GrafTech Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) plans to host its Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call and Webcast on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (EST). The call will be hosted by senior management to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 and current business initiatives.

These financial results will be released on Friday, February 8, 2019 before market open and will be available on our investor relations website at http://ir.graftech.com/.

To participate in the conference call please dial +1 (866) 521-4909 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or for overseas calls please dial +1 (647) 427-2311, conference ID: 1392539 at approximately 9:50 a.m. (EST).

Live audio of the conference call will be available via webcast on our website or can be accessed at:
http://event.on24.com/r.htm?e=1913023&s=1&k=630647812262DD195B385A50E1195836

A replay of the Conference Call will be available until May 8, 2019 by dialing +1 (800) 585-8367 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or +1 (416) 621-4642 for overseas calls, conference ID: 1392539. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace (or EAF) steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. GrafTech is also the only large scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, the primary raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing, which is currently in limited supply. This unique position provides competitive advantages in product quality and cost.

