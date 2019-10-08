finanzen.net
08.10.2019 23:41
Bewerten
(0)

Granite Awarded $37 Million Interstate Expansion Project in Wisconsin

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded a $37 million sub-contract by I-39 Constructors to construct a portion of the I-39/90 Expansion Project in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Granites scope of work includes the reconstruction of the I-39/90 and I-43/WIS 81 interchange and the I-39/90 southbound bridge over the Canadian Pacific Railroad. This section of work is part of the larger reconstruction and expansion of approximately 12 miles along I-39/90 from the Illinois state line north to County O, south of Janesville.

"This award supports our shift to balance our portfolio of work to projects that best leverage our resources, equipment fleet, labor, and vendors, said Granite President and CEO James H. Roberts. "Traditional structures work of this nature provides excellent opportunities for our heavy-civil team in the Midwest to do what they do best in a market that they know very well.

The I-39/90 Expansion Project is part of a $1.2 billion multi-year investment by Wisconsin Department of Transportation to expand the Interstate in south-central Wisconsin. The project extends approximately 45 miles along Interstate 39/90 from the Illinois state line to the US 12/18 interchange near Madison, Wisconsin.

Construction of Granites contract is scheduled to begin in fall 2019 and will be complete by winter 2021. For more information visit the I-39/90 Expansion Project website.

About Granite

Granite is Americas Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granites Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its more than 7,000 employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the Worlds Most Ethical Companies for ten consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Nachrichten zu Granite Construction Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
16.09.19
Granite Construction zahlt seit 29 Jahren eine Dividende (MyDividends)
04.08.19
Granite Construction: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen (finanzen.net)
31.07.19
Ausblick: Granite Construction legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
07.06.19
Granite Construction schüttet seit dem Jahr 1990 eine Dividende aus (MyDividends)
28.04.19
Granite Construction stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
24.04.19
Ausblick: Granite Construction stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
18.02.19
Ausblick: Granite Construction stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
14.12.18
Granite Construction gibt seit dem Jahr 1990 eine Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Granite Construction News
RSS Feed
Granite Construction zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Granite Construction Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
30.07.2019Granite Construction NeutralB. Riley FBR
29.04.2019Granite Construction BuyB. Riley FBR
11.10.2017Granite Construction NeutralSeaport Global Securities
01.08.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
03.05.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
29.04.2019Granite Construction BuyB. Riley FBR
01.08.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
03.05.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
19.07.2016Granite Construction BuyMKM Partners
29.06.2016Granite Construction BuyMKM Partners
30.07.2019Granite Construction NeutralB. Riley FBR
11.10.2017Granite Construction NeutralSeaport Global Securities
13.05.2015Granite Construction Mkt PerformFBR Capital
29.04.2015Granite Construction NeutralGlobal Hunter Securities
21.04.2006Update Granite Construction Inc.: NeutralFerris Baker Watts

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Granite Construction Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Granite Construction News

16.09.19Granite Construction zahlt seit 29 Jahren eine Dividende
Weitere Granite Construction News
Werbung

Inside

Neu: Investment-Guide
Vontobel: Branchenführer LVMH mit guten Aussichten?
STOXX 600: Beendet der Index seine Schwäche gegenüber dem S&P 500?
SOCIETE GENERALE: Henkel: Chance von 8,4 Prozent
HSBC vor nächster Abbau-Runde
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Verkäufer melden sich
Kapitalerhöhung bei Hersteller von Windenergieanlagen
Bitcoin (BTC/USD): Es mangelt an Durchschlagskraft
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Granite Construction-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Granite Construction Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

USA setzen chinesische Unternehmen auf schwarze Liste
Diese vier Männer herrschen über Deutschlands Wirtschaft
Warum die Hongkonger Börse ihre Übernahmepläne beerdigt
Mit diesen Aktien kommen Sparer gelassen durch die Rezession
63 Prozent faul  dieser Tracker überführt ihr Haustier

News von

Goldpreis: Kräftige Verkaufswelle unter Profis
Strafzinsen: So schützen Sie Ihr Geld
DAX-Vorschau: Gegenwind an Börsen hält an - Handelsgespräche im Fokus
Wirecard-Aktie vor großer Trendwende? Warum Anleger und Analysten den Titel so lieben
DAX im Minus: Handelsstreit und Brexit-Sorgen drücken Börsen - Qiagen-Aktie fällt

Heute im Fokus

DAX verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten -- US-Börsen schließen rot -- Wirecard hebt Ziele an -- Nordex erwartet Übernahmeangebot von Accoinia -- Deutsche Bank, QIAGEN, HUGO BOSS, Boeing im Fokus

comdirect erhöht vor Commerzbank-Übernahme Prognose. EU-Parlamentspräsident wegen Brexit-Streits bei Johnson. Home24-Aktie startet Aufholjagd von ganz weit unten. EU-Kommissar will Libra & Co. in die Schranken weisen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 40 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 40 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 40 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Hohe Gehälter:
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Apple nicht mehr Platz 1
Das sind die wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt 2019
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie beeinflusst die schwedische Klimaaktivistin Greta Thunberg Ihr Umweltbewusstsein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:03 Uhr
DAX verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten -- US-Börsen schließen rot -- Wirecard hebt Ziele an -- Nordex erwartet Übernahmeangebot von Accoinia -- Deutsche Bank, QIAGEN, HUGO BOSS, Boeing im Fokus
Sonstiges
22:24 Uhr
5 Gründe, in europäische Immobilien zu investieren
Sonstiges
22:21 Uhr
Der Bitcoin wird von Tether als meistgehandelte Kryptowährung übertrumpft
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
QIAGEN N.V.A2DKCH
CommerzbankCBK100
Microsoft Corp.870747
Nordex AGA0D655
Infineon AG623100
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
BASFBASF11
BayerBAY001
EVOTEC SE566480
Lufthansa AG823212