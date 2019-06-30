finanzen.net
22.01.2020 23:30
Granite Awarded $14 Million Intersection Improvement Project in Southern California

Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been awarded a $14 million contract by the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) for the Archibald Avenue Improvement Project at State Route 60 (SR-60) in Ontario, California. When complete, this project will improve access to the Ontario International Airport, located approximately 40 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

Granite will be responsible for the reconstruction and widening of Archibald Avenue between East Oak Hill Drive and Monticello Place at the SR-60 Interchange. Scope of work includes the construction of right-turn pockets and left-turn pockets onto ramps, widening of the ramps to accommodate additional lanes, and enhancements to sidewalk, crosswalk, and curb ramp.

"We are excited to partner with SBCTA and look forward to safely delivering a project that will ultimately reduce congestion and provide more efficient access to the Ontario International Airport, said Granite Vice President and Regional Manager Brad Williams. "Our Southern California-based team brings considerable expertise in working within interchange areas and doing so with as little impact to the traveling public as possible.

Construction is currently underway and estimated to be complete by the end of 2020.

About Granite

Granite is Americas Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granites Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the Worlds Most Ethical Companies for ten consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

