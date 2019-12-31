finanzen.net
20.04.2020 23:30

Granite Awarded $245 Million Site Work Project in Idaho

Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been awarded a $245 million subcontract by Fluor Marine Propulsion, LLC (FMP) for the concrete placement construction of the Naval Spent Fuel Handling Facility near Idaho Falls, Idaho. The project was included in Granites 2019 Committed and Awarded Projects (CAP)1.

Scope of work includes providing all labor, equipment, and materials in order to backfill the excavation site from bedrock up to the elevation that will support super-structure foundations. The backfill will include approximately 10 million pounds of rebar and 300,000 cubic yards of concrete materials.

"Because we self-perform site work on the majority of our projects, we possess the expertise needed to execute a complex project of this type, said Granite President and Chief Executive Officer James H. Roberts. "Given our in-house experts, our team is well-positioned to achieve outstanding results under strict quality standards.

Construction is underway and this element of construction is expected to be complete by summer 2021.

(1) CAP is comprised of unearned revenue and other awards, as well as construction management/general contractor and alternative procurement projects.

About Granite

Granite is Americas Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granites Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the Worlds Most Ethical Companies for eleven consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Werbung

