  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
19.08.2021 23:30

Granite Awarded $25.7 Million Airfield Safety Enhancement Project at Tucson International Airport

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced it has been awarded the DBB1 contract by the Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) as part of their Airfield Safety Enhancements (ASE) program at Tucson International Airport (TUS) in Tucson, Arizona. The new project, in concert with the previously awarded Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) project at TUS, continues Granites history of successful partnership and coordination with TAA. DBB1 is the 14th project at TUS awarded to Granite in the past 10 years. The approximately $25.7 million contract is anticipated to be included in Granites third quarter committed and awarded projects.

The ASE program will transition the airfield at Tucson International Airport (TUS) into a new era of safety and provide redundancy with a second parallel runway that will serve the Southern Arizona region for decades to come. The DBB1 project represents a key phase of the ASE program and will expand access for the Air National Guard and other fixed-base operations on the southwest side of the airfield. Scope of work includes the construction of the new bypass taxiway including pavement removal, earthwork, electrical, drainage, pavement markings, and landscaping.

"The DBB1 project naturally ties into our existing work at the airport and fills an anticipated break in construction on the CMAR, said Granite Area Manager Anthony Alfonso. "Securing this project allows our team to maintain focus on the airfield and provide best value to TAA on the ASE program, benefitting all stakeholders.

Projected start date on the project is October 2021, with completion expected in January 2023. Granites Swan Plant, which is adjacent to property owned by TAA and within five miles of the airport, will provide approximately 45,000 tons of hot mix asphalt, 90,000 tons of aggregate base course, and an additional 15,000 tons of miscellaneous aggregate for the project.

About Granite

Granite is Americas Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granites Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Nachrichten zu Granite Construction Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Granite Construction News
RSS Feed
Granite Construction zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Granite Construction Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
30.07.2019Granite Construction NeutralB. Riley FBR
29.04.2019Granite Construction BuyB. Riley FBR
11.10.2017Granite Construction NeutralSeaport Global Securities
01.08.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
03.05.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
29.04.2019Granite Construction BuyB. Riley FBR
01.08.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
03.05.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
19.07.2016Granite Construction BuyMKM Partners
29.06.2016Granite Construction BuyMKM Partners
30.07.2019Granite Construction NeutralB. Riley FBR
11.10.2017Granite Construction NeutralSeaport Global Securities
13.05.2015Granite Construction Mkt PerformFBR Capital
29.04.2015Granite Construction NeutralGlobal Hunter Securities
21.04.2006Update Granite Construction Inc.: NeutralFerris Baker Watts

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Granite Construction Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Granite Construction News

04.08.21Granite Awarded $64 Million Road Separation Contract in Southern California
29.07.21Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere Granite Construction News
Werbung

Trading-News

Börsenspiel Trader: Testen Sie risikolos verschiedene Handelsstrategien und gewinnen Sie einen Jaguar I-PACE. Jetzt anmelden!
Daimler setzt bei Kernmarke voll auf Strom
Vontobel: Finanzinnovationen für eine gerechtere Investmentwelt
DZ BANK - Faszination Hebelprodukte Teil 2: So werden Sie zum Gewinnertyp!
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Hype um Lithium pusht Standrad Lithium
Ein Deutscher verwaltet (wieder) Europas besten Fonds im ersten Halbjahr
Technologischer Fortschritt, Umwelt & Klima und Gesundheitsfonds
Ohne Alternative
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
Webinar: "Legen Sie Ihr Geld gezielt an? - So erreichen Sie Ihr Anlageziel mit Allvest." Jetzt kostenlos anmelden.
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
Das 3-Säulen-Modell der Altersvorsorge
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Granite Construction-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Granite Construction Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wasserstoff-Kooperation: Kurssprung bei Nel ASA und SFC
DAX knapp zwei Prozent im Minus - Geldpolitik und Toyota verunsichern Anleger
Die Zinslüge: Wie Banken und Sparkassen an den Strafzinsen kräftig verdienen
Curevac-Aktie: Neuer Versuch eines Comebacks
Goldpreis: Heftigster Ausverkauf an den Terminmärkten seit 28 Monaten

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street letztlich gespalten -- DAX schließt tiefrot -- NEL ASA verlustreich -- Adyen verdoppelt Überschuss im Halbjahr -- Luxus-Aktien leiden unter Gewinnmitnahmen -- Intel, NVIDIA, Cisco im Fokus

Amazon will wohl Kaufhäuser in den USA eröffnen. Gericht stoppt Öl-Projekt von ConocoPhillips in Alaska. Infineon-, AIXTRON-Aktien & Co. verlieren: Sorge vor Lieferengpässen. ABB erhält Großauftrag aus Australien. Siemens-Chef will Technologiekonzern nicht weiter umbauen. Evonik investiert in zwei chinesische Fonds. Bayer-Aufsichtsratschef will keine Konzern-Aufspaltung. Chipmangel bremst Autowerte.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Billiger als der Model 3: Diese Elektroautos der Konkurrenz könnten Tesla das Geschäft vermiesen
Diese Tesla-Konkurrenten sind auf dem Vormarsch und billiger als der Model 3
Die bestbezahlten CEOs und Konzernlenker der USA
Diese CEOs und Konzernlenker beziehen die höchsten Gehälter
Zweites Quartal 2021: Was sich in Carl Icahns Portfolio getan hat
Depot-Details

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen