22.01.2018 22:15
Graham Corporation Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM), a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the oil refining, petrochemical, power and defense industries, announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018, which ended December 31, 2017, before the opening of financial markets on Thursday, February 1, 2018.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial and operating results, strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

Thursday, February 1, 2018
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: (201) 689-8560
Internet webcast link and accompanying slide presentation: www.graham-mfg.com

A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on the day of the teleconference through Thursday, February 8, 2018. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13675055, or access the webcast replay via the Companys website at www.graham-mfg.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

ABOUT Graham CORPORATION

Graham is a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense and chemical/petrochemical industries. Energy markets include oil refining, cogeneration, nuclear and alternative power. For the defense industry, the Companys equipment is used in nuclear propulsion power systems for the U.S. Navy. Grahams global brand is built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer technology, responsive and flexible service and unsurpassed quality. Graham designs and manufactures custom-engineered ejectors, vacuum pumping systems, surface condensers and vacuum systems. Graham is also a leading nuclear code accredited fabrication and specialty machining company. Graham supplies components used inside reactor vessels and outside containment vessels of nuclear power facilities. Grahams equipment can also be found in other diverse applications such as metal refining, pulp and paper processing, water heating, refrigeration, desalination, food processing, pharmaceutical, heating, ventilating and air conditioning. Grahams reach spans the globe and its equipment is installed in facilities from North and South America to Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, www.graham-mfg.com, where additional comprehensive information on Graham Corporation and its subsidiaries can be found.

