26.02.2020

Granite Asphalt Plants Receive Diamond Achievement Awards from NAPA

Granite (NYSE:GVA) is the proud recipient of ten 2019 Diamond Achievement Commendations and 23 Diamond Achievement Sustainable Commendations from the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA).

Both commendations are part of the Diamond Commendation Program, a nationally recognized program that outlines best practices for asphalt plant operations, asphalt production, paving, and asphalt terminal operations.

The Diamond Achievement Commendation emphasizes continuous improvement and covers operations in a manufacturing plant and around a plants site. Factors include its appearance, operations, environmental practices, safety, permitting and regulatory compliance, and community relations.

The Diamond Achievement Sustainable Commendation is an expanded level of the Diamond Achievement Commendation which evaluates the social, economic, and environmental efforts of an asphalt facility and how it puts sustainability and community engagement principles into action.

"By following best practices for quality and facility operation, were providing the best possible value to our clients, said Brad Estes, vice president of construction materials. "Ultimately, thats our goal and we take great pride in receiving recognition for these efforts.

See the full list of 2019 Diamond Achievement Commendation and 2019 Diamond Achievement Sustainable Commendation recipients.

About NAPA

The National Asphalt Pavement Association is the only trade association that exclusively represents the interests of the asphalt pavement material producer/contractor on the national level with Congress, government agencies, and other national trade and business organizations. NAPA supports an active research program designed to improve the quality of asphalt pavements and paving techniques used in the construction of roads, streets, highways, parking lots, airports, and environmental and recreational facilities. The association provides technical, educational, and marketing materials and information to its members; supplies product information to users and specifiers of paving materials; and conducts training courses. The association, which counts more than 1,100 companies as its members, was founded in 1955.

About Granite

Granite is Americas Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granites Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the Worlds Most Ethical Companies for eleven consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

