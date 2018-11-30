finanzen.net
22.05.2019 23:30
Bewerten
(0)

Granite Acquires Additional Trenchless Rehabilitation Assets and Expertise

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) announced today that it has further strengthened its position in the water and wastewater market by acquiring certain assets of Lametti & Sons, Inc. ("Lametti), a Minnesota-based company with expertise in cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) rehabilitation and trenchless renewal. Lametti is one of the original certified installers of the Inliner® CIPP product. As part of this transaction, Granite acquired assets and equipment related to Lamettis CIPP business.

"We are excited about the opportunities that this acquisition provides as we continue to build our capabilities and position ourselves as a national leader in the water and wastewater markets, said Granite President and Chief Executive Officer James H. Roberts. "This is another step in the execution of our strategic plan which includes strong organic growth through our core business lines, acquisitions in the water and wastewater markets, and additional growth and geographical diversification in our vertically integrated business.

"We are thrilled to formally welcome Lamettis CIPP operations into the Granite Inliner family, said Vice President of Granite Inliner, Denise McClanahan. "Lametti has been an integral part of our Inliner® CIPP network for 23 years and I am confident that this transition will be seamless for our customers and employees.

This acquisition will become the Minnesota Area office of the Granite Inliner Division, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Granite Construction Incorporated, which includes operations based in Orleans, Indiana as well as 17 offices and more than 800 employees in the U.S. and Canada.

About Granite

Through its offices and subsidiaries nationwide, Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) is a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite, Americas Infrastructure Company, is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honored as one of the Worlds Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for ten consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Granite Construction Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
28.04.19
Granite Construction stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
24.04.19
Ausblick: Granite Construction stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
18.02.19
Ausblick: Granite Construction stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
14.12.18
Granite Construction gibt seit dem Jahr 1990 eine Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)
24.10.18
Ausblick: Granite Construction gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
13.09.18
Baukonzern Granite kündigt Dividende an (MyDividends)
06.08.18
Ausblick: Granite Construction stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
08.06.18
Baukonzern Granite zahlt unveränderte Dividende (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Granite Construction News
RSS Feed
Granite Construction zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Granite Construction Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
29.04.2019Granite Construction BuyB. Riley FBR
11.10.2017Granite Construction NeutralSeaport Global Securities
01.08.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
03.05.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
19.07.2016Granite Construction BuyMKM Partners
29.04.2019Granite Construction BuyB. Riley FBR
01.08.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
03.05.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
19.07.2016Granite Construction BuyMKM Partners
29.06.2016Granite Construction BuyMKM Partners
11.10.2017Granite Construction NeutralSeaport Global Securities
13.05.2015Granite Construction Mkt PerformFBR Capital
29.04.2015Granite Construction NeutralGlobal Hunter Securities
21.04.2006Update Granite Construction Inc.: NeutralFerris Baker Watts

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Granite Construction Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Granite Construction News

28.04.19Granite Construction stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
24.04.19Ausblick: Granite Construction stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
26.04.19Granite Construction Inc (GVA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere Granite Construction News
Anzeige

Inside

DZ BANK - Brent überwindet wichtigen Widerstand!
Der ETF-Ratgeber von Scalable Capital
Euro Dollar: Worauf kommt es bei den EU Wahlen an?
Ölpreise nach Anstieg der US-Lagerbestände im Rückwärtsgang
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones erreicht Aufwärtsziele
Daimler will den Neuanfang
HSBC: Technische Analyse zu EUR/USD und Infineon: Keine Entwarnung!
5 Schritte zur Geldanlage - Meine erste Aktie
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Granite Construction-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Granite Construction Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Eine Lösung kann Zielke seinen Aktionären nicht liefern
Mit diesem Trick holen Sie sich mehr Handwerkerkosten zurück
So retten sie die Welt  und verdienen Geld dabei
Auf den neuen Scheinen sind auch kyrillische Buchstaben enthalten
Wie Grillkohle-Hersteller ihre Kunden täuschen

News von

Massenweise Kündigungen: Gerichtsverfahren gegen Versicherer AXA rückt näher
BASF, SAP und Vonovia: Hier kaufen die Führungskräfte
Bayer-Aktie nach dem Sechs-Jahres-Tief: Das sollten Anleger jetzt wissen
DAX im Plus - Deutsche Telekom-Aktie bei Anlegern gefragt
Wirecard-Aktie: Gleich zwei Kaufempfehlungen sorgen für Kursschub

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt etwas fester -- Wall Street gibt ab -- Daimler bestätigt Prognose - Entscheidung über 'Projekt Zukunft' -- Commerzbank bestätigt Ziele 2019 -- Deutsche Bank, Wirecard, QUALCOMM im Fokus

Fed Minutes: Notenbanker sind trotz Bedenken mit abwartender Haltung zufrieden. US-Richter bestellt Mediator im Streit um glyphosathaltige Mittel von Bayer. BVB-Transferoffensive: Brandt, Schulz und Hazard perfekt. Chinas Präsident Xi: Internationale Lage "immer komplizierter". Diageo bekräftigt Prognose. Delivery Hero verkündet Platzierungspreis für Aktienoptionsprogramm. May verteidigt Brexit-Pläne.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 20 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 20 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 20 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
Städte für Millionäre
Hier fühlen sich die Vermögenden am wohlsten
In diesen Ländern ist Netflix am billigsten
Wo zahlen Abonnenten am wenigsten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die rechtspopulistische FPÖ in Österreich hat für einen Skandal gesorgt. Wie glauben Sie wird sich das auf die Europawahlen auswirken?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22.05.19
DAX schließt etwas fester -- Wall Street gibt ab -- Daimler bestätigt Prognose - Entscheidung über 'Projekt Zukunft' -- Commerzbank bestätigt Ziele 2019 -- Deutsche Bank, Wirecard, QUALCOMM im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22.05.19
Umfrage: Kanadier ziehen Cannabis Bier vor - Schub für Tilray, Aurora und Co.?
Aktie im Fokus
22.05.19
Überhitzter IPO-Markt? - Mark Hulbert findet das stark übertrieben
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TeslaA1CX3T
CommerzbankCBK100
NEL ASAA0B733
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
BayerBAY001
Huawei TechnologiesHWEI11
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Lufthansa AG823212
Infineon AG623100
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB