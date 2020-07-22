  • Suche
02.02.2021 14:30

Grand Pacific Health Transforms Healthcare Delivery with Citrix®

When it comes to delivering healthcare services, time is of the essence. So when its network infrastructure began slowing things down, Grand Pacific Health (GPH), turned to Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for help in speeding things up, and like an increasing number of companies around the world, implemented Citrix SD-WAN.

Fueling Agility

Typical of many organizations, GPH had been using Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) technology to connect the 14 sites it operates to its data center. But, according to Ben Roberts, System Administrator, GPH, "it was impairing how agile we need to be as a business and how quickly we need to open new sites and deliver new services.

So, GPH teamed with Citrix to put a more modern infrastructure in place that could keep pace with the organization and its objectives. With Citrix SD-WAN, Grand Pacific Health can extend connectivity to remote sites faster and easier than ever without the need for additional resources.

"We can be up and running in a week, as opposed to the two to three weeks it used to take, Roberts said. "And, I can just do it myself.

Optimizing Application Performance

Positioned first for Application Performance Optimization and Deployment Flexibility in the 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure (Gartner Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure, Jonathan Forest, Andrew Lerner, Naresh Singh, September 30, 2020), Citrix SD-WAN, provides the flexibility and security GPH needs to deliver a consistent, high-performance experience that empowers its team to perform at their best.

Enhancing Productivity

And used in conjunction with Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, it can deliver the applications doctors and administrative staff need and prefer to use to deliver superior care in a simple, unified experience.

"With Citrix, our team can rest assured that applications and patient records are always accessible on a network that is powerful and reliably delivered, Roberts said. "Rather than struggling with technology, they now enjoy high-performing applications that are always readily available. They simply connect to the office Wi-Fi, and Citrix optimizes and intelligently manages the rest.

Citrix builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent work experience wherever work needs to get done. GPH is among more than 400,000 organizations around the world using Citrix solutions to power a better way to work and deliver game-changing business results. Click here to learn more about these solutions and the value they can deliver.

About Grand Pacific Health

Grand Pacific Health is a not-for-profit, primary health care organisation - providing locally-tailored, high quality services. Services focus on physical health, mental health, youth health, Aboriginal health & chronic disease management. Grand Pacific Healths vision is for equitable health care - where access to affordable, quality and culturally appropriate health services does not depend or where you live, or your background. For more information on GPH and the services it provides, visit: https://www.gph.org.au/

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

For Citrix Investors:

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the IT spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue, products and services, their development and distribution, product demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, the Company's key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion and is subject to change without notice or consultation. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions or incorporated into any contract.

© 2021 Citrix Systems, Inc. Citrix, the Citrix logo, and other marks appearing herein are the property of Citrix Systems, Inc. and may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartners research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

