Graham Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Graham
Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global business that designs,
manufactures and sells critical equipment for the oil refining,
petrochemical, power and defense industries, announced today that it
will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full
fiscal year 2019, which ended March 31, 2019, before the opening of
financial markets on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its
financial and operating results, strategy and outlook. A
question-and-answer session will follow.
Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results Conference
Call
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: (201)
689-8560
Internet webcast link and accompanying slide presentation: www.graham-mfg.com
A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on the day of
the teleconference through Thursday, June 6, 2019. To listen to the
archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number
13689951, or access the webcast replay via the Companys website at www.graham-mfg.com,
where a transcript will also be posted once available.
ABOUT Graham CORPORATION
Graham is a global business that designs, manufactures and sells
critical equipment for the energy, defense and chemical/petrochemical
industries. Energy markets include oil refining, cogeneration, nuclear
and alternative power. For the defense industry, the Companys equipment
is used in nuclear propulsion power systems for the U.S. Navy. Grahams
global brand is built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in
vacuum and heat transfer technology, responsive and flexible service and
unsurpassed quality. Graham designs and manufactures custom-engineered
ejectors, vacuum pumping systems, surface condensers and vacuum systems.
Graham is also a leading nuclear code accredited fabrication and
specialty machining company. Graham supplies components used inside
reactor vessels and outside containment vessels of nuclear power
facilities. Grahams equipment can also be found in other diverse
applications such as metal refining, pulp and paper processing, water
heating, refrigeration, desalination, food processing, pharmaceutical,
heating, ventilating and air conditioning. Grahams reach spans the
globe and its equipment is installed in facilities from North and South
America to Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.
Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its
website, www.graham-mfg.com,
where additional comprehensive information on Graham Corporation and its
subsidiaries can be found.
