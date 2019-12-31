finanzen.net
01.09.2020 23:30

Granite Awarded $24 Million Design-Build Project in Bellingham, Washington

Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been awarded a $24 million design-build contract for the Interstate 5 (I-5) and State Route (SR) 11 Padden Creek - Fish Passage project in Bellingham, Washington by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). The contract will be included in Granites third quarter 2020 backlog.

Padden Creek supports the runs of coho and chum salmon and migrating Chinook salmon and steelhead trout. Removing two barriers, one under SR 11 at 30th Street, the other under I-5 south of the SR 11/Old Fairhaven Parkway on- and off-ramps, will improve the habitat for migratory species and other wildlife along the 2.7 miles of Padden Creek between Lake Padden and Bellingham Bay.

The project is intended to improve fish passage and support WSDOT in meeting the Federal Injunction of removing nearly 800 fish barriers around Washington State by 2030. The scope of Granites work includes the replacement of two existing fish barriers with new fish passable structures. At the I-5 site, an existing 400-foot box culvert will be replaced with twin 60-foot long bridge structures and a large precast arch. The existing 5-foot by 10-foot box culvert at the SR 11 site will be replaced with a 100-foot long 8-foot by 20-foot box culvert.

"Granite understands the importance of WSDOTs Fish Barrier Removal Program, and we look forward to partnering with all stakeholders on a solution at Padden Creek. Alternative procurement methods like design-build offer flexibility to the owner to more closely manage budgeting and design while shortening the overall project schedule, said Granite Regional Vice President Mike Stein. "Over the next decade, WSDOT anticipates removing hundreds of fish barriers throughout Washington using alternate procurement methods, including design-build, which is a specialty of Granite.

Construction materials for the project including hot-mix asphalt and aggregates will be supplied by Granites Singer Facility.

Preconstruction is underway and construction is expected to conclude in October 2022.

About Granite

Granite is Americas Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granites Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the Worlds Most Ethical Companies for eleven consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

