GrafTech Welcomes Senior Vice President, Operations & Development

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) today announced that Jeremy
Halford will join the GrafTech executive team as Senior Vice President,
Operations & Development as of May 1, 2019.
"I am very pleased to welcome Jeremy to the GrafTech team, said David
Rintoul, GrafTechs President and Chief Executive Officer. "Jeremy is a
highly experienced executive and his background managing global
manufacturing facilities will be valuable to our organization.
Mr. Halford previously served as the President of Arconic Engineered
Structures, a global leader in highly engineered titanium and aluminum
components for the aerospace, defense and oil and gas markets, a
position he held since January 2017. Mr. Halford also was President,
Doncasters Aerospace from 2014 to 2016, and Vice President, Global
Business Development, Doncasters Group Limited from 2013 to 2014.
Previously, he also was President, Mayfran International from 2012 to
2013, and spent seven years at Alcoa in a variety of general management
and strategy roles. Mr. Halford holds a Masters of Business
Administration degree from Harvard University, and a Bachelor of Science
degree in Mechanical Engineering from GMI Engineering and Management
Institute (now Kettering University).
About GrafTech
GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high quality
graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc
furnace (or EAF) steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The
Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost graphite electrode
manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity
facilities in the world. GrafTech is also the only large scale graphite
electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into
petroleum needle coke, the primary raw material for graphite electrode
manufacturing, which is currently in limited supply. This unique
position provides competitive advantages in product quality and cost.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190501005120/en/