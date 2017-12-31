Granite Acquires LiquiForce

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has
acquired LiquiForce, a privately-owned company which serves public and
private sector water and wastewater customers in both Canada and the
U.S. Today, LiquiForce provides a variety of underground contracting
services including lateral liner rehabilitation, mainline Cured-in-Place
Pipe (CIPP), project management, manhole rehabilitation, and mainline
point repairs. In addition, they are recognized as a leader for their
patented LiquiForce Junction Lateral Liner. Through this acquisition, we
welcome more than 100 employees to the Granite team. Going forward,
LiquiForce will continue to operate from offices in Kingsville, Ontario,
Hamilton, Ontario, and Romulus, Michigan. The transaction is expected to
be immediately accretive to Granites 2018 earnings per share.
"This acquisition represents the next chapter in Granites strategic
plan, as we continue to diversify and grow our business, said James H.
Roberts, President and Chief Executive Officer of Granite. "This move
positions Granite to build on our capabilities as a national leader in
CIPP lining technology and trenchless pipe rehabilitation.
"The addition of LiquiForce also is in alignment with our recent
announcement to acquire Layne Christensen. As we consolidate and grow
our position in the attractive water and wastewater sector, Granite has
significant opportunities to capture a larger share of the market and
accelerate our growth prospects, Roberts continued. "These strategic
transactions represent a combination of complementary organizations
which create a platform for growth, delivering meaningful benefits for
shareholders, employees, and customers. We expect value creation for
shareholders in both the near- and long-term, including earnings
accretion and synergy realization.
"This deal highlights some of the exciting opportunities for profitable
growth ahead for Granite. We are proud to add a deep bench of trenchless
and CIPP industry veterans who have developed industry leading
technology, said Roberts. "Combined with our existing Kenny Underground
business, the LiquiForce addition provides a highly complementary set of
trenchless rehabilitation solutions and expertise to Granite's existing
portfolio, allowing us to better serve clients.
Roberts concluded, "Importantly, LiquiForce is a company that not only
complements our customer and project portfolio, it also shares Granites
values. Employees will have opportunities to grow into new roles and
learn about new businesses as part of a larger, more diversified
company. Together we will profitably grow our business, across
geographies, delivering a broadening portfolio of services and the
high-quality products and services that Granite and LiquiForce clients
have come to expect.
Transaction
Financial terms of this cash deal are undisclosed. LiquiForce today is
an approximately $40-million annual revenue run-rate business with low
double-digit EBITDA margins. This is an all-cash deal, and Granite will
use its revolving credit facility for financing, while also in the
process of increasing the revolving credit facility to provide for
future growth opportunities. Granites balance sheet remains strong,
with access to sufficient capital to continue to execute our strategic
plan.
Financial close of the transaction was today, April 3, 2018. One-time
costs related to the acquisition of LiquiForce are estimated to be less
than $1 million and will be recorded in the second quarter of 2018.
About Granite
Through its offices and subsidiaries nationwide, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is
one of the nations largest infrastructure contractors and construction
materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure
projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting,
and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery.
Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental
stewardship, and has been honored as one of the Worlds Most Ethical
Companies by Ethisphere Institute for nine consecutive years. Granite is
listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400
Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. For
more information, visit graniteconstruction.com.
