Graham Corporation Completes Divestiture of Commercial Nuclear Utility Business

Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM), a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the oil refining, petrochemical and defense industries, today announced that it completed the divestiture of its commercial nuclear utility business that it classified as held for sale as of March 31, 2019. The business was sold to a division of Avingtrans PLC, Hayward Tyler, a global leader in performance-critical pumps and motors for the energy sector.

James R. Lines, Grahams President and Chief Executive Officer, noted, "We are pleased to have found a strategic buyer for our commercial nuclear utility business, Energy Steel. We expect that the transaction will be accretive to our margins and earnings. Having completed this divestiture, we are now better positioned to focus even more attention on growth opportunities presented by the refining, petrochemical and defense industries.

During the year ended March 31, 2019, the commercial nuclear utility business realized approximately $8.3 million in revenue. The sale closed yesterday, June 24, 2019.

ABOUT Graham CORPORATION

Graham is a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense and chemical/petrochemical industries. Energy markets include oil refining, cogeneration, nuclear and alternative power. For the defense industry, the Companys equipment is used in nuclear propulsion power systems for the U.S. Navy. Grahams global brand is built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer technology, responsive and flexible service and unsurpassed quality. Graham designs and manufactures custom-engineered ejectors, vacuum pumping systems, surface condensers and vacuum systems. Graham is also a leading nuclear code accredited fabrication and specialty machining company. Graham supplies components used inside reactor vessels and outside containment vessels of nuclear power facilities. Grahams equipment can also be found in other diverse applications such as metal refining, pulp and paper processing, water heating, refrigeration, desalination, food processing, pharmaceutical, heating, ventilating and air conditioning. Grahams reach spans the globe and its equipment is installed in facilities from North and South America to Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, www.graham-mfg.com, where additional comprehensive information on Graham Corporation and its subsidiaries can be found.

ABOUT HAYWARD TYLER

Established in 1815, Hayward Tyler designs, manufactures and services performance-critical electric motors and pumps to meet the most demanding applications in the global energy and chemical processing industries, specializing in high pressure, high temperature, and difficult-to-handle fluids. The company has built a solid reputation for delivering quality, reliability, and world-class engineering with facilities in the UK, the US, China, and India.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as "expects, "estimates, "confidence, "projects, "typically, "outlook, "anticipates, "believes, "appears, "could, "opportunities, "seeking, "plans, "aim, "pursuit, "look towards and other similar words. All statements addressing operating performance, events, or developments that Graham Corporation expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including but not limited to, expected expansion and growth opportunities within its domestic and international markets, anticipated revenue, the timing of conversion of backlog to sales, market presence, profit margins, tax rates, foreign sales operations, its ability to improve cost competitiveness, customer preferences, changes in market conditions in the industries in which it operates, changes in commodities prices, the effect on its business of volatility in commodities prices, changes in general economic conditions and customer behavior, forecasts regarding the timing and scope of the economic recovery in its markets and its operations in China and other international locations, are forward-looking statements. Because they are forward-looking, they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties. These risk factors and uncertainties are more fully described in Graham Corporations most recent Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, included under the heading entitled "Risk Factors.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of Graham Corporations underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on Graham Corporations forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Graham Corporation disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

