Granite Announces New Reporting Segments

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA; the "Company) announced
today that it will change its reportable segments. In alignment with the
Companys strategic end-market diversification both organically and
through recent acquisitions, these segment changes better reflect how
the Companys chief operating decision maker (its Chief Executive
Officer) regularly reviews financial information to allocate resources
and assess performance.
Starting with third quarter 2018 results that will be released on
October 26, 2018, the Companys new end-market based segments will be:
Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The end market segments
Transportation, Water and Specialty replace the Construction and Large
Project Construction reportable segments with the composition of the
Materials segment remaining unchanged except for the addition of certain
material production activity related to the acquisition of Layne
Christensen Company.
An 8-K with quarterly and annual segment information details for 2016,
2017, and 2018 will be filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission
after market close on October 9. The Company will host an investor
conference call at 8:00 a.m. PT, Wednesday, October 10, 2018, for a
brief discussion of the segment changes.
The Company invites investors to listen to a live audio webcast on its
Investor Relations website, http://investor.graniteconstruction.com.
An archive of the webcast will be available on the website approximately
one hour after the call. The live call also is available by calling
1-877-328-5503; international callers may dial 1-412-317-5472. A replay
will be available after the live call through October 17, 2018, by
calling 1-877-344-7529, replay access code 10124963; international
callers may dial 1-412-317-0088.
