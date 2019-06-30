finanzen.net
28.01.2020 23:30
Granite Awarded $14 Million Shared Use Path Project in Silicon Valley

Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been awarded a $14 million contract by the City of Palo Alto for the Highway 101 Adobe Creek Pedestrian/Bike Bridge Project in Palo Alto, California.

Granites scope of work for this new year-round, grade-separated, shared bicycle and pedestrian crossing includes construction of the principle span structures of self-weathering steel trusses over Highway 101, the east and west cast-in-place concrete approach structures, three trailheads, site amenities, signage, landscaping, lighting and improvements to the Adobe Creek Reach Trail.

"We look forward to working with the City of Palo Alto to improve mobility for its residents, said Brent Fogg, Regional Vice President for Granite. "The Highway 101 Adobe Creek Pedestrian/Bike Bridge Project will provide improved access to the Baylands and West Bayshore Road for residents walking and biking in the area.

The new overpass will replace the existing Benjamin Leftkowitz Underpass that is only available half of the year due to seasonal flooding. Construction materials for the project will be supplied by Granites Santa Clara Asphalt Facility in Santa Clara, California. Construction is scheduled to get underway in March 2020 and anticipated to be complete by spring 2021. To learn more visit City of Palo Alto website.

About Granite

Granite is Americas Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granites Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the Worlds Most Ethical Companies for ten consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

30.07.2019Granite Construction NeutralB. Riley FBR
29.04.2019Granite Construction BuyB. Riley FBR
11.10.2017Granite Construction NeutralSeaport Global Securities
01.08.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
03.05.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
