  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+ + + EU-Emissionshandel - Partizipieren Sie mit UBS an der Kursentwicklung des CO2-Preises + + + -w-
24.08.2021 22:23

Graham Corporation Awarded Over $20 Million in Orders Across Diverse Industries Quarter-to-Date

Folgen
DRUCKEN

Börsenspiel Trader: Clever handeln und Jaguar I-PACE gewinnen. Jetzt anmelden! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the defense/space, energy and chemical/petrochemical industries, today announced that it has been awarded over $20 million in orders to date in its second quarter of fiscal 2022, which ends September 30, 2021. The orders spanned the Companys key defense/space, energy and chemical/petrochemical markets, as well as included advanced energy applications and HVAC.

Daniel J. Thoren, President and COO, commented, "We are seeing building demand for our technological expertise in specialty turbomachinery in the defense/space industry which we believe is key to our growth strategy. While several of the wins are for new product design and development, we also have received orders for replacement parts and overhauls demonstrating we are now supporting the full lifecycle of our products. We believe this is confirmation of our strategy to leverage our strong engineering expertise for critical applications and grow our market presence in industries with solid secular growth trends.

He added, "It is encouraging to see order volume in our traditional refining and chemical/petrochemical markets improve even modestly after several quarters of weakness throughout last year. Meanwhile, we are playing an important part in our customers advanced energy technology development for hydrogen applications with our heat exchange and turbomachinery products.

The defense industry awards were $2.6 million in orders for both replacement parts of existing programs and new product development for advancing programs serving unmanned undersea vehicles. The Company also received $5.2 million in awards to support submarine ejection systems.

Approximately 40% of the revenue related to the approximately $20 million in awards is expected to be recognized in fiscal 2022, which ends March 31, 2022. Approximately 50% of the revenue is expected to be recognized in fiscal 2023 with the remainder expected in fiscal 2024.

These orders support the Companys revenue guidance for fiscal 2022, with revenue expected to be in the range of $130 million to $140 million. Approximately 45% to 50% of fiscal 2022 revenue is expected to be from the defense industry.

Mr. Thoren concluded, "While order flow for our business can be variable given the relative size of orders we receive, we are encouraged with the momentum that appears to be building and are excited about the pipeline of opportunities that we have to pursue.

ABOUT Graham CORPORATION
Graham is a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the defense/space, energy and advanced energy and chemical/petrochemical industries. The Graham and Barber-Nichols global brands are built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer, cryogenics, and turbomachinery technologies, as well as the Companys responsive and flexible service and unsurpassed quality.

Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, www.graham-mfg.com, where additional comprehensive information on Graham Corporation and its subsidiaries can be found.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as "expects, "estimates, "confidence, "projects, "typically, "outlook, "anticipates, "indicates, "believes, "appears, "could, "opportunities, "seeking, "plans, "aim, "pursuit, "look towards and other similar words. All statements addressing operating performance, events, or developments that Graham Corporation expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including but not limited to, expected expansion and growth opportunities within its defense and energy markets, anticipated revenue, the timing of conversion of backlog to sales, order momentum and demand for our products, market presence, profit margins, tax rates, foreign sales operations, its ability to improve cost competitiveness and productivity, customer preferences, changes in market conditions in the industries in which it operates, the effect on its business of volatility in commodities prices, including, but not limited to changes in general economic conditions and customer behavior, forecasts regarding the timing and scope of the economic recovery in its markets, its acquisition and growth strategy are forward-looking statements. Because they are forward-looking, they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties. These risk factors and uncertainties are more fully described in Graham Corporations most recent Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading entitled "Risk Factors, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of Graham Corporations underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on Graham Corporations forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Graham Corporation disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

Nachrichten zu Graham Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero. Jetzt informieren (Anzeige)
11.08.21
Graham: Bilanzzahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
08.08.21
Ausblick: Graham vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
02.06.21
Graham: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen (finanzen.net)
30.05.21
Ausblick: Graham zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
17.05.21
Erste Schätzungen: Graham veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
26.04.21
Auto1 SVP Technology Kevin Graham: "Autohandel ist eine schöne mathematische ... (Golem.de)
29.01.21
Graham verkündete Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
26.01.21
Ausblick: Graham verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Graham News
RSS Feed
Graham zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Graham Corp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
18.04.2019Graham BuyMaxim Group
18.04.2019Graham BuyMaxim Group

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Graham Corp nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Graham News

16.08.21Graham Corporation to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 26. 2021
27.07.21Graham Corporation Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Release and Conference Call
28.07.21Graham Corporation Declares $0.11 per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend
10.08.21Graham Corporation Appoints Daniel J. Thoren as President and Chief Executive Officer
19.08.21Barber-Nichols Welcomes Congressman Perlmutter and Mayor Williams at Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate Opening its State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility
08.08.21Ausblick: Graham vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
11.08.21Graham: Bilanzzahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
29.07.21Novacyt S.A. : David Allmond to be CEO. Graham Mullis to retire
02.08.21Sen. Lindsey Graham says he has breakthrough COVID infection
02.08.21Graham 1st vaccinated senator to test positive for COVID-19
Weitere Graham News
Werbung

Trading-News

Commerzbank: Stabilisiert sich der Kurs? Wie sich risikofreudige Anleger jetzt positionieren können, lesen Sie hier!
JD.com warnt vor Ertragsbelastungen - Aktie steigt trotzdem
Vontobel: Neues Bitcoin Zertifikat  einfach und ohne Angst vor Coindiebstahl am Kryptohype partizipieren
DZ BANK - Angriff auf das Jahreshoch wird vorbereitet
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Nvidia klettert auf Allzeithoch
Warum Börsenhöchststände der größte Feind der Anleger sind
Dr. Markus Elsässer: Als Amateur die Börsen-Profis schlagen - kleine Tipps aus der Börsenwerkstatt von Dr. Markus Elsässer
Fondsmanager im Interview über Aufwärtstrend am Aktienmarkt - was ist gerade im Trend?
Allvest powered by Allianz erhält erneut Bestnote - bis 5. September bei Vertragsabschluss 15 Bonus sichern!
Das größte Risiko
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Graham-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Graham Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Regierung beschließt radikale Wende in Corona-Politik
DAX-Chartanalyse: Der beste Sommer seit Jahren
SAP, Merck-KGaA und Fresenius: Drei DAX-Aktien mit relativer Stärke und BO-Kaufempfehlung
Die 500 wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt: Das Top-Ten-Depot
RWE-Aktie in starker Korrektur: Wie Anleger sich jetzt verhalten sollten

Heute im Fokus

US-Börsen zum Handelsende im Plus -- DAX schließt mit Gewinnen -- Dermapharm verdient operativ mehr -- LANXESS stärkt Materialschutz-Geschäft -- QIAGEN, CTS Eventim, Home24, Boeing im Fokus

Mercedes verliert CTO. Lufthansa-Tochter Swiss führt Impfpflicht für Crews ein. S&P stuft KION hoch. EU-Behörde genehmigt weitere Impfstoff-Werke für BioNTech und Moderna. Delta Air Lines bestellt weitere Airbus A321neo. Stellantis entwickelt vernetztes Cockpit mit Foxconn. Lufthansa baut Streckennetz weiter auf.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 33 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 33 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 33 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen