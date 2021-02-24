  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
13.07.2021 23:30

Granite Awarded $18 Million Road Reconstruction Project in Salt Lake City

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been awarded the $18 million contract for the 300 West Reconstruction project by Salt Lake City in Utah. The contract award is anticipated to be included in Granites second quarter committed and awarded projects (CAP).

The scope of work consists of the full reconstruction of 300 West from 900 South to 2100 South. The project design features a number of innovative highlights, like a fully protected two-way bike lane and the incorporation of greenery-filled "parkstrips to aid in stormwater management, as well as providing a buffer from traffic for pedestrians. Additional work includes cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) sewer lining, flat concrete work, traffic signal systems, and asphalt paving.

"We are excited to work with Salt Lake City on the 300 West project to improve mobility and safety for vehicle, bicycle, and pedestrian traffic, said Granite Vice President Jason Klaumann. "Our local facilities will also be providing the materials for this multi-season project.

Materials provided by Granite facilities include 8,200 linear-feet of CIPP from Liner Products, a Granite Inliner company. Granites Cottonwood facility will provide 17,000 tons of hot-mix asphalt and the Coyote facility will provide 14,000 tons of aggregate base.

Construction is underway and expected to be completed in the fall of 2022.

About Granite Inliner

Granite Inliner is a leading provider of trenchless water and wastewater system renewal services. From our flagship Inliner® Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) to our glass-reinforced Inliner STX® UV-cured liners and technologies, we rehabilitate a broad range gravity and pressure pipeline systems. Our approach reduces disruption to the public and the environment, while completing the project in less time and less cost than traditional excavation. For more information visit the Granite Inliner website.

About Granite

Granite is Americas Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granites Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Nachrichten zu Granite Construction Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Granite Construction News
RSS Feed
Granite Construction zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Granite Construction Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
30.07.2019Granite Construction NeutralB. Riley FBR
29.04.2019Granite Construction BuyB. Riley FBR
11.10.2017Granite Construction NeutralSeaport Global Securities
01.08.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
03.05.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
29.04.2019Granite Construction BuyB. Riley FBR
01.08.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
03.05.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
19.07.2016Granite Construction BuyMKM Partners
29.06.2016Granite Construction BuyMKM Partners
30.07.2019Granite Construction NeutralB. Riley FBR
11.10.2017Granite Construction NeutralSeaport Global Securities
13.05.2015Granite Construction Mkt PerformFBR Capital
29.04.2015Granite Construction NeutralGlobal Hunter Securities
21.04.2006Update Granite Construction Inc.: NeutralFerris Baker Watts

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Granite Construction Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Granite Construction News

17.06.21Granite Awarded $44 Million Corridor Improvement Project in Reno
23.06.21Granite Awarded $20 Million Bike Trail Project in California
24.06.21Granite Awarded $16 Million Rehabilitation Project at Anchorage International Airport
14.06.21Granite Joins National Hispanic Corporate Council
06.07.21Granite Has Secured Third of Five Highway 101 Santa Barbara Project Contracts With $151 Million CM/GC Award
28.06.21What Makes Granite Construction (GVA) a Good Fit for &quot;Trend Investing&quot;
Weitere Granite Construction News
Werbung

Trading-News

Infineon: Weiter in der Handelsspanne? Wie sich risikofreudige Anleger jetzt positionieren können, lesen Sie hier!
Tesla entgeht dem Todeskreuz
Vontobel: Einladung zur Zertifikatesprechstunde am 14. Juli 2021
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Bullenmarkt weiter intakt
DAX Ausblick - Wall Street schiebt an
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Mit kleinen Unternehmen ein großes Vermögen schaffen
Anleihen oder Tagesgeld? Sicherheit geht auch anders.
Financial Fact: Ende des Goldilocks-Szenarios" kein Baisse-Garant.
Westwing - kommt jetzt der Turnaround?
CIO von BIT Capital im Podcast über Zukunftspläne für den Asset Manager
Investments Made in China"
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Granite Construction-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Granite Construction Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Bis zu 121 Mal mehr als die Mitarbeiter  Das verdienen Dax-Chefs
Regulierungscrash - Muss ich mein China-Tech verkaufen?
Wettlauf ins All  Diese Aktien könnten vom Virgin-Galactic-Effekt profitieren
Das sind die Megatrends der Zukunft  und auf diese Firmen sollten Anleger setzen
Armutsfalle Pflege  was Angehörige wissen müssen

News von

VW-Aktie, BASF und Deutsche Post: Die drei DAX-Vertreter nach neuen Geschäftszahlen im Check
Bitcoin-Kurs über 34.000 Dollar: Elon Musk sorgt bei Dogecoin für Aufsehen
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: England hält an Öffnungsplänen ab 19. Juli fest
Newsticker Corona: Transatlantik-Koordinator - USA müssen Einreise erleichtern
DAX-Chartanalyse: 16.500 nach der Sommerpause

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt behauptet -- US-Handel endet leichter -- JPMorgan mit Gewinnsprung -- Gerresheimer wächst weiter -- VW mit neuer Konzernstrategie -- Boeing, BASF, Fraport im Fokus

Goldman Sachs steigert Erträge und Gewinn stärker als erwartet. Nokia rechnet mit Erhöhung seiner Jahresziele. QIAGEN wird pessimistischer wegen schwächerer Coronatest-Nachfrage. SGL Carbon blickt zuversichtlicher in die Zukunft. Poker um TV-Rechte des DFB-Pokals: Kauft Sky alle Spiele? HelloFresh kauft in Australien zu.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Ölpreis Ende des Jahres?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen