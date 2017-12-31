Graham Corporation to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference

Investitionschancen in Schwellenländern entdecken - informieren Sie sich hier-w-
Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the oil refining, petrochemical, power and defense industries, today announced that Jeffrey F. Glajch, Vice President-Finance & Administration and Chief Financial Officer, will present and be available for investor meetings at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday, August 30, 2018 in Chicago.

GHMs presentation will begin at 9:20 a.m. Central Time (10:20 a.m. Eastern Time). A link to the live webcast, along with presentation materials, will be available at www.graham-mfg.com. An archive of the presentation will be accessible on the Company website, using the same link, following the conference, along with a transcript once available.

ABOUT GRAHAM CORPORATION

Graham is a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense and chemical/petrochemical industries. Energy markets include oil refining, cogeneration, nuclear and alternative power. For the defense industry, the Companys equipment is used in nuclear propulsion power systems for the U.S. Navy. Grahams global brand is built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer technology, responsive and flexible service and unsurpassed quality. Graham designs and manufactures custom-engineered ejectors, vacuum pumping systems, surface condensers and vacuum systems. Graham is also a leading nuclear code accredited fabrication and specialty machining company. Graham supplies components used inside reactor vessels and outside containment vessels of nuclear power facilities. Grahams equipment can also be found in other diverse applications such as metal refining, pulp and paper processing, water heating, refrigeration, desalination, food processing, pharmaceutical, heating, ventilating and air conditioning. Grahams reach spans the globe and its equipment is installed in facilities from North and South America to Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, www.graham-mfg.com, where additional comprehensive information on Graham Corporation and its subsidiaries can be found.

