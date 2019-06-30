finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++-w-
20.09.2019 00:26
Bewerten
(0)

Granite Awarded $22 Million Site Development Project in California

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded a $22 million contract by the MI San Luis Ranch LLC for the San Luis Ranch Development project in San Luis Obispo, California.

Granites scope of work includes earthwork, site grading, asphalt paving, underground utilities, storm drain retention basins, structural concrete, sidewalk, bicycle paths, traffic signals, and street lighting. The earthwork scope includes processing over 315,000 cubic yards of onsite material and importing approximately 325,000 cubic yards of new material to the project site.

"We are proud to have a role in helping to build this Home Grown community that centers on providing a sustainable, healthy living lifestyle for its residents, said Vice President of Regional Operations Brent Fogg. "We are confident that our local equipment resources combined with our exceptional team of dedicated employees will allow us to deliver a high-quality project for our client.

The San Luis Ranch Development project is a 131-acre mixed-use development consisting of residential housing, commercial facilities, public parks, roadways, open space and agricultural lands. To learn more visit www.sanluisranch.com.

Construction is scheduled to begin in spring 2019 with an anticipated completion in fall 2020.

About Granite

Granite is Americas Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granites Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its more than 7,000 employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the Worlds Most Ethical Companies for ten consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Nachrichten zu Granite Construction Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
16.09.19
Granite Construction zahlt seit 29 Jahren eine Dividende (MyDividends)
04.08.19
Granite Construction: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen (finanzen.net)
31.07.19
Ausblick: Granite Construction legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
07.06.19
Granite Construction schüttet seit dem Jahr 1990 eine Dividende aus (MyDividends)
28.04.19
Granite Construction stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
24.04.19
Ausblick: Granite Construction stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
18.02.19
Ausblick: Granite Construction stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
14.12.18
Granite Construction gibt seit dem Jahr 1990 eine Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Granite Construction News
RSS Feed
Granite Construction zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Granite Construction Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
30.07.2019Granite Construction NeutralB. Riley FBR
29.04.2019Granite Construction BuyB. Riley FBR
11.10.2017Granite Construction NeutralSeaport Global Securities
01.08.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
03.05.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
29.04.2019Granite Construction BuyB. Riley FBR
01.08.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
03.05.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
19.07.2016Granite Construction BuyMKM Partners
29.06.2016Granite Construction BuyMKM Partners
30.07.2019Granite Construction NeutralB. Riley FBR
11.10.2017Granite Construction NeutralSeaport Global Securities
13.05.2015Granite Construction Mkt PerformFBR Capital
29.04.2015Granite Construction NeutralGlobal Hunter Securities
21.04.2006Update Granite Construction Inc.: NeutralFerris Baker Watts

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Granite Construction Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Granite Construction News

16.09.19Granite Construction zahlt seit 29 Jahren eine Dividende
22.08.19LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi. LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50.000 In Granite Construction Incorporated To Contact The Firm
06.09.19LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi. LLP Encourages Investors who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50.000 in Granite Construction Incorporated to Contact the Firm
Weitere Granite Construction News
Werbung

Inside

Wie sich ein langer Atem bei der Geldanlage auszahlt
Wirecard bleibt erste Wahl
SOCIETE GENERALE: TRADING-AKTION HAPPY FRIDAY - KEINE SPREADS
Haben Sie diesen Dividendenaristokraten auf dem Zettel?
BNP Paribas: Born Akademie | Indikatoren für den frühen Einstieg.
Ryanair - Stabilisierung nach Öl-Angriff
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Protect Aktienanleihen, Protect Multi Aktienanleihen und Protect Express Anleihen zeichnen
SAP  SAP mit Bodenbildung
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Granite Construction-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Granite Construction Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Trump kritisiert Fed-Entscheidung. Hat er womöglich recht?
Das 6,6-Billionen-Biest wird jeden Währungskrieg gewinnen
Keine Eier, keinen Verstand, keine Vision, wütet Trump
Fed senkt erneut den Leitzins um 0,25 Prozentpunkte
So wohlhabend sind die Deutschen wirklich

News von

Wirecard vor möglicher Übernahme? Das sagt die Charttechnik
UBS wittert Potenzial: Fünf deutsche Aktien mit nennenswertem Kurspotenzial
Zalando-Aktie nach Crash: Warum der Titel langfristig attraktiv ist
DAX: Nur verhaltene Verkäufe
Wird Wirecard bald gekauft? Neue Studie nennt die nächsten Übernahmeziele bei den Zahlungsabwicklern

Heute im Fokus

DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- Rocket Internet mit Umsatzplus -- HelloFresh-Aktie auf Jahreshoch -- Fed senkt Leitzins -- Wirecard, BAUER, Covestro, Lufthansa im Fokus

E.ON vollzieht Erwerb der innogy-Anteile von RWE. Gläubiger machen Weg für Sanierung von GERRY WEBER frei. Microsoft plant Aktienrückkauf in Milliardenhöhe. Schweiz hält an Geldpolitik fest. BoJ signalisiert mögliche geldpolitische Maßnahmen im Oktober. Brasilianische Notenbank senkt Leitzins auf Rekordtief.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 37 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 37 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 37 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im August 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in im August 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2019?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
19.09.19
DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- Rocket Internet mit Umsatzplus -- HelloFresh-Aktie auf Jahreshoch -- Fed senkt Leitzins -- Wirecard, BAUER, Covestro, Lufthansa im Fokus
Sonstiges
19.09.19
Wertpapierdepot eröffnen: Mit der besten Depotbank Wertpapiere günstig handeln
Ausland
19.09.19
TRATON-Beteiligung Navistar erwartet höhere Marge
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
CommerzbankCBK100
Amazon906866
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
BASFBASF11
Infineon AG623100
EVOTEC SE566480
E.ON SEENAG99
BayerBAY001
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403