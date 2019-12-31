finanzen.net
18.09.2020 23:00

Granite Announces New York Stock Exchange Listing Extension

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) (the "Company) today announced that it has received an extension for continued listing and trading of the Companys common stock on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE).

The extension of an additional six months gives the Company until March 18, 2021 to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "2019 Form 10-K) and its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (the "2020 Form 10-Qs) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC), subject to reassessment on an ongoing basis. The Company can regain compliance at any time before that date by filing its 2019 Form 10-K and 2020 Form 10-Qs with the SEC. The NYSE will continue to closely monitor the Companys restatement process and timing, and could initiate accelerated trading suspension prior to the end of the six-month extension if that process fails to progress satisfactorily during the extension. In addition, in the event the Company does not file its 2019 Form 10-K and 2020 Form 10-Qs with the SEC by March 18, 2021, the NYSE will move forward with the initiation of suspension and delisting procedures.

As previously reported, the delay in filing the 2019 Form 10-K and 2020 Form 10-Qs is a result of the independent investigation of the Audit/Compliance Committee (the "Audit Committee) of the Board of Directors of the Company.

About Granite

Granite is Americas Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granites Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the Worlds Most Ethical Companies for eleven consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that are not based on historical facts, including statements regarding future events, occurrences, circumstances, activities, outcomes, outlook, guidance, estimates and results of the independent investigation and preparation and filing of financial statements, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "future, "outlook, "expects, "estimates, "preliminary, "anticipates, "plans, "may, "will, "could, "continue, and the negatives thereof or other comparable terminology or by the context in which they are made. These forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the best judgment of senior management and reflect our current expectations regarding future events, occurrences, circumstances, activities, performance, growth, demand, strategic plans, outcomes, outlook, guidance, estimates and results of the independent investigation and preparation and filing of financial statements. These expectations may or may not be realized. Some of these expectations may be based on beliefs, assumptions or estimates that may prove to be incorrect. In addition, our business and operations involve numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could result in our expectations not being realized or otherwise materially affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and liquidity. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the completion and final results of the independent investigation of the Audit Committee, including any changes to the scope of the investigation, as well as those described in greater detail in our filings with the SEC, particularly those specifically described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Due to the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with our forward-looking statements, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. The reader is also cautioned that the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Nachrichten zu Granite Construction Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Granite Construction News
RSS Feed
Granite Construction zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Granite Construction Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
30.07.2019Granite Construction NeutralB. Riley FBR
29.04.2019Granite Construction BuyB. Riley FBR
11.10.2017Granite Construction NeutralSeaport Global Securities
01.08.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
03.05.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
29.04.2019Granite Construction BuyB. Riley FBR
01.08.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
03.05.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
19.07.2016Granite Construction BuyMKM Partners
29.06.2016Granite Construction BuyMKM Partners
30.07.2019Granite Construction NeutralB. Riley FBR
11.10.2017Granite Construction NeutralSeaport Global Securities
13.05.2015Granite Construction Mkt PerformFBR Capital
29.04.2015Granite Construction NeutralGlobal Hunter Securities
21.04.2006Update Granite Construction Inc.: NeutralFerris Baker Watts

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Granite Construction Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Granite Construction News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Granite Construction News
Werbung

Trading-News

6 Kriterien für die ETF-Auswahl
DZ BANK - Trump 2.0? - so positionieren Sie sich für die US-Wahl
Relative Stärke des STOXX Utilities vorbei  auch dieses DAX-Unternehmen ist betroffen
Metro vor einer Übernahme?
Vontobel: Big Data IPO elektrisiert Buffett
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

ETF-Sparplan OSKAR jetzt gebührenfrei testen
All in or nothin: So gelingt der Einstieg am Aktienmarkt
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Fangemeinden und Festtage
Geldanlage mit bis zu 1,0 % Zinsen - jetzt bei CosmosDirekt
Schützen Aktien vor Inflation?
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Ginmon: Die 5 größten ETF-Mythen
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur Granite Construction-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Granite Construction Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So sollen aus Mittelständlern Börsenstars werden
Achtung, Fertighaus! Auf diese Sanierungsfallen müssen Sie achten
Wenn das Kind krank wird  das müssen Eltern jetzt wissen
Da kann ich bestimmt ein paar Tausend Euro für bekommen
Lego als Investment  Wo bekommt man sonst 40 Prozent Rendite?

News von

So schätzt die Citibank die Aktien von Nel Asa, Powercell, Ceres und ITM Power ein
Tesla-Aktie: Warum Goldman Sachs beim E-Pionier mit einer Überraschung rechnet
CureVac-Aktie nach dem Börsengang: Das sagen die ersten Analysten
Apple-Aktie: Long-Chance nach der Split-Korrektur
Warum der mögliche Betrug bei Nikola für die Nel Asa-Aktie gefährlich sein könnte

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht im Minus ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen leichter -- Lufthansas A380-Flotte wohl vor endgültigem Aus -- S&P bestätigt BASF-Rating -- Lufthansa, Wirecard, Nordex, GRENKE im Fokus

EU sichert sich 300 Millionen Corona-Impfstoffdosen von Sanofi und GSK. CAIXABANK legt Offerte für vom Staat gerettete BANKIA vor. Fahrer soll geschlafen haben: Tesla auf Autobahn in Kanada gestoppt. Citigroup bietet 6.000 Arbeitsplätze für junge Menschen in Asien an. LSE spricht exklusiv mit Euronext über Borsa Italiana-Verkauf. Rennen um Corona-Impfstoff: Fresenius-Chef kritisiert Alleingänge.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 38 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 38 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 38 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Carl Icahn in seinem Depot
Welche Aktien zählt Carl Icahn zu seinem Portfolio?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q2 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:31 Uhr
DAX geht im Minus ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen leichter -- Lufthansas A380-Flotte wohl vor endgültigem Aus -- S&P bestätigt BASF-Rating -- Lufthansa, Wirecard, Nordex, GRENKE im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
23:36 Uhr
Domini-Fondsmanagerinnen: Um Top-Aktien wie Tesla, Beyond Meat und DexCom zu halten, muss man an sie glauben
Aktie im Fokus
23:37 Uhr
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
BioNTechA2PSR2
GRENKE AGA161N3
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
NVIDIA Corp.918422
BayerBAY001
NikolaA2P4A9
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Microsoft Corp.870747
XiaomiA2JNY1