filed with the SEC and incorporated by reference into that registration statement for more complete information about GrafTech, its common stock and the offering. You may obtain a copy of the prospectus supplement, the prospectus included in the registration statement and the documents incorporated by reference therein, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement for this offering may also be obtained, when available, by contacting Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. The offering of the common stock will be made only by means of the prospectus and related prospectus supplement.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals.

Special note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and related discussions may contain forward-looking statements that reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as "will, "may, "plan, "estimate, "project, "believe, "anticipate, "expect, "foresee, "intend, "should, "would, "could, "target, "goal, "continue to, "positioned to, "are confident or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon our historical performance and on our current plans, estimates and expectations considering information currently available to us. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us that the future plans, estimates, or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. Our expectations and targets are not predictions of actual performance and historically our performance has deviated, often significantly, from our expectations and targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business, prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. We believe that these factors include, but are not limited to: the ultimate impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has on our business, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows; the cyclical nature of our business and the selling prices of our products may lead to periods of reduced profitability and net losses in the future; the possibility that we may be unable to implement our business strategies, including our ability to secure and maintain longer-term customer contracts, in an effective manner; the risks and uncertainties associated with litigation, arbitration, and like disputes, including the recently filed stockholder litigation and disputes related to contractual commitments; the possibility that global graphite electrode overcapacity may adversely affect graphite electrode prices; pricing for graphite electrodes has historically been cyclical and the price of graphite electrodes may continue to decline in the future; the sensitivity of our business and operating results to economic conditions and the possibility others may not be able to fulfill their obligations to us in a timely fashion or at all; our dependence on the global steel industry generally and the electric arc furnace steel industry in particular; the competitiveness of the graphite electrode industry; our dependence on the supply of petroleum needle coke; our dependence on supplies of raw materials (in addition to petroleum needle coke) and energy; the possibility that our manufacturing operations are subject to hazards; changes in, or more stringent enforcement of, health, safety and environmental regulations applicable to our manufacturing operations and facilities; the legal, compliance, economic, social and political risks associated with our substantial operations in multiple countries; the possibility that fluctuation of foreign currency exchange rates could materially harm our financial results; the possibility that our results of operations could deteriorate if our manufacturing operations were substantially disrupted for an extended period, including as a result of equipment failure, climate change, regulatory issues, natural disasters, public health crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, political crises or other catastrophic events; our dependence on third parties for certain construction, maintenance, engineering, transportation, warehousing and logistics services; the possibility that we are unable to recruit or retain key management and plant operating personnel or successfully negotiate with the representatives of our employees, including labor unions; the possibility that we may divest or acquire businesses, which could require significant management attention or disrupt our business; the sensitivity of goodwill on our balance sheet to changes in the market; the possibility that we are subject to information technology systems failures, cybersecurity attacks, network disruptions and breaches of data security; our dependence on protecting our intellectual property; the possibility that third parties may claim that our products or processes infringe their intellectual property rights; the possibility that significant changes in our jurisdictional earnings mix or in the tax laws of those jurisdictions could adversely affect our business; the possibility that our indebtedness could limit our financial and operating activities or that our cash flows may not be sufficient to service our indebtedness; the possibility that restrictive covenants in our financing agreements could restrict or limit our operations; the fact that borrowings under certain of our existing financing agreements subjects us to interest rate risk; the possibility of a lowering or withdrawal of the ratings assigned to our debt; the possibility that disruptions in the capital and credit markets could adversely affect our results of operations, cash flows and financial condition, or those of our customers and suppliers; the possibility that highly concentrated ownership of our common stock may prevent minority stockholders from influencing significant corporate decisions; the possibility that we may not pay cash dividends on our common stock in the future; the fact that certain of our stockholders have the right to engage or invest in the same or similar businesses as us; the possibility that the market price of our common stock could be negatively affected by sales of substantial amounts of our common stock in the public markets, including by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and its affiliates; the fact that certain provisions of our Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation and our Amended and Restated By-Laws could hinder, delay or prevent a change of control; the fact that the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware will be the exclusive forum for substantially all disputes between us and our stockholders; and our status as a "controlled company within the meaning of the New York Stock Exchange corporate governance standards, which allows us to qualify for exemptions from certain corporate governance requirements.

These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements, including the Risk Factors sections included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020, and other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, except as required by law, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu GrafTech International Ltd Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr GrafTech International News
RSS Feed
GrafTech International zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu GrafTech International Ltd Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Der nachhaltige MSCI World SRI-Index hat den großen MSCI World-Index in den vergangenen 12 Jahren outperformt! In unserem Live-Seminar morgen Abend um 18 Uhr, zeigt Ihnen ein Börsenprofi, wie auch Sie mit Nachhaltigkeit Ihre Rendite steigern können!

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene GrafTech International News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere GrafTech International News
Werbung

Trading-News

Podcast mit Christian W. Röhl: Wie investiere ich erfolgreich an der Börse?
DZ BANK - Palladium: Saisonal sehr attraktiv!
EuropeFX: Was ist Forex-Risikomanagement?
Shop Apotheke und Zalando: Zwei Corona-Profiteure im Chart-Check
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Bayer, Heidelberg Cement, Continental
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Bringt Timing am Kapitalmarkt etwas oder mindert es die Rendite?
Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
Webinar: Flexibel anlegen, ohne auf Sicherheit und Rendite zu verzichten? Das geht mit Allvest, der neuen digitalen Tochter der Allianz
Hohe Nachfrage nach Vermögenswerten - trotz Pandemie
Zwischenstopp Geldanlage: Dr. Jan Ehrhardt im Interview mit Markus Koch
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur GrafTech International-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

GrafTech International Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das sind die besten Deals am 14.12.2020
Das Beste wäre, wenn man jene Schulden, die bei der EZB liegen, einfach streicht
Barren, Münzen oder Aktien  so verschenken Sie Gold richtig
Der entscheidende Makel von Apples Luxus-Kopfhörern
Ich sag mal so, wer betrügen will, der betrügt eh

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Virus-Krise dämpft vorweihnachtliche Anleger-Stimmung
DAX im Plus: Europas Börsianer geben Konjunkturhoffnungen nicht auf
Wasserstoff Newsblog: So stuft eine britische Investmentbank die Aktien von Nel Asa, ITM Power und Ceres Power ein
Newsticker Corona: Intensivstationen in Hessen zu 90 Prozent ausgelastet
Der Morgen kompakt: Acht Themen, die Anleger heute Morgen wissen sollten

Heute im Fokus

Dow letztlich schwächer -- DAX schließt im Plus -- VW-AR sichert Diess Unterstützung zu -- METRO erreicht oberes Ende der Prognosespanne -- Südzucker Google, 3M, Amazon, AstraZeneca im Fokus

Ceconomy übernimmt Media-Saturn komplett. Telefonica erwägt anscheinend Verkauf der Geschäfte in Kolumbien und Ecuador. Apple führt neue Datenschutz-Übersicht für Apps ein - Aktie leicht im Minus. BioNTech und Pfizer: Erste Corona-Impfungen in den USA. Nabu begründet Beschwerde wegen Tesla bei Gericht. ExxonMobil steckt sich Klimaziele bis 2025. CureVac startet entscheidende Studie mit COVID-19-Impfstoff.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2020: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2020
Diese Geschenke landen 2020 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Zum Eindämmen der sich weiter stark ausbreitenden Corona-Pandemie gibt es in Deutschland vor Weihnachten einen harten Lockdown. Halten Sie dies für richtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen