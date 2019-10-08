Granite Awarded $37 Million Interstate Expansion Project in Wisconsin

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded a $37 million sub-contract by I-39 Constructors to construct a portion of the I-39/90 Expansion Project in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Granites scope of work includes the reconstruction of the I-39/90 and I-43/WIS 81 interchange and the I-39/90 southbound bridge over the Canadian Pacific Railroad. This section of work is part of the larger reconstruction and expansion of approximately 12 miles along I-39/90 from the Illinois state line north to County O, south of Janesville.

"This award supports our shift to balance our portfolio of work to projects that best leverage our resources, equipment fleet, labor, and vendors, said Granite President and CEO James H. Roberts. "Traditional structures work of this nature provides excellent opportunities for our heavy-civil team in the Midwest to do what they do best in a market that they know very well.

The I-39/90 Expansion Project is part of a $1.2 billion multi-year investment by Wisconsin Department of Transportation to expand the Interstate in south-central Wisconsin. The project extends approximately 45 miles along Interstate 39/90 from the Illinois state line to the US 12/18 interchange near Madison, Wisconsin.

Construction of Granites contract is scheduled to begin in fall 2019 and will be complete by winter 2021. For more information visit the I-39/90 Expansion Project website.

About Granite

Granite is Americas Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granites Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its more than 7,000 employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the Worlds Most Ethical Companies for ten consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

