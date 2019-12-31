finanzen.net
++ Die Nominierten für die German Fund Champions 2021 stehen fest +++ f-fex AG und finanzen.net vergeben erneut die beliebten GFC-Awards! Jetzt mehr erfahren ++
24.09.2020 13:30

Graham Corporation Awarded $17.5 Million in Orders for Four Projects

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the oil refining, petrochemical and defense industries, today announced that it secured $17.5 million in orders for two defense projects and two oil refining projects. One of the oil refining projects is in India and the other is in North America.

James R. Lines, Grahams President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We continue to execute well on our defense strategy. Orders for the defense industry continue to represent more than 50% of total backlog. The defense industry provides terrific visibility into procurement schedules, which translates into improved multiyear planning for our operations. We expect to continue to build defense backlog across the remainder of the current fiscal year. Mr. Lines continued, "In our commercial markets, we are successfully leveraging our large installed base and continue to create follow-on revenue demand. These projects can arise quickly without much visibility and can have conversion cycles that are between 6 to 12 months. The India order is the result of our restructuring and establishing a subsidiary in India enabling us to secure our second large refining order for that region.

The defense projects are existing component orders for new naval vessels in two of the three programs that Graham already participates in. The majority of revenue from the navy orders is expected to convert beyond fiscal 2022. The project in India is a major refinery expansion that will increase throughput capacity 50%, while the other oil refining order is a metallurgical upgrade to equipment supplied by the company approximately 20 years ago.

The projects will all be recognized in backlog during the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The company expects approximately 5% of the new order total to convert to revenue during the remainder of fiscal 2021 and approximately 25% to convert in fiscal 2022, with the remainder converting to revenue beyond fiscal 2022.

ABOUT GRAHAM CORPORATION

Graham is a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense and chemical/petrochemical industries. Energy markets include oil refining, cogeneration, and alternative power. For the defense industry, the Companys equipment is used in nuclear propulsion power systems for the U.S. Navy. Grahams global brand is built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer technology, responsive and flexible service and unsurpassed quality.

Graham designs and manufactures custom-engineered ejectors, vacuum pumping systems, surface condensers and vacuum systems. Grahams equipment can also be found in other diverse applications such as metal refining, pulp and paper processing, water heating, refrigeration, desalination, food processing, pharmaceutical, heating, ventilating and air conditioning. Grahams reach spans the globe and its equipment is installed in facilities from North and South America to Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, www.graham-mfg.com, where additional comprehensive information on Graham Corporation and its subsidiaries can be found.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as "expects, "estimates, "confidence, "projects, "typically, "outlook, "anticipates, "believes, "appears, "could, "opportunities, "seeking, "plans, "aim, "pursuit, "look towards and other similar words. All statements addressing operating performance, events, or developments that Graham Corporation expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including but not limited to, effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic, expected expansion and growth opportunities within its domestic and international markets, anticipated revenue, the timing of conversion of backlog to sales, market presence, profit margins, tax rates, foreign sales operations, its ability to improve cost competitiveness and productivity, customer preferences, changes in market conditions in the industries in which it operates, the effect on its business of volatility in commodities prices, including, but not limited to, the extreme price volatility seen in the first six months of calendar year 2020, changes in general economic conditions and customer behavior, forecasts regarding the timing and scope of the economic recovery in its markets, its acquisition and growth strategy and its operations in China, India and other international locations, are forward-looking statements. Because they are forward-looking, they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties. These risk factors and uncertainties are more fully described in Graham Corporations most recent Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, included under the heading entitled "Risk Factors.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of Graham Corporations underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on Graham Corporations forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Graham Corporation disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

Nachrichten zu Graham Corp

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Graham News
RSS Feed
Graham zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Graham Corp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
18.04.2019Graham BuyMaxim Group
18.04.2019Graham BuyMaxim Group

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Graham Corp nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Wie Sie finanzielle Freiheit erreichen können, zeigen Ihnen zwei Börsenprofis im Experten-Seminar am heute um 18 Uhr!

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Graham News

16.09.20The Ulster Business Podcast with Bank of Ireland UK: Episode 24 - Michael Graham. Graham Group
13.09.20Graham Potter hopes Ben White can reproduce his Leeds form back at Brighton
27.08.20Key Words: President Trump welcomes the support. but Lindsey Graham pronounces QAnon ‘batsh— crazy’
20.09.20Graham Potter hails ‘refreshing’ Tariq Lamptey after Brighton’s win at Newcastle
29.08.20Graham Thorpe keen not to put too much pressure on Tom Banton
07.09.20PAC challenging SC’s Graham over offshore drilling stance
15.09.20Graham Potter aiming to get the best out of impressive defender Tariq Lamptey
15.09.20Big Interview: Graham Stuart MP. Minister for Exports
16.09.20The Graham Norton Show to return with some guests appearing in the studio
21.09.20Lincoln Project. LMG (PAC) Target Lindsey Graham In Ads
Weitere Graham News
Werbung

Trading-News

Drohgebärden der Notenbanken
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Airbus, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Schneider Electric
Siemens  Ausbruch aus dem Trendkanal
Was bedeutet ESG?
Microsoft steigt bei Spielentwickler Zenimax Media ein
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Solidvest ermöglicht Anlegern Ausschluss von Aktien und Anleihen
ETF-Sparplan OSKAR jetzt gebührenfrei testen
Dividendenstrategien: Qualität setzt sich durch
Anti-Bärenstimmung: HelloFresh-Aktie steigt
Geldanlage mit bis zu 1,0 % Zinsen - jetzt bei CosmosDirekt
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Ginmon: Die 5 größten ETF-Mythen
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur Graham-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Graham Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Mit dieser Liste sind Sparer bei allen Megatrends dabei
Der trügerische Boom des globalen Wohlstands
Bargeld oder Karte?  An der Kasse ist Deutschland gespalten
Diese Inflationsstrategie manifestiert die Nullzins-Ära
30-plus-Regel, Zehn-Scheine-Trick  So winkt ein höherer Lottogewinn

News von

Kaufen oder verkaufen? Wie eine norwegische Investmentbank jetzt die Aktie von Nel Asa einschätzt
DAX-Chartanalyse: Mini-Erholung ist weiteres Schwächesignal
Nach Kurssturz: Nel Asa verlängert plötzlich Frist für neue Aktien. Was Anleger wissen müssen
Hat Nikola-Gründer Trevor Milton was zu verbergen? Plötzlich herrscht bei Twitter Funkstille
Silberpreis: Anhaltender Run auf Silber dank Terminmarktprofis

Heute im Fokus

DAX über Nulllinie -- HELLA fährt im 1. Quartal Verlust ein -- ifo-Geschäftsklimaindex auf höchstem Stand seit Februar -- Adyen, GRENKE. Dürr, Tesla, Disney im Fokus

Samsung Pay: Samsung tritt mit eigenem Bezahldienst gegen Google Pay an. Rocket-Chef Samwer - Börsenrückzug bringt uns mehr Flexibilität. SNP schließt millionenschweren Vertrag mit Fujitsu Angeklagter. Ex-Porsche-Vorstand will im AUDI-Prozess aussagen. Lufthansa will Corona-Schnelltests für Passagiere anbieten. SNB - Wissen nichts von Fusionsgesprächen zwischen UBS und Credit Suisse.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 38 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 38 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 38 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit den staatlichen Corona-Schutzmaßnahmen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:14 Uhr
DAX über Nulllinie -- HELLA fährt im 1. Quartal Verlust ein -- ifo-Geschäftsklimaindex auf höchstem Stand seit Februar -- Adyen, GRENKE. Dürr, Tesla, Disney im Fokus
Marktberichte
13:14 Uhr
DAX wagt sich in die Gewinnzone vor
Sonstiges
13:03 Uhr
Wieso die Ölpreise anfängliche Verluste wettmachen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
NEL ASAA0B733
BioNTechA2PSR2
Apple Inc.865985
NikolaA2P4A9
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Allianz840400
BayerBAY001
Microsoft Corp.870747
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
XiaomiA2JNY1
BASFBASF11