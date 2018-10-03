GrafTech Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) plans to host its 2018 Third
Quarter Conference Call and Webcast on Friday, November 2, 2018 at 10:00
a.m. (EDT). The call with be hosted by senior management to discuss
financial results for the third quarter and nine-months ended September
30, 2018 and current business initiatives.
Third quarter financial results will be released on Friday November 2,
2018 before market open and will be available on our investor relations
website at http://ir.graftech.com/.
About GrafTech
GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high quality
graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc
furnace (or EAF) steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The
Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost graphite electrode
manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity
facilities in the world. GrafTech is also the only large scale graphite
electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into
petroleum needle coke, the primary raw material for graphite electrode
manufacturing, which is currently in limited supply. This unique
position provides competitive advantages in product quality and cost.
